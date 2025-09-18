The Scene at the Super Bowl of Trail Running

“Running is definitely the coolest thing on earth right now,” Ingram says. “Whether that’s a boom or not? It certainly feels like it. It feels different.” At the same time, Ingram’s mentality hasn’t really changed. He can trace a through line from his gig at the specialty run shop to his work in HOKA’s office in Portland, Oregon, which is now the shoe tech epicenter of the United States. “People would come in and say ‘I’m not a runner like you are,’ or ‘I’m not as fast as you are.’ As soon as I heard that, my goal was for them to leave in a completely different state of mind. You adapt based on what you know of ‘the menu’ — the shoes that are on the wall. What sort of ride or experience do they want to get? I still use that terminology today at HOKA.”