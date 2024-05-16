Adventureland: A How-To Guide From Academics, Explorers and Endurance Athletes
From a large-carnivore ecologist to a free-diving champion, these experts detail the joys of adventure — and their tips for surviving it
Welcome to Adventureland, a collection of “how to” field notes from some of the finest academic experts, modern explorers and endurance athletes in the world. From a Californian large-carnivore ecologist, to a British astronavigator, to an Aussie free-diving champion and more, these fortune hunters detail the joys of courting adventure — and their tips for surviving it.
A few things I learned from producing this series? You can prepare for a desert crossing with a SkiErg; light pollution is actually your friend when you’re lost; and a seasickness pill might save your life. We could all use a little adventure. Whether you’re a full-scale prepper, or just someone who gets their quarterly kicks at a state park, we hope these guides inform and inspire. At the very least: they’re pretty damn nice to look at.
How to Hike Across a Desert
Gillian Millar, part of the first female team to cross the Namib, on the rigors of the world’s driest corners
How to Escape a Bear
Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, large-carnivore ecologist, on avoiding “Revenant”-style encounters in the wild
How to Ride the World’s Biggest Waves
Andrew Cotton, the star of HBO’s “100 Foot Wave” and a Red Bull-signed athlete, on what it takes to rip with the big boys
How to Navigate by the Stars
Tristan Gooley, the only man to fly and sail solo across the Atlantic, on using the night sky to find your way home
How to Hold Your Breath for Longer
Adam Stern, Aussie free-diving champion and coach, on the art of underwater breath-holds
How to Survive at Sea
Professor Mike Tipton, of the Extreme Environments Laboratory, on staying safe in a nightmare scenario
How to Mimic Altitude Training at Sea Level
Professor Grégoire Millet, a specialist at Lausanne’s Institute of Sport Sciences, on earning those famous blood cell benefits
Whether you’re looking to get into shape, or just get out of a funk, The Charge has got you covered. Sign up for our new wellness newsletter today.