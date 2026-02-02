No Home Gym Is Complete Without These Dumbbells

For anyone looking to build a versatile home gym, Bowflex's adjustable dumbbells are touted as a fundamental starting point, with the 552 and 1090 models offering tailored options for every workout commitment.

There’s just something to having a home gym set up. Stuck inside on a blizzard day? Pull on your at-home ankle weights. You’d love to workout before work but can’t be bothered to leave the house? Whip out the ole’ yoga mat. While the home gym is no longer a necessity (throw back to quarantine), it’s a great thing to have when you need or want it.

If you’re looking to build out your home gym, it’s best to start with the basics. On such occasions, we turn to an InsideHook favorite, Bowflex.

One of the fundamentals of a home gym, in our opinion, is a nice set of dumbbells, and preferably adjustable ones, because of the sheer amount of exercises to be enjoyed with them. Bowflex has two pairs of dumbbells in their arsenal, the 552 and the 1090, and they cover everything you may need or dream of in a dumbbell set.

We’ve done the honors of listing out the differences between Bowflex’s two Results Series pairs of dumbbells below so you can decide which set is right for you:

Bowflex Results Series 552 vs Bowflex Results Series 1090:

Final Thoughts

The differences between the two sets of dumbbells are fairly straight forward: the 552s are a great starter set and the 1090s can put on heavier weight and as such have more comfortable grips. All you need to decide is how committed you’re feeling to your at-home workouts—if you’d like a pair to have around in case of emergencies, you may not need those extra pounds. Our Wellness Editor, Tanner Garrity, swears by the Results Series 552 for their reliability and quality for the price. If you’re finding you prefer to work out at home more than anywhere else, the 1090s may be more up your alley. You can’t go wrong with either.

