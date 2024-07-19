Extend Your Trip to France With These Side Trips From Paris

According to the Paris Tourist Office, France’s capital welcomed upwards of 6.4 million tourists in July and August 2023 alone. With the Summer Olympics on the horizon, this year promises to smash that record. Whether you’re headed to the City of Light for the Summer Olympics or just an annual pilgrimage to shop, sip Sancerre and munch on flaky croissants, it’s well worth exploring beyond the capital to experience the cultural and culinary offerings in other parts of France. Luckily, there are plenty of side trips from Paris that are a quick train ride away.

On a logistical note, it should be mentioned that flying to Paris from the United States, particularly the East Coast, is a cinch thanks to direct flights on major airlines, including Delta, American Airlines and United. Low-cost carrier French Bee operates routes from Newark (EWR) and Miami (MIA) to Paris Orly (ORY). For something a bit more luxe, book a seat on the all-business-class airline La Compagnie, which also operates out of Newark.

Before packing your bags and jetting off to the birthplace of film noir and frites, get inspired by these overnight side trips from Paris that are perfect for extending a vacation to France and seeing more of the beautiful country.

Strasbourg Getty Images

Strasbourg

Having seesawed between France and Germany at various points, Strasbourg, the capital of the Grand Est region (formerly Alsace), is a melting pot of French and Bavarian influences, with both cultures imprinting upon the city’s architecture, cuisine and language. Head to the Grand Île to see an astronomical clock show at the Gothic Cathédrale Notre-Dame and soak in the views from its spire before heading to a winstub, a traditional Alsatian restaurant, for tarte flambée and local wine.

Lyon Getty Images

Lyon

Lyon is renowned for its architecture, film lineage (it’s widely recognized as the birthplace of cinema) and culinary excellence. History buffs won’t want to miss the Roman Amphithéâtre des Trois Gaules, the Renaissance architecture in Vieux Lyon and the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourvière. Dubbed “the world capital of gastronomy” by French food critic Curnonsky, it’s the ultimate destination to dig into Lyonnais specialties such as andouillette (tripe sausage) and coq au vin. Institut Lumière pays deference to motion pictures.

Giverny Getty Images

Giverny

French impressionist Claude Monet spent much of his career painting the water lily ponds and magnificent gardens at his lovingly restored 19th-century home in Giverny. While the Fondation Claude Monet Museum is the primary reason people visit, the charms of this petite village on the banks of the Seine extend well beyond its most famous attraction. Don’t miss the Musée des Impressionnismes, the Romanesque-style Église Sainte-Radegonde de Giverny and the Musée de Mécanique Naturelle.

The 11 Best Hotels in Paris From opulent grand dames to boutique gems, these are the most magical stays in the City of Light

Fountainbleu

Less famous than Versailles (though in fairness, most places fall into that category), Fountainbleu offers a fabulous option if you like royal residences but don’t want to deal with throngs of tourists. Located southeast of Paris, the town is home to the Château de Fontainebleau, an opulent palace where French monarchs lived for eight centuries. Highlights include the only Napoleonic Throne room still in existence, Marie Antoinette’s Turkish boudoir, the horseshoe-shaped staircase and the formal gardens. The nearby forests provide opportunities for hiking, cycling and bouldering.

Tours Getty Images

Tours

A Gallic-Roman settlement turned university city, Tours attracts travelers with its friendly atmosphere, medieval center and chill atmosphere. The pedestrian Place Plumereau is ringed by half-timbered houses, quaint cafés, pubs and cobbled lanes. Musée des Beaux-Arts exhibits masterpieces by Degas and Rembrandt. For a hit of greenery, visit the pretty-as-a-postcard parks and botanical gardens. Another selling point is its proximity to the vineyards and châteaux in the Loire Valley.

Versailles Getty Images

Versailles

The Palace of Versailles continues its reign as one of the most renowned and regal landmarks in France. Most people do the UNESCO-listed château and gardens as a day trip from Paris, but it’s worth spending the night in town to beat the crowds and give yourself extra time to marvel at the Hall of Mirrors and the Royal Chapel and amble around the sprawling estate. If you’re wondering where to stay, the grand Airelles Château de Versailles, Le Grand Contrôle is fit for a king or queen.

Aix-en-Provence Getty Images

Aix-en-Provence

The train from Paris to Aix-en-Provence takes about three and a half hours. Once you arrive in this picturesque city in southern France, things move slower. It’s a lovely place to stroll along the tree-lined Cours Mirabeau, admire the beautiful old buildings and sample traditional Provençal cooking at the many alfresco restaurants. Art lovers can follow the trail that links Post-Impressionist painter Paul Cézanne’s childhood home and studio as well as visit Musée Granet, Hôtel de Caumont and Pavillon Vendôme.

Rouen Getty Images

Rouen

Located about 90 minutes north of Paris, Rouen shows off centuries of charm and character. An important port since Roman times, the Seine-side capital of Normandy displays medieval half-timbered houses in an array of colors, photogenic Catholic churches — most notably the Gothic-style Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Rouen with its sky-grazing spires that captured the attention of Monet and became the subject of a 30-canvas series — and landmarks dedicated to Joan of Arc, who was burned at the stake in the city in 1431.