I Skied, Paddled and Fished Patagonia — On the Same Day

The region, which encompasses the southern third of both Chile and Argentina, is filled with snow-capped peaks, dense forest and turquoise rivers, making it the ultimate playground for outdoor enthusiasts. It spans more than a quarter-million square miles, and much of it is wild, rugged and difficult to access. As such, there are very few places where you can ski and fish on the same trip, let alone on the same day. And yet, that was my initial goal.