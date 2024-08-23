A Father-Son Canoe Trip Through the Grand Canyon of Canada

Wanting to take a canoe trip with my dad before he turned 70 this fall, I began searching for rivers that would be fun to paddle together — something we did a lot when I was young, growing up near the Boundary Waters in northern Minnesota. After hearing about the South Nahanni, I was sold. Often called the “Grand Canyon of the North,” for the four 4,000-foot high canyons it flows through, the South Nahanni was one of the first UNESCO Heritage Sites in the world designated in 1978, yet is little known outside the region.