Can the “Flow State” Save Us From Distraction?

Like many kids who grew up in or around New York City, the day had marked my childhood, it had woken me up to the world, to the crush of life. I’d written the poem upon realizing that that day was 9/11. Away from home, I’d blindly lived much of the day without realizing the date — or thinking about it at all. How far I’d come, I mused, wounded for my young self, confused about what it all meant. The thoughts were extremely uncomfortable. But synthesizing them into a poem was anything but. I showed it to a Danish author — I was on the island with a literature class, for my study abroad program — and he was the first professional who told me I had what it took to become a writer. I beamed. But even if he only nodded in ambivalence after my reading, I’d reached a conclusion: I wanted more of that…whatever it was.