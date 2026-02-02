Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Wellness > Fitness

No Home Gym Is Complete Without These Dumbbells

Between the Bowflex Results Series 552 and 1090, there are a few key differences that may sway your decision

By Shelby Slauer
February 2, 2026 1:16 pm EST
dumbbells on textured multi-colored background
You can't go wrong, but we'll help you decide which pair are most right for you.
Bowflex/InsideHook

The Gist

For anyone looking to build a versatile home gym, Bowflex's adjustable dumbbells are touted as a fundamental starting point, with the 552 and 1090 models offering tailored options for every workout commitment.

Key Takeaways

  • Bowflex's Results Series includes two adjustable dumbbell sets: the 552 and the 1090.
  • The 552 model offers five to 52.5 pounds per dumbbell, replacing 15 sets of weights, while the 1090 provides 10 to 90 pounds, replacing 17 sets.
  • The 552 is presented as a starter set at $479, whereas the 1090, with heavier weight capacity and knurled grips, is available for $699.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There’s just something to having a home gym set up. Stuck inside on a blizzard day? Pull on your at-home ankle weights. You’d love to workout before work but can’t be bothered to leave the house? Whip out the ole’ yoga mat. While the home gym is no longer a necessity (throw back to quarantine), it’s a great thing to have when you need or want it.

If you’re looking to build out your home gym, it’s best to start with the basics. On such occasions, we turn to an InsideHook favorite, Bowflex.

Want to Find Deep-Tissue Muscle Relief? Try This.
Want to Find Deep-Tissue Muscle Relief? Try This.
 Ashley Black’s FasciaBlaster helps with recovery, prevention and reversing scar tissue

One of the fundamentals of a home gym, in our opinion, is a nice set of dumbbells, and preferably adjustable ones, because of the sheer amount of exercises to be enjoyed with them. Bowflex has two pairs of dumbbells in their arsenal, the 552 and the 1090, and they cover everything you may need or dream of in a dumbbell set.

We’ve done the honors of listing out the differences between Bowflex’s two Results Series pairs of dumbbells below so you can decide which set is right for you:

Bowflex Results Series 552 vs Bowflex Results Series 1090:

BowFlex Results Series 552 SelectTech Dumbbells
BowFlex Results Series 552 SelectTech Dumbbells

Features: Premium metal components, five to 52.5 pounds per adjustable dumbbell, replaces 15 sets of weights, non-slip grips

Buy Here: $479
BowFlex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells
BowFlex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells

Features: Premium metal components, 10 to 90 pounds per adjustable dumbbell, replaces 17 sets of weights, knurled hand grips

Bowflex : $799 $699

Final Thoughts

The differences between the two sets of dumbbells are fairly straight forward: the 552s are a great starter set and the 1090s can put on heavier weight and as such have more comfortable grips. All you need to decide is how committed you’re feeling to your at-home workouts—if you’d like a pair to have around in case of emergencies, you may not need those extra pounds. Our Wellness Editor, Tanner Garrity, swears by the Results Series 552 for their reliability and quality for the price. If you’re finding you prefer to work out at home more than anywhere else, the 1090s may be more up your alley. You can’t go wrong with either.

Why You Should Trust Us

InsideHook is committed to the highest standard of independent, unbiased and trustworthy product journalism. With a team of field experts and industry veterans who routinely research and test new products, we offer in-depth and cutting-edge coverage, with the specific intention of delivering accurate, relevant and honest reviews of products we endorse and often personally use. We may earn a small affiliate commission when you purchase products through our links, but items featured are always independently selected.

Meet your guide

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
More from Shelby Slauer »

More Like This

best watches January 2026 collage
The Best Watches of January 2026
Pull-up bars in a park
How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81
Candles on a birthday cake
How Much of Your Longevity Is Inherited?
From Our EIC: Stock Up on Essentials at Huckberry’s Winter Sale
From Our EIC: Stock Up on Essentials at Huckberry’s Winter Sale

Wellness > Fitness

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

This J.Crew Cotton Crewneck Sweater Is Just $28
This J.Crew Cotton Crewneck Sweater Is Just $28

$110$28

It’s BOGO on Barware at Viski
It’s BOGO on Barware at Viski

From Our Partner

Save on a Special Valentine’s Day Gift for Her
Save on a Special Valentine’s Day Gift for Her

$24$17

Philips 5500
This Philips Espresso Machine Is Currently 33% Off

$1,300$876

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

People stretching in Central Park.
A Workout Hidden in the Middle of the Workday
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Airpods Pro 3s to $28 J.Crew Sweaters: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Musicians Jesse Welles, Dave Matthews, Hilary James and Jeremy Messersmith, all of whom have created protest songs speaking out against ICE
This Machine Melts ICE: The Protest Songs Galvanizing Minneapolis, and Now the Entire Country
Dead Rabbit Twilight Zone
It’s Time to Take Beer Cocktails Seriously
Two of Lelo's Sexual Wellness Devices
Lelo's Luxurious High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 30% Off
Frosted glass, barn doors and the slow death of bathroom privacy
Where Have All the Hotel Bathroom Doors Gone?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Fitness, Right This Way

dumbbells on textured multi-colored background

No Home Gym Is Complete Without These Dumbbells

This Cyber Monday, get strong.

Today’s the Last Day to Shop Aviron’s New Year Sale

A man doing a plank outside.

What’s the Point of Chasing a Plank PR?

A man tossing snow over his head with a shovel. Here are the best stretches after shoveling snow.

The Best Stretches for Back Relief After Shoveling Snow

Explore More Fitness

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?