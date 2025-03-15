Culture > Sports

A Proposed Padel Court Turns Controversial in NYC

Not everyone loves racquet sports — or their potential for noise

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 15, 2025 9:45 pm EDT
Padel gear on a court
A dispute over a padel court is heating up.
Getty Images

There’s plenty of good news out there for padel enthusiasts these days — the sport, already popular overseas, is gaining in popularity in the United States. Sometimes that expansion has come in tandem with other racquet sports; sometimes padel alone is getting a foothold in a new space. But even as some people welcome the opportunity to try out a new sport or revisit an old favorite, others are bristling at the inroads padel is making.

That’s one of the big themes brought up in an article in Curbed by Bridget Read. At the center of the dispute is a proposed facility that would encompass a spa, a restaurant and — yes — padel courts. Some big names are behind it, including KITH founder Ronnie Fieg. At issue — as with many disputes over real estate in NYC — is a question of how noisy the proposed space will be, given discussion of both a rooftop bar and the aforementioned padel courts.

As Read reports, a hearing at the state liquor board has led to at least one compromise: the rooftop bar is now out of the picture. A website run by opponents of the project points to a few different areas of dispute, including concerns over sound and parking as well as frustrations that the padel courts would not be accessible to the public without a fee.

Year-Round Pickleball Addiction? Padel Is Here to Help.
Year-Round Pickleball Addiction? Padel Is Here to Help.
 After a recent match in Brooklyn, we can attest: the game is wicked fun

This isn’t the only case where a proposed padel court has led to a dispute among locals. Writing at The New York Times in 2023, Christopher Clarey noted “the rising tension between the grand old game of tennis and fast-growing newcomers like pickleball.” The discord Clarey wrote about had more to do with enthusiasts for tennis, padel, platform tennis and pickleball butting heads over available space for their respective sports.

That said, Clarey’s article also includes an evocative mention of “the percussive pop of a denser paddle meeting a decompressed tennis ball in padel” — something that might also explain why there’s been some resistance to padel, depending on the location.

More Like This

Puppy
New York’s Next Hot Membership Club Is…For Dogs?
A profile shot of Santiago Gomez with illustrated flames.
A New Racket Sport Is Taking Over the Country. You Can Thank This Man.
Union Boat Club
Could Fives Have a Second Life as a Pickleball Alternative?
Jack Sock playing professional pickleball. We caught up with the tennis star to talk about his new sport.
Why Tennis Star Jack Sock Is Trying His Hand at Professional Pickleball

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

2025 Volvo EX30, a small electric SUV, driving in the snow
The Buggiest New Car I’ve Ever Driven
Two men in crewneck sweatshirts
This Spring, Consider the Crewneck Sweatshirt
John Mulaney, who will be hosting "Everybody's Live With John Mulaney" live on Netflix starting March 12
Can John Mulaney Save Late-Night TV?
Chicken legs on the grill with barbecue sauce.
The Ultimate Guide to Regional Barbecue Sauces in the United States
Festa St Agrippina in the North End of Boston
The Best Little Italy Neighborhoods in North America
Some of our favorite Irish whiskeys, for St. Patrick's Day and beyond
The 40 Best Irish Whiskeys for 2025

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Padel gear on a court

A Proposed Padel Court Turns Controversial in NYC

Chicago Bulls banners

Chicago Bulls Championship Banners Damaged at Disturbed Concert

Lindsey Vonn skiing downhill at high speed, wearing Team USA gear, after returning to racing with a titanium knee.

The Sports Science Behind Lindsey Vonn’s Improbable Comeback

Snow League debut event

Shaun White's Winter Sports League Debuted in Aspen

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

The motor yacht Valkyrie, which is sometimes used for scientific research thanks to owner Thomas Peterson and the International SeaKeepers Society

Superyachts for Science?

How open-world games are inspiring travel

Armchair Travelers Take Off to New Vistas with Gaming

A vibrant field of cannabis plants with bright green leaves reaching toward a clear blue sky. We take a look at what the science says about weed addiction.

Is Weed More Addictive Than We’ve Been Led to Believe?

A stressed office worker in a striped dress shirt leans forward, deep in thought, with a cluttered desk and whiteboard in the background.

Your Brain Is Programmed for Negativity. Here’s How to Rewire It.