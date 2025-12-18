After checking in with the hotel concierge, we changed into our ski kits in the common area, not wanting to wait until our room was open in a few hours. Walking out the back door of the resort, we were shocked by the deep blue of Laguna del Inca, a historic lake for the Inca Empire. We clicked into our bindings and made easy turns to the base of Plateau Lift, having not been on skis for many months. Remembering how to carve came soon enough and in minutes we were at the top of a black diamond that Olympians from across the globe use to train during the Northern Hemisphere’s summer months