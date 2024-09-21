Leisure

New York’s Next Hot Membership Club Is…For Dogs?

LA's Dog PPL is heading east

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 21, 2024 9:36 pm
Dog PPL is opening a Brooklyn location.
There are plenty of reasons to join a members-only club. Maybe it has to do with the amenities or the prospect of meeting interesting people; maybe the club’s approach to fitness has piqued your interest. In New York City, the members-only club scene has led to Soho House revising its approach to membership there and a host of other establishments refining the definition of what such a club can be.

Their approaches and aesthetics may differ, but all of these clubs have one thing in common: they’re designed for humans. That, in turn, begs the question: just where is a well-heeled dog supposed to go to mingle with other like-minded canines? Soon enough, Brooklyn will get an establishment that answers that very question: a New York City branch of Los Angeles’s Dog PPL.

Citing reporting from Commercial Observer, Greenpointers’ Emma Davey has more details about Dog PPL’s Brooklyn outpost. The facility is set to open on the roof of Williamsburg’s Padel House, and they’ve signed a 10-year lease for the space.

Year-Round Pickleball Addiction? Padel Is Here to Help.
Year-Round Pickleball Addiction? Padel Is Here to Help.
 After a recent match in Brooklyn, we can attest: the game is wicked fun

On their website, Dog PPL describes itself as “Los Angeles’ first canine social club” and “a park, café, bar, and lounge, all in one.” At least for its Los Angeles location, membership is $120 per dog per month, with a $25 fee per dog if you have more than one. Dogs must be spayed or neutered in order to visit the club, and the space offers grooming services and a full food menu. Stay tuned to see whether the Brooklyn location has a comparable set of amenities in store.

