The World’s Coolest Half Marathon Is in Ferrari’s Backyard

A recurring motif in the blockbuster F1 is Sonny Hayes (played by Brad Pitt) leading his team on laps around the track. Not in a vehicle, but on foot. He runs, Rocky-style, to boost his endurance, build camaraderie and get a feel for each course. When his future in the sport is uncertain, the team even runs in his absence, determined to follow his example.

As a runner, I was delighted to see that much running in what was probably last year’s sexiest movie. I guess it makes sense: an extensive cardio routine comes in handy when you have to pilot a vehicle at 140 mph for two hours at a time.

But Formula 1’s ties to the running world go even deeper than I realized — Ferrari, a longtime powerhouse of the sport, even hosts an annual half marathon. That means you can run on the hallowed pavement where Ferrari has spent more than 50 years testing its newest and fastest.

What Is the Ferrari Half Marathon?

Officially the Enzo Ferrari Memorial Half Marathon of Italy, the race made its debut in spring of 2025, and will return this year from March 27-29.

The weekend will feature 5K and 10K races, but its premier distance is a 13.1-mile point-to-point from Maranello to Modena. Runners are granted access to iconic Ferrari grounds, even getting to run along the Fiorano Circuit, the private racetrack that openend in 1972, which Hagerty once described as “[a] figure-of-eight draped over the Emilia-Romagna flatlands like one long strand of spaghetti.”

The Prancing Horse is the lifeblood of Modena, but many locals have never set foot on Ferrari’s fabled factory grounds. (Tifosi, as fans of the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team are known, stand behind the gates with banners, watching the team’s drivers and crew from a distance.) The 2026 iteration of the course adds extra incentive for F1 fans to sign up: a chance to run along Ferrari’s futuristic e-Vortex circuit.

Why is Ferrari hosting a race, anyway? For one, they want to honor the memory of their founder, Enzo Ferrari himself. The proceeds from registrations and promotions go right back into the local area. But the event is also just prudent marketing and community engagement. The sport of F1 surged globally on the back of Netflix’s Drive to Survive. It clearly helps to pull back the veil once in a while.

Plus, running is going through a boom of its own, with major marathon bibs becoming a “precious resource” over the last two years. If Ferrari plays its cards right, this could become a coveted new pit stop for runners planning their race calendars.

How You Can Register

To that point, I have some slightly sobering news. The event is sold out in 2026 for both the half marathon and 10K distances. People must really want this sweet medal. Not to mention: the registration fee is relative pennies, at $39 for the half marathon, $21 for the 10K and $16 for the 5K.

Your options are to sign up for the 5K (though I can’t guarantee there will be slots left when you read this), or try to guarantee yourself a spot in 2027 (I’m guessing the race will be back for a third year). Bookmark this page and follow the race’s official Instagram account.

If it makes you feel better, I’ve had the uber-popular Copenhagen Half circled in my 2027 calendar for a while now. It helps with logistics to have a long runway for these events. Buona fortuna!

Meet your guide Tanner Garrity Tanner Garrity is a senior editor at InsideHook, where he’s covered wellness, travel, sports and pop culture since 2017. He also authors The Charge, InsideHook’s weekly wellness newsletter. Beyond the newsroom, he can usually be found running, skating, reading, writing fiction or playing tennis. He lives in Brooklyn. More from Tanner Garrity »