This Mat May Be the Cure for Cold-Weather Blues

As brutal winter weather and seasonal affective disorder took hold, one writer found a powerful antidote in HigherDose's Infrared PEMF Therapy Mats, which deliver a divine combination of healing frequencies and infrared heat to significantly lift spirits. These mats, particularly the Pro version with its negative ions, proved a drastic mood booster, making the seemingly endless cold months far more bearable.

Much of the country knows this winter has been brutal so far. Here in New York, we’ve had the worst snowstorm the city has seen in 10 years. And with freezing temps and early sunsets comes big time seasonal affective disorder. This is the first winter in which I’ve desperately sought out tools and practices to help combat SAD, and worn proper layers, and generally tried to make the seemingly endless season less miserable overall.

In my quest to find products that may create contentment during these cold (read: frigid) months, I came across HigherDoses’s Infrared PEMF Therapy Mats. What’s PEMF therapy, you ask? Great question. PEMF therapy uses pulses of electromagnetic waves to stimulate cellular rejuvenation. While it aids circulation, reduces inflammation and provides pain relief, it’s also proven to be a significant mood booster and even a form of treatment for medication-resistant depression. I tried both the Infrared PEMF Pro and Go mats from HigherDose.

Specs

Sizes: Pro (43 pounds), Go (11 pounds)

PEMF Levels: Level 1 (deep sleep), Level 2 (calm and center), Level 3 (meditation and creativity), Level 4 (focus and problem solving). Each level mimics healing frequencies found in nature.

Go vs. Pro

So, what on earth does it feel like to lie on a PEMF therapy mat? The answer is basically nothing. You simply turn the Infrared Heat on to your preference (I’ve never gone past Level 2, as it gets warm quickly), set your PEMF setting (each session lasts 20 minutes), and you’re good to go. It’s not the most comfortable mat to sit against, so HigherDose mentions that you can place a towel between you and the mat (I am eyeing this Shearling Cover they offer to feel most luxurious). I’ve personally found it comfortable enough once the Infrared is on to not feel like I need a layer between.

The PEMF Go Mat is like it’s own workhorse—small enough to strap to your desk chair, mine has a permanent spot there. While working, I typically stay on PEMF Level 3 or 4, which helps me stay locked in. I also enjoy Level 2 on days in which the weather is so heinous I can’t make it outside.

The PEMF Pro Mat is the end-all-be-all of mood PEMF mood boosters due its exclusive additional feature—negative ions! The HigherDose website defines negative ions as “like nature’s mood enhancers—tiny, charged particles often found in places we feel most alive, like waterfalls, forests, and oceans. They help neutralize harmful, positively charged ions emitted by electronics and urban environments, working to naturally detoxify the body and promote relaxation.” While I use the Pro Mat less frequently—having it set up for yoga, meditation or naps—I find that this is the mat that really helps my winter blues most. When using, I go for Levels 1 and 2 with negative ions.

What Works

The Infrared Is a Divine Combination

The Infrared heat really is the cherry on top of the work the PEMF Therapy Mat is already doing. Whether you’re working, taking a nap, doing yoga or meditating, the Infrared adds a layer of additional healing and muscle relief. Speaking of layering…

They Can be Layered with Red Light

You can easily down on the PEMF Mat and underneath a Red Light Mat. The addition of red light speeds up recovery time on achy joints or sore muscles, boosts collagen and generally feels transcendent.

What Needs Work

It’s Quite Heavy

The HigherDose PEMF mats are chock full of layers of crystal, charcoal and clay, which detox and ground the body. This means they are doing the work they say they are, and it means they have a bit of weight to them. I don’t move mine around too much—The PEMF Pro Mat has a set up in my bedroom, and the Go Mat stays at my desk.

Final Thoughts

The HigherDose PEMF Mats, particularly the Pro Mat with the benefit of negative ions, have made a huge difference in my day-to-day outlook. Being in the depths of this winter, and consequently in the depths of Seasonal Affective Disorder, makes that mood boost feel quite drastic in the best sense.

