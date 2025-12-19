Products of the Week: PlayStation Watches and Cortado Cups

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Yet another Peanuts collab with esteemed watch brand Armitron drops, a cup designed specifically for your morning cortado hits the market and a Cointreau margarita kit launches.
Huckberry x One of These Days
Outdoor retailer Huckberry and One of These Days — the workwear-leaning retail operation of artist Matt McCormick — are a match made in vibes heaven, and, as if to prove the Western-inspired synergistic energy, the duo just launched a collaborative, Americana-heavy collection. It is, in a word, wild, featuring a ton of Western-esque accessories, along with a hero apparel in the charmingly horsey Embroidered Western Waxed Snap Jacket. We’re thoroughly confused as to how the entire capsule hasn’t sold out yet, but for all you aspiring ranch hands, there’s no time like the present to wrangle up the sick collab.
Anicorn x PlayStation Limited Edition Mechanical Watch
In a sentence that makes us feel as old as Father Time, the OG PlayStation is celebrating its 30th anniversary; in honor of the milestone, independent watch label ANICORN is releasing a special, limited-edition
PlayStation matte grey mechanical watch that incorporates classic Sony iconography directly into the watch design. The dial and strap both feature the classic quad-button designs — you know, the circles and squares — with the start and select hand detailing. It’s all very retro and pretty exclusive, given that the release is limited to 600 units.
Cncpts x Birkenstock Boston Felt Collection
Cncpts has teamed up with Birkenstock to deliver yet another version of the beloved Boston Clog. Now you can get the slip-on shoe in a tastefully designed felt material. The drop, which features two colorways, comes ahead of the clog style’s 50th anniversary in 2026.
Discommon x Nostalgia Killer Cortado Cup
Having a cortado first thing in the morning is one of my favorite things to do — but it feels wrong to only partially fill up a big mug. Well, now lifestyle brand Discommon has teamed up with Nostalgia Killer to deliver a sweet and concise cup just for this specific drink. It’s the perfect size and comes in a neutral colorway that should fit in most any kitchen.
Louis XIII Classic Decanter Year of the Horse
A limited-edition release tied to the 2026 Lunar New Year, this collaboration, this bottle and packaging is a collaboration with renowned heritage craft inheritor of traditional papercut, LIU Lihong. The decanter for this Cognac (made with grapes in Grande Champagne) features the 2026 zodiac animal created using traditional Chinese stamp techniques alongside Hippeastrum flowers. These elements together represent blessings of fortune, prosperity and joy.
Kloo Coffee Concentrate Tasting Set
This single-origin coffee concentrate from Kloo tastes amazing as an affogato or in a cocktail, as a cappuccino or just enjoyed straight. The tasting set is perfect for giving each flavor a try, and makes a unique gift for the coffee lover in your life (or you).
Cointreau Make Your Eggnog a Margarita Kit
This cheeky kit includes everything you need to ditch eggnog for a Margarita, including Cointreau, a decanter of Any Tequila signed by brand-rep/national treasure Aubrey Plaza (along with a 750ml bottle of tequila), fresh lime juice and four custom coasters.
Armitron x Peanuts Collection
A celebration of both brand’s anniversaries (Armitron’s 50th and Peanuts’ 75th), the Armitron x Peanuts collection is full of high-quality whimsical watches featuring your favorite characters.
