10 Outdoor Adventures That’ll Make 2026 a Year to Remember

As an adventure photographer and travel writer, I spend nearly half the year on the move — tagging along with backcountry guides, venturing out to remote lodges and chasing stories across the globe. That also means an unhealthy amount of time in airports, which in 2025 felt more chaotic than ever. Clearly, people are hungry for a break from the grind.
But if you can breathe your way through the noisy lounges, packed trains and cramped flights, you have the opportunity to land somewhere wonderfully far from all of it — somewhere that reminds you what it feels like to be fully alive, not just getting through the week. This coming year, I suggest you seek out experiences that recalibrate you, that challenge your legs and lungs, that pay memory dividends for years to come.
To give you some inspiration, I’ve compiled 10 unforgettable trips I’ve personally taken that I’d recommend to anyone. From sailing in Washington to biking in Morocco, these are my top outdoor adventures for 2026, with an emphasis on sustainable experiences and locally-owned, under-the-radar operators. Let’s go!
1. Mountain Biking in Morocco
Based in Marrakesh, Morocco Bike Tours offers a mix of cycling trips, including road, gravel and mountain biking. My favorite is a seven-day ride from the High Atlas to the edge of the Sahara, which covers 400 miles of varied terrain, from snow-capped peaks to palm groves, winding past ancient citadels called kasbahs and indigenous Berber communities.
Thanks to the local knowledge of our lead guide, Redouane Bouaouyd, I was able to learn about the history, culture and religion of the communities and ecosystems we pedaled through. Our small group rode full-suspension carbon 29ers provided by the company as we traversed remote singletrack and chunky dirt roads, with midday breaks to enjoy elaborate Moroccan lunches and evenings spent in decorative clay buildings.
2. Llama Trekking in Peru
Based in Cusco, Peru by Locals is a locally-owned guiding service that offers treks to the most popular sites — Machu Picchu, Sacred Valley and Inca Trail — but what makes them stand out are their alternative trips to places off the beaten path. My favorite is a four-day llama-trekking adventure to the Ausangate region, a trip that no one else offers and gives you a real sense of Peru.
Led by founder Jose Condor, the route takes you over a challenging 16,000-foot pass and ends at Rainbow Mountain, as you learn about the landscape and culture along the way. Walking alongside llamas — the traditional Andean pack animals essential to the Incas — and passing through stunning peaks is a special experience, made even better by the delicious traditional food that Condor and his team prepare.
3. Sailing in Washington State
Based on Bainbridge Island, Sail Bainbridge offers sailing charters around the Puget Sound and beyond. My favorite is a six-day sailing adventure through the San Juan Islands, which takes you past charming harbors, through pristine channels and alongside marine wildlife, making it feel like you’re far away from the chaos of the world, despite being just a ferry ride from Seattle.
Led by Captain Ben Doerr, the trip is based aboard True, a bright red sailboat with a cozy galley and bunks for five. On the trip, our group learned about sailing and navigation, spotted seals and whales, anchored in secluded bays at night, rowed ashore to take hikes and explore small towns during the day, caught crabs and ate them on deck, and enjoyed views of Mount Baker and the Olympics on the horizon.
4. Cat Skiing in Japan
Based in Rankoshi, Type Two Three offers private cat skiing and backcountry touring adventures in Hokkaido’s legendary powder. My favorite is a week-long trip in their exclusive terrain near Niseko, which grants access to 1,800 acres of untouched powder runs in classic Japanese trees and open bowls, with an additional 8,000 acres of backcountry terrain where you won’t encounter another skier all day.
Led by local guides with decades of experience, T23 caters to hardcore skiers and people who want the true “Japow” experience. They focus on skiing hard and affordable prices over anything fancy. Our small group rode in older Japanese-made snowcats to access a dozen untouched tree runs each day. At night, we explored the town, visiting local ramen shops, izakayas and onsens.
5. Gorilla Safari in Uganda
Based in Kampala, Volcanoes Safaris focuses exclusively on gorilla and chimpanzee ecotourism. My favorite adventure is their seven-day safari through Uganda, which takes you trekking to find endangered mountain gorillas in the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest and searching for the “Lost Chimps of Kyambura” in a sunken rainforest gorge.
Led by expert guides who grew up in the area, the backbone of the journey is two award-winning lodges which have been crafted by local artisans. During the trip we hiked through dense forests to find gorilla families in their natural habitat, waded across streams to track chimpanzees swinging through the canopy, and still made time to experience conservation projects firsthand, learning how these places stay protected.
6. Whitewater Canoeing in Canada
Based in Whitehorse, Nahanni River Adventures offers canoe and raft expeditions across northern Canada’s most iconic rivers. My favorite is a 10-day canoe float down the South Nahanni River, which takes you through a series of four deep canyons often called the “Grand Canyons of Canada,” all within Canada’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The trip to the Nahanni begins with a scenic bush flight over the Vampire Peaks, landing right above Virginia Falls (which is twice as big as Niagara). From there you’ll paddle a four-mile canyon with 4,000-foot limestone walls, navigate challenging whitewater, hike side canyons and soak in hot springs, and spot bears, moose, bison and woodland caribou, all while learning about the local Dene culture.
7. Scuba Diving in Egypt
Based in Marsa Alam, Red Sea Diving Safari is one of PADI’s original 11 eco-centers. I stayed at Marsa Shagra, which offers unlimited diving on a two-kilometer stretch of protected coral home to over 1,250 species of fish, sea turtles, dolphins and reef sharks, plus boat excursions to famous sites like Elphinstone Reef, where hammerhead sharks patrol the walls from May to August.
Founded in 1990 to be a more sustainable option than the all-inclusive and exploitative resorts nearby in Hurghada, the Shagra center focuses on stewardship and education. I enjoyed the simplicity of clay beachfront dwellings, taking mid-day breaks at the Bedouin cafe and meeting divers from across the world — not to mention seeing a dugong in the wild, which is one of the rarest species on earth.
8. Dog-Sledding in Minnesota
Based in Ely, Wintergreen Dogsled Lodge is the country’s oldest dog-sledding outfitter, offering a mix of day trips and week-long wilderness expeditions across the Boundary Waters. My favorite is the seven-day adventure, because it allows guests to be hands-on. You run the team, take care of the dogs at night and help out in camp. We covered 10 miles per day across frozen lakes along the U.S.-Canada border.
Led by Wintergreen’s founder Paul Schurke, who co-led the first unsupported dog-sled expedition to the North Pole, this journey is a mix of adventure and education. Our group of six helped drive the sleds pulled by teams of six Canadian Inuit dogs in temps that frequently dropped below zero, while learning winter camping skills, winter navigation and ecology. Oh, and you might even see the Northern Lights.
9. Trail Running in Switzerland
Based in the Chamonix, Run the Alps was the first company to offer guided trail-running tours through Europe’s most rugged mountain landscapes. While the Tour de Mont Blanc is the most famous, my personal favorite is the Via Valais, a nine-day route from Arolla to Zermatt in Switzerland, because there are considerably fewer people and you’ll have miles upon miles of the route to yourself.
All told, we covered 140 miles and 45,000 feet of climbing along the Valais Alps, passing beneath Europe’s iconic peaks, along many glaciers and over high alpine passes. At night we stayed in bunks at mountain huts, fastpacking with ultralight gear and enjoying the simple joys that huts provide — cold beer, morning coffee and fresh-baked pies. In my mind, there is no better way to see the Alps.
10. Cold-Water Surfing in Norway
Based in Bøstad, Unstad Arctic Surf offers the world’s most unique cold-water surfing experience, thanks to its dramatic landscape, sandy beaches and perfect breaks. My favorite is their all-inclusive surf-and-stay package, which comes with bonus perks like the midnight sun in the summertime, or the Northern Lights dancing overhead in the winter months. It’s truly unlike anywhere else on earth.
Founded in 2003, Unstad helped bring surfing to the area, with camps, cozy accommodations and delicious Norwegian food. We surfed left-hand barrels and peeling point breaks in hooded wetsuits with booties and gloves, biking from our rooms to the beach and back. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, the only thing better than catching a good wave is a cinnamon roll at the Unstad bakery.
