Review: The Only Set of Dumbbells You’ll Ever Need

Bowflex's weight set is sturdy, affordable and zips from five to 52.5 pounds in seconds

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
November 20, 2025 3:23 pm EST
BowFlex 552 Dumbbells
Use your set for squats, lunges, front presses, skull crushers, shrugs, curls...you name it.
Bowflex

Where did we land on the workout-from-home question?

During the pandemic, everybody started buying connected fitness machines — transforming their garages into home gyms and spawning a variety of Peloton-style offshoots (MIRROR, Hydrow, Tonal, FightCamp). Trainees snatched up conventional weights, too; at one point there was even a “dumbbell shortage.”

But when health studios reopened, a robust secondary market emerged online, as people scrambled to sell off their equipment (both the computer-powered gadgets and the cast-iron stuff) and reestablish a routine outside of their homes. People were struggling with social isolation, and a third place makes a huge difference. Gyms and classes have long been a worthy go-to in that arena.

Now, years since the dust has cleared, I’d argue our collective relationship to at-home fitness is less frenetic, and certainly less desperate. It’s now an option. Something you can turn to when you’re short on time, when you need something quick and reliable. (In a recent appearance on 60 Minutes, longevity expert Peter Attia emphasized the importance of even finding 15 minutes, a few times a week, to pencil in a bit of strength training.) You don’t need much to that end, but you need something.

What should the modern, at-home exerciser own? I can’t think of a more useful and versatile piece of equipment than an adjustable dumbbell set. And BowFlex’s 552 SelectTech Dumbbells are the right weights for the job.

BowFlex Results Series 552 SelectTech Dumbbells
BowFlex Results Series 552 SelectTech Dumbbells
What Works

SelectTech refers to BowFlex’s line of weights with a unique dial system.

While the dumbbell is still in its storage tray, you can flip between weight options — anywhere from five to 52.5 pounds — and once you commit to a number (toggling each side), the mechanism locks in that weight and leaves behind the rest. It’s a really satisfying system. From there, you’re at your own leisure to knock out a strength routine in the mirror.

I’ve been testing the dumbbells for a month now. They’re invaluable on days where I can’t make it to the gym, or just prefer a quicker/simpler lift. Because they comprise 15 weights in one, I can work in anything from front rack dumbbell squats (where I’m happy with a good amount of weight), to shoulder external rotations (where I want very little…I was rehabbing my left shoulder earlier this year).

Sure, you have to return the weights to their tray to switch modes — but I’d argue it’s more onerous to walk to the corner and swap one set of weights for another. Not to mention the amount of space the whole collection would demand.

What Needs Work

I’ll admit, the “shapes” created when you leave behind a percentage of the weight takes a little getting used to. You’re left with a piece of the larger dumbbell puzzle, which looks slightly strange. It shouldn’t impact your performance though.

Another (more legitimate) concern: if you’re living in an apartment, you will have to set aside some space for your set. BowFlex markets these as a safe-spacing solution, and rightfully so; for a homeowner, they’re a smarter buy than a rack of traditional dumbbells. But if you’re short on square footage, know that in their storage tray they’re over a foot long, nine inches tall and pretty clunky. If you can keep a bin for them, you’ll be in good shape.

Is It Worth It?

A dumbbell tree worth its salt will cost you at least $500 — and potentially much more from the top brands. But you can get this set for just $400, while saving space.

Most importantly, in my opinion, this is a reasonable purchase that will level-set your expectations for at-home fitness. BowFlex’s 552 SelectTech Dumbbells are a really reliable piece of equipment to have at the house. They don’t have to be the linchpin for your next fitness resolution. Sometimes, that shift in mindset can make a real difference, making sure your wellness gadgets remain a boon…instead of morphing into a boogeyman.

Get yourself a yoga mat and work out barefoot. Use the set for squats, lunges, front presses, skull crushers, shrugs, curls, you name it. Pair them with an in-ear coach, follow a YouTube routine or look into BowFlex’s movement library, called JRNY. They’ll prove a sturdy sidekick in your strength routine, I guarantee it.

