Ski-Touring the Southern Wallowas, the “Swiss Alps of Oregon”

The lesser-known mountain range garnered the nickname “the Swiss Alps of Oregon” for its jagged peaks and deep valleys, though it’s overshadowed by the Cascades to the west, the Bitterroots to the north, the Sawtooths to the east and Wasatch to the south. A full day’s drive from the coastal hubs of Seattle and Portland, the Wallowas are just remote enough to keep most skiers away, if they even know about them at all.