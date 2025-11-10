Life Lessons From an Oregon Motorcycle Adventure

Peak Design Moto Charging Mount: I’ve used a variety of phone mounts over the years and each one has its pros and cons, but only one has everything you need. The Peak Design mount is easy to use while still having a great locking mechanism for rough, off-road riding. The charging is fast without needing to plug in a cord, and I can mount it almost anywhere on my bike.



Chigee AIO-6 Display: Instead of clunky navigation units with proprietary hardware, I’ve become a huge fan of Chigee displays, which allow me to use CarPlay from my phone and apps I’m used to, like Google Maps and Gaia. The latest AIO-6 has a bright screen that is easy to read in any condition, plus it’s durable and waterproof, which makes it great for cold-weather trips like ours.