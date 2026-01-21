Wellness > Running

The World’s Coolest Half Marathon Is in Ferrari’s Backyard

Chase your next PR on one of F1's most iconic test tracks

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
January 21, 2026 2:35 pm EST
A car on the Fiorano Circuit, where Ferrari tests its F1 cars and production vehicles alike. It's also where Ferrari's half marathon takes place.
Want to run here? Block off the last weekend in March 2027.
Unsplash

A recurring motif in the blockbuster F1 is Sonny Hayes (played by Brad Pitt) leading his team on laps around the track. Not in a vehicle, but on foot. He runs, Rocky-style, to boost his endurance, build camaraderie and get a feel for each course. When his future in the sport is uncertain, the team even runs in his absence, determined to follow his example.

As a runner, I was delighted to see that much running in what was probably last year’s sexiest movie. I guess it makes sense: an extensive cardio routine comes in handy when you have to pilot a vehicle at 140 mph for two hours at a time.

But Formula 1’s ties to the running world go even deeper than I realized — Ferrari, a longtime powerhouse of the sport, even hosts an annual half marathon. That means you can run on the hallowed pavement where Ferrari has spent more than 50 years testing its newest and fastest.

What Is the Ferrari Half Marathon?

Officially the Enzo Ferrari Memorial Half Marathon of Italy, the race made its debut in spring of 2025, and will return this year from March 27-29.

The weekend will feature 5K and 10K races, but its premier distance is a 13.1-mile point-to-point from Maranello to Modena. Runners are granted access to iconic Ferrari grounds, even getting to run along the Fiorano Circuit, the private racetrack that openend in 1972, which Hagerty once described as “[a] figure-of-eight draped over the Emilia-Romagna flatlands like one long strand of spaghetti.”

A Day at Corso Pilota Classiche, Ferrari’s Classic Driving School
A Day at Corso Pilota Classiche, Ferrari’s Classic Driving School
 The instructional program, hosted at the Fiorano Circuit in Italy, grants access to some of the sexiest sports cars in their archive

The Prancing Horse is the lifeblood of Modena, but many locals have never set foot on Ferrari’s fabled factory grounds. (Tifosi, as fans of the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team are known, stand behind the gates with banners, watching the team’s drivers and crew from a distance.) The 2026 iteration of the course adds extra incentive for F1 fans to sign up: a chance to run along Ferrari’s futuristic e-Vortex circuit.

Why is Ferrari hosting a race, anyway? For one, they want to honor the memory of their founder, Enzo Ferrari himself. The proceeds from registrations and promotions go right back into the local area. But the event is also just prudent marketing and community engagement. The sport of F1 surged globally on the back of Netflix’s Drive to Survive. It clearly helps to pull back the veil once in a while.

Plus, running is going through a boom of its own, with major marathon bibs becoming a “precious resource” over the last two years. If Ferrari plays its cards right, this could become a coveted new pit stop for runners planning their race calendars.

How You Can Register

To that point, I have some slightly sobering news. The event is sold out in 2026 for both the half marathon and 10K distances. People must really want this sweet medal. Not to mention: the registration fee is relative pennies, at $39 for the half marathon, $21 for the 10K and $16 for the 5K.

Your options are to sign up for the 5K (though I can’t guarantee there will be slots left when you read this), or try to guarantee yourself a spot in 2027 (I’m guessing the race will be back for a third year). Bookmark this page and follow the race’s official Instagram account.

If it makes you feel better, I’ve had the uber-popular Copenhagen Half circled in my 2027 calendar for a while now. It helps with logistics to have a long runway for these events. Buona fortuna!

Meet your guide

Tanner Garrity

Tanner Garrity

Tanner Garrity is a senior editor at InsideHook, where he’s covered wellness, travel, sports and pop culture since 2017. He also authors The Charge, InsideHook’s weekly wellness newsletter. Beyond the newsroom, he can usually be found running, skating, reading, writing fiction or playing tennis. He lives in Brooklyn.
More from Tanner Garrity »

More Like This

A man dives from a red sail boat.
10 Outdoor Adventures That’ll Make 2026 a Year to Remember
Various sites in D.C.
17 Miles in Washington, D.C.
A man on a motorcycle in sand.
Life Lessons From an Oregon Motorcycle Adventure
Surreal collage of older men playing chess in a pool, surfers riding waves, and a cyclist on a ski lift — representing different ways to access flow state.
Can the “Flow State” Save Us From Distraction?

Culture
Leisure > Autos > Lifestyle
Wellness > Running
Culture > Sports
Wellness

Recommended

Suggested for you

adventure watches
The Best Adventure Watches
Airline miles and points don’t have to be complicated. A travel rewards expert breaks down how to earn and redeem points smarter in 2026.
Airline Miles and Points Explained: How to Earn More and Use Them Better in 2026
The lavish interior of Shinji's
The Best Bars in NYC for Every Occasion
Scott Glenn in "The White Lotus"
"The White Lotus" Has its Primary Season 4 Location
Curious Elixirs No. 8 bottle on top of a model fo a town
The Best Way to Drink Less, According to a Leading Non-Alcohlic Beverage Brand
Pile of plastic pollution
Your Brain Might Not Be Full of Microplastics After All

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

A car on the Fiorano Circuit, where Ferrari tests its F1 cars and production vehicles alike. It's also where Ferrari's half marathon takes place.

The World’s Coolest Half Marathon Is in Ferrari’s Backyard

Two of Lelo's Sexual Wellness Devices

Lelo's Luxurious High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 30% Off

people on the stairs

A Nasty Phone Habit We All Need to Retire This Year

Pile of plastic pollution

Your Brain Might Not Be Full of Microplastics After All

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch