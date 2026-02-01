Culture > Film

“Rambo” Prequel Cast Adds “Sinners” and “The White Lotus” Alumni

Production on "John Rambo" has begun

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 1, 2026 8:28 pm EST
Promotional image for "John Rambo"
Production on "John Rambo" recently commenced.
Lionsgate

On January 29, the X account for the film John Rambo announced that production on the film — a prequel to the Rambo films that starred Sylvester Stallone — had begun, along with a comment from director Jalmari Helander. (More on him in a moment.) That wasn’t the only announcement relating to the action movie in question — as The Hollywood Reporter‘s Ryan Gajewski notes, studio Lionsgate also shared more details about the film’s cast.

John Rambo‘s cast will include Yao, who played Bo Chow in Sinners; Quincy Isaiah, who played Magic Johnson in Winning Time and Tayme Thapthimthong, who played Gaitong on the third season of The White Lotus.

Those actors will join Noah Centineo, who is set to play the title character. Centineo’s filmography includes a leading role in the Netflix series The Recruit, along with supporting roles in everything from Black Adam to Warfare. His next high-profile role will be in this summer’s Street Fighter, directed by Eric Andre Show alumnus Kitao Sakurai.

Sylvester Stallone Reached a Rare Box Office Milestone This Month
Sylvester Stallone Reached a Rare Box Office Milestone This Month
 And a talking shark helped him reach it

Sakurai isn’t the only interesting directorial choice associated with an upcoming project starring Centineo. John Rambo director Jalmari Helander’s name may not be familiar, but you might know him from Sisu and its sequel — or Rare Exports, otherwise known as the best Christmas movie ever made.

In a statement posted alongside the production announcement, Helander recounted the experience of seeing First Blood at the age of 11, and gave would-be viewers a sense of what to expect. “This is Rambo stripped down, raw and real — a survival story about endurance, persistance and lost innocence,” he wrote.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Sylvester Stallone with watch
Sylvester Stallone’s Watch Collection Is Heading to Auction
“Terminator 2” and the 30 Best Action Movies of the 1990s, Ranked
“Terminator 2” and the 30 Best Action Movies of the 1990s, Ranked
"SNL" One Battle After Another sketch
“SNL” Imagined a World With “One Battle After Another” Action Figures
"Meg 2," quintessential inflight viewing. What makes bad action movies the best airplane movies?
There’s No Such Thing as a “Bad” Action Movie When You’re at 35,000 Feet

Culture
Culture > Film

Recommended

Suggested for you

Noah Wyle [third from left] with the season 2 cast of "The Pitt"
Is the Weekly Release Schedule to Blame for the Sophomore Slump of "The Pitt"?
People stretching in Central Park.
A Workout Hidden in the Middle of the Workday
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Airpods Pro 3s to $28 J.Crew Sweaters: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Musicians Jesse Welles, Dave Matthews, Hilary James and Jeremy Messersmith, all of whom have created protest songs speaking out against ICE
This Machine Melts ICE: The Protest Songs Galvanizing Minneapolis, and Now the Entire Country
Campbell's Soup Cans at Narkara
It’s Only January, But This Is Already the Year’s Coolest Cocktail
Dead Rabbit Twilight Zone
It’s Time to Take Beer Cocktails Seriously

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Film, Right This Way

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Sex scenes

In Defense of Movie Sex Scenes

Academy Awards trophies in a line. We look at the biggest snubs and surprises from the 2026 Oscar nominations.

Oscar Nominations 2026: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

A collage of some of the movies and TV shows nominated for the 2026 Golden Globes

Golden Globes: Who Will Win, Who Should Win, Who Got Snubbed

Explore More Film

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch