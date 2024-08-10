Culture > Sports

How Does Paris Keep Its Olympic Village Running?

Some expert help is involved

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 10, 2024 6:27 pm
Paris Olympic Village
A partial view of the Village plaza at the Paris 2024 Olympic Village, in Saint-Denis.
STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

Sports fans aren’t the only people descending on Paris for this year’s Summer Olympics. There’s also the matter of the athletes competing — with over 10,000 elite competitors making their way to the City of Light this year. That, in turn, leads to another big question: how do you keep thousands of the world’s best athletes comfortable so that they can be in the right physical and mental space to compete?

In the case of the Paris Olympics, the answer involves bringing in experts in the field. As The Points Guy’s Cameron Sperance reports, this year’s Summer Games are working with the hospitality company Accor to factor what they know into tangible results for athletes’ comfort. Accor’s hotel brands are wide-ranging in terms of the level of service they offer; if you’ve stayed a a hotel operated by anyone from Swissôtel to Ibis, you’ve spent the night at an Accor property.

In an interview with The Points Guy, Patrick Mendes — the company’s CEO for Europe and North Africa — called working on the Olympics “probably one of the biggest operations I’ve had to manage.” It’s also not his first (Olympic) rodeo: Mendes worked in a similar capacity for the 2016 Summer Olympics. It led him to compare the logistics of the Olympic Village to operating 150 hotels.

American Olympians Are Bringing Air Conditioners to Paris
American Olympians Are Bringing Air Conditioners to Paris
 Comfort and sustainability are at odds here

The logistics don’t stop there. Different guests have different preferences for having their rooms cleaned; there’s also the matter of bathrooms and laundry services for thousands of athletes, to say nothing of three months’ worth of training for employees to prepare them for the experience of working at the Olympic Village. And while this year’s Olympics are winding down, Accor’s staff will still be busy when the 2024 Paralympics brings thousands more athletes to Paris later this month.

More Like This

Paris police dog
An International Group of Police Dogs Is Helping Patrol the Paris Olympics
Eiffel Tower
Protest Posters Targeting Toyota Debut at Paris Olympics
Paris street
Paris’s Upscale Hotels Are Getting Flexible for Olympic Guests
Paris, France, where the 2024 Summer Olympics will be held. According to luxury travel agencies, there is lackluster demand for travel to the Olympics among wealthy Americans.
Wealthy Travelers Seemingly Uninterested in Being in Paris for Olympics

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A photo of LeBron James exercising, in black and white.
A Guide to Building Muscle Mass Over the Age of 40
Tim Walz record player
Tim Walz Is a Vinyl Guy. Here’s His Record Player of Choice.
The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 1958, the entry-level model of the new SUV, which we tested and reviewed at InsideHook
Toyota's Iconic Land Cruiser Is Reborn as a Bronco Fighter
The Concorde, a supersonic airplane that was retired in 2003; and the Boom XB-1, an experimental supersonic plane that had its first flight in 2024.
Where’s the Second Supersonic Age We Were Promised?
Loch Lomond
Can You Really Get the World’s Best Scotch for $40?
Classic Pontiac Firebird
8 Simple Rules for Buying Your Dream Car

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Paris Olympic Village

How Does Paris Keep Its Olympic Village Running?

Michael Andretti

F1 Faces Justice Department Investigation Over Denying Andretti-Cadillac Team

Arthur Fils with a towel

Elite Athletes Are Learning How to Manage Extreme Heat

Paris Olympics

What Makes an Olympic Athlete Change Their Citizenship?

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago