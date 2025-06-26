17 Miles in Charleston

She laughed and wished me luck. I appreciated the ride over — for one, it was only $12. But it also gave me a chance to study the industrial anatomy surrounding the bridge. Where’s the path? Is there a sidewalk leading up to it? Best place to turn from the residential area onto the highway? And so on. I knew this would be the grittiest run of the trip, on top of being the longest, and I didn’t want to run the wrong way (or wrong headlong into an 18-wheeler).