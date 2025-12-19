Products of the Week: PlayStation Watches and Cortado Cups

Outdoor retailer Huckberry and One of These Days — the workwear-leaning retail operation of artist Matt McCormick — are a match made in vibes heaven, and, as if to prove the Western-inspired synergistic energy, the duo just launched a collaborative, Americana-heavy collection. It is, in a word, wild, featuring a ton of Western-esque accessories, along with a hero apparel in the charmingly horsey Embroidered Western Waxed Snap Jacket. We’re thoroughly confused as to how the entire capsule hasn’t sold out yet, but for all you aspiring ranch hands, there’s no time like the present to wrangle up the sick collab.