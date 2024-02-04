The case for Four Rivers: “The best thing about this run is the amazing mix of terrain. The country is split up by four different rivers — the Hangang, Nakdonggang, Geumgang and Yeongsangang — which is where the name comes from. I personally love the moments when you get to run by the river. But when you aren’t by the river, you’re able to ascend up the mountains; it’s almost like you’re climbing Everest some times. There’s a bike trail that you can run along, but you can even deviate from that on these small little off-road sections. The real beauty is getting to see all the parts of the incredible country that aren’t the major cities, like Busan or Seoul. Each of the little towns on the way have these amazing restaurants where you can eat the most delicious local dishes, and get your fuel for the next part of the trail.” — Choi