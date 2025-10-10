17 Miles in Washington, D.C.

The District’s done a lot of work over the last 15 years rebuilding the Navy Yard — that’s where the Washington Nationals play — and The Wharf, where I went to see British singer/songwriter Sam Fender at The Anthem. It’s a giant venue that opened in 2022. I could see it being a little too sanitized (Hudson Yards-y is the official term, I believe) for those used to Black Cat or the 9:30 Club, but give their schedule a look. If you’re on the Atlantic Seaboard, it might be the extra push you need to make the trip.