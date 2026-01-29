It’s Only January, But This Is Already the Year’s Coolest Cocktail

Andy Warhol’s influence in the drinks world isn’t unprecedented (see: Absolut Warhol) but translating his art to a cocktail form takes real inspiration.

Campbell’s Soup Cans is a new, limited-edition drink debuting the first weekend of February at Narkara, a Northern and Northeastern Thai restaurant in New York’s Union Square. The inventive cocktail, a blend of Abasolo whiskey, Nixta corn liqueur, dry curacao, ghee-clarified butter and roasted corn, was conceived by bartender Kamalarat “Mimi” Kimmins (Izakaya Mew).

“This cocktail is inspired by the iconic soup can imagery in the work of Andy Warhol, often associated with repetition, everyday consumption and the quiet uniformity of modern life,” Kimmins told us. “For me, these images are not about monotony, but about the value of the ordinary. The repeated soup cans remind us how deeply we are attached to familiar things. Corn soup is something I always reach for. Its simple flavor connects me to an early memory — a bowl of soup my mother made for me when I was sick. It was the first soup I ever tasted, and the one I kept asking for again and again. That experience taught me that even when ingredients remain the same, the emotions carried by taste never do. Meaning comes not from the food itself, but from the people and moments surrounding it. This corn soup cocktail is an acceptance of the ordinary, a memory carried forward, reinterpreted in liquid form, with the hope that it may become a memory of your own.”

The debut of Soup Cans is part of a larger one-night guest bartender pop-up done in collaboration with WAYD? (What Are You Drinking?), a Thai-led bar collective founded by Kimmins and 2025 New York Bartender Week Award winner Teddy Chantarasombat (Mangestsu). The event is being held on Feb. 1 (if you’re in town, you can make a Resy here).

WAYD? is debuting four original cocktails created exclusively for the night. Kimmin’s drinks are inspired by Yellow and (as mentioned) Campbell’s Soup Cans, while Chantarasombat’s are inspired by Van Gogh’s Sunflowers and Frida Kahlo’s Self Portrait: Time Flies. As a press release notes, rather than literal references, the drinks are meant to translate the “emotion, memory, and mood of each work into flavor, structure and texture — blending Thai and Southeast Asian ingredients with classic cocktail forms and modern techniques.”

Other art-inspired cocktails debuting at Narkara Resy

So, can you recreate Campbell’s Soup Cans at home? Technically, yes, though it’s pretty difficult. Kimmins did share a base recipe — feel free to experiment.

Cocktail base: Nixta, Abasolo, Verjus, dry Curacao, roasted corn with oat milk cordial* (add ingredients into a shaker. Shake well with ice. Strain into a chilled can or serving glass. Top with corn whipped cream**. Garnish with roasted corn.)

* Oat milk cordial: Roasted corn sauteed with ghee butter, oat milk, maple syrup, salt, peppercorn (blend until smooth, strain to obtain a clear cordial).

** Corn whipped cream: Cream, rum, roasted corn with oat milk Cordial (mix ingredients and pour into a whipped cream siphon. Charge and chill before use).

Meet your guide Kirk Miller Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence. More from Kirk Miller »