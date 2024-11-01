The Drinking Culture of France

“In France, Cognac has gone through different phases,” says Alexandre Gabriel, the owner and master blender of Maison Ferrand. “It used to be a very aristocratic drink hundreds of years ago, reserved for the very few. The classic and historical way it was enjoyed was in a tulip-shaped glass at the end of a meal, but now you’ll see people enjoying it in the afternoon, coming back from skiing or back from the beach. We were recently in Paris at a large spirits trade show, and I was happy to see that we were inundated with so many young people coming to our booth, wanting to learn more about our different expressions. A new generation is rediscovering it with a new eye, and we’re very excited about that.”