Leisure > Travel > Adventure

I Skied, Paddled and Fished Patagonia — On the Same Day

Powder turns, asado, hot tubs and Pacific salmon. What more could a man want?

By Andy Cochrane
November 8, 2024 11:32 am
A split image showing paddling in Patagonia on the left, and skiing in Patagonia on the right. Here's how our writer did both on the same day in Chile, courtesy of Eleven's Rio Palena Lodge.
A guide to pulling off the single most adventurous day of your life.

Rafting a world-renowned river wasn’t on my bingo card for a trip to Patagonia. But we did it anyway.

The region, which encompasses the southern third of both Chile and Argentina, is filled with snow-capped peaks, dense forest and turquoise rivers, making it the ultimate playground for outdoor enthusiasts. It spans more than a quarter-million square miles, and much of it is wild, rugged and difficult to access. As such, there are very few places where you can ski and fish on the same trip, let alone on the same day. And yet, that was my initial goal.

Rio Palena Lodge, owned by experiential travel company Eleven, is a helicopter operation with a burgeoning reputation for this improbable double: descents on steep Andean peaks in the morning and fly-fishing for rainbows, browns and Pacific salmon in the afternoon. The remote enterprise opened just three years ago and quickly grabbed my attention.

I was given an opportunity to visit in September, tagging along with a group of guides who were scouting for future trips. We packed in as much as possible, including a waterfall hike, mountain biking, stand-up paddleboarding, trail runs, cultural activities and even a visit to a local horse race, along with multiple days of skiing and fishing rivers that were only a short heli-flight away. But as it turned out, that wasn’t all on offer.

A view of rafts making their way down the Futaleufu River.
Rafting the Futaleufu River.
Another view of rafts making their way down the river.
Patagonia isn’t known for its rafting, but it has some world-class whitewater.
A dog sitting in a truck with rafting paddles.
Found a stowaway.

What surprised me the most about this trip was the world-class whitewater rafting. Rio Palena Lodge is a short drive from the Futaleufu River, a Class 5 run that’s on all serious paddlers’ bucket lists. An afternoon on the Futa gives the lodge a world-class triple — skiing, rafting and fly-fishing on the same day — if you have the energy for it. Here’s what a single day at the adventure oasis looked like for me.

A man in an orange hacket looks out the window of a cockpit.
It took us five flights to reach our final destination.
A view of the Rio Palena Lodge against a dusk sky.
What a sight for sore eyes: the Rio Palena Lodge.

After five flights and two full days of travel, we arrived in the small town of Chaiten in Chile and were welcomed by our hosts. Despite feeling groggy from the long trip, we decided to skip the lodge and go straight to the mountains. We threw on our ski gear and hopped in the helicopter, excited for our first turns. Good weather windows are rare in Patagonia, so we wanted to make the most of it before the conditions changed. 

A view of another helicopter from the cockpit of a helicopter, skimming over snowy mountains in the Andes.
There’s only one way to reach these runs.
Two skiers unload equipment from the helicopter on top of a snowy mountain.
Kitted out with the best gear we could get our hands on.
A man skis down an untouched mountain in the Andes.
On mountains this far-flung, “first descents” are still possible.
Another skier carves down a pristine mountain in the Andes.
Pow paradise.

Our group was a mix of ex-pro skiers, polar explorers and ski guides with decades of experience, which gave us the green light to ski almost anything, snow dependent of course. Our goal was to find lines that hadn’t been skied before, and sure enough, after just a couple runs, we landed on a ridge that our guides had never been on. With so much remote terrain nearby, “first descents” are still common for lodgers at Rio Palena.

A skier making his way down a mountain in the Andes.
Skiing this remote is delightfully technical.
A view of a distant skier tracing his way down the side of a mountain in Patagonia.
Where’s Waldo?
A skier makes his way down a mountain in the Andes.
All skiing in this area occurs above the treeline.
A skier carves into the snow, leaving a spray of snow in their wake.
Our group included some ex-pros.

The skiing near Rio Palena is incredibly varied, with everything from technical chutes and couloirs to big open faces. Up high, the snow was light and playful, and by the bottom of the runs it was slush. We found everything from wind hardpack to powder turns to corn skiing, which kept us on our toes. Like the weather, snow conditions vary a lot, especially because all of the skiing in this area is above treeline.

A view of my bedroom at Rio Palena Lodge.
Home sweet home.
A view of the lodge's communal area, with rustic finishes and leather chairs.
Great place to read after a day of adventures.
A gorgeous pool table in the midst of Rio Palena's communal area and bar.
At least one more activity for the day.

After 10 long runs, we flew back to the lodge and got a tour of the property before settling into our rooms. Rio Palena has an incredible suite of amenities: delicious food, friendly staff, comfortable rooms, steam showers, a large bar, fireplaces galore and a family atmosphere. The moment I stepped inside, it felt like home. Which it was — for a full week.

Lanterns and snowprints show the way to an outdoor spa at Rio Palena.
Spa time.
An outdoor hot tub surrounded by trees and a light dusting of snow.
Rio Palena knows that its guests’ bones are weary.
A view of Rio Palena's barrel sauna.
The barrel sauna is a nice touch.

Adjacent to the lodge is a pair of wood-fired hot tubs and a barrel sauna, which make recovering after long days quite enjoyable. Even when it snows at the lodge — which is rare, because it’s so low in the valley — I found the outdoor tubs to be the perfect way to relax. And with a knowledgeable bartender, we drank a ton of pisco cocktails, usually accompanied with a history lesson on the drink’s origin.

Chefs prepare asado on a massive outdoor grill at the Rio Palena Lodge.
Adventure and asado — not much more a guy could ask for.
A pair of Chilean musicians: one with a guitar, the other with an accordion.
The accordion plays a key role in Chile’s music tradition.
A large group of people sharing dinner under fairy lights.
Best way to end a long day.

Later that night we joined the staff for a large asado, or traditional Chilean barbecue. These are common around the country, a way of bringing families and communities together. Rio Palena’s team of chefs went the extra mile, preparing food all day and cooking a variety of local vegetables and meats — lamb, beef, pork, chicken and chorizo — over an open flame. Local musicians joined in the festivities, giving us the full experience.

A view of skiers unloading quality equipment in the face of snowy winds.
You can’t survive a week like this without top-market gear.

Finally, here are some gear essentials I brought along on the trip:

4FRNT Renegade Skis: At 122 underfoot, the Renegade is designed for big lines and deep snow, but what I love the most about it is how nimble and responsive it is on hardpack and in technical places. Thanks to its reverse camber shape and ample tip and tail rocker, this bad boy is the most fun you’ll ever have on skis.

Rab Xenair Alpine Insulated Jacket: The weather in Patagonia is fickle, which means you need to be prepared for anything. The Xenair is just that — versatile and breathable — and helped keep me warm on windy ridges without overheating on long descents. With a comfortable zipper and big hood, I plan to take it on all my cold-weather trips going forward.

Suunto Vertical Solar Watch: Knowing that we planned a wide variety of activities in a small period of time, I brought the only watch with enough battery life, sport modes and immersive 3D maps to keep up. The Vertical makes it easy to track activities, measure recovery and plan adventures on the go. It also lasted the entire week without a recharge.

Sweet Protection Interstellar Goggles: With big days, fast-changing weather and quick flights between warm valleys and freezing ridges, I needed a google that wouldn’t fog. The Interstellar Goggles are just that. With well-designed vents, anti-fog technology, a reinforced carbon frame and quick-change lenses, it was perfect for the variety of skiing we tackled in Patagonia.

GoPro Hero13 Black: The newest GoPro has a few crucial improvements that make it perfect for heli-skiing. First, the battery in the latest version lasts longer, even in cold conditions. Also, the addition of the HB lenses make the GoPro much more versatile, so it’s able to shoot wide inside small spaces like the heli, while the motion blur lens helps capture fast movements in a smooth and crisp way.

All photos by Andy Cochrane

More Like This

A man working out with battle ropes in an empty gym. We're taking a look at the best YouTube channels for fitness and wellness.
The YouTube Guide to Wellness
A side-by-side image: on the left, Jesse Dufton climbing the Old Man of Hoy, and on the right, a side profile of Dufton with his climbing helmet on.
The Blind Climber Pushing His Sport to New Heights
Trail runner Andy Cochrane running a hut-to-hut in the Swiss Alps
What It’s Like Running a “Hut-to-Hut” Through the Swiss Alps
A cyclist going over a bridge in Bhutan during a bike trip around the country
Training for Tiger’s Nest on Two Wheels
As the son of two park rangers, Andy built a lot of forts as a kid. After a liberal arts undergrad and summers spent guiding whitewater trips, he moved to the Bay Area, earned an Design...Read More