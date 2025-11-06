The “Daily 50” Is a Simple Routine That Builds Lean Strength

There’s a lot of misinformation mucking up the fitness side of social media. But there’s also some humble, actionable stuff out there if you know where to look (and your algorithm isn’t cooked). Lately, I’ve appreciated some videos extolling the praises of the “Daily 50,” a bodyweight workout circuit built on four different moves:

50 push-ups

50 air squats

50-second wall sit

50-second plank

That’s it. You can split up that prescription however you’d like (25 push-ups in the morning, the rest in the evening, for example), but the idea is to honor this list on a daily basis. Here’s why I love it, plus one concern to keep in mind.

Compound Movements

These are building block exercises, the sort of functional fare that keeps your body primed for its everyday tasks. Three of these moves are included in a list that some trainers have dubbed “the Big 5” (planks, push-ups, burpees, mountain climbers and squats). Done right, and often, you’ll build more than strength — you’ll also improve your balance, mobility, range of motion and muscle endurance.

That’s because these movements recruit muscles in areas that lifters have a tendency to ignore (obliques, forearms, ankles, etc.). Engaging these on a daily basis will help you build real, sustainable strength. It’s also notable that half the workout is a pair of isometric holds, which are fantastic for cultivating strength without putting too much strain on your joints.

Fast and Free

Those holds add up to just 100 seconds, so depending on how long it takes you to knock out 50 push-ups and 50 air squats (five minutes? 10?) you have a bite-sized burner on your hands. Past studies have explored how beneficial “exercise snacking” is for long-term health — not just muscle-building — and this workout would certainly fit under that banner.

It’s perfectly free, of course, and crucially, a workout you can take on the road. If you’re used to performing it all the time, it’ll be easier to pencil it in and retain your strength during a tricky stretch of work or a boozy vacation. You don’t have to do it every single day, in spite of the catchy name. You just need to remember it’s there for you and deploy it accordingly.

Set Some Expectations

Push-ups, air squats, planks and wall sits aren’t all that complicated. They’re not going to turn you into Jason Mamoa. And it’s likely that if you did them every day, just the same way, with no other strength routine, your body would adapt to the regimen and settle into some sort of plateau. (On the planking front alone, you’d be shocked how quickly you can work up to a two-minute plank hold.)

So if you’re chasing hypertrophy, you need to go to the gym (or, at the least, mix in more complex movement patterns). I’d recommend the Daily 50 more as A) a base camp to buttress your other wellness goals and B) as a boot camp when you’ve lost your way a little bit — which happens to the best of us. It’s injury-conscious, easily adaptable (i.e. you could do more reps or perform the push-ups with parallel bars) and gives you the chance to earn a quick, mood-boosting win.

Not sexy enough? Okay, fine. There is a not-insignificant chance that adding this routine to your life will give you a leaner, more shredded body than the one you’re living in today. Go get ’em.