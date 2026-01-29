Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails

It’s Only January, But This Is Already the Year’s Coolest Cocktail

A drink inspired by Andy Warhol debuts in NYC for one night only

By Kirk Miller
January 29, 2026 2:06 pm EST
Campbell's Soup Cans at Narkara
Campbell's Soup Cans at Narkara
Narkara

Andy Warhol’s influence in the drinks world isn’t unprecedented (see: Absolut Warhol) but translating his art to a cocktail form takes real inspiration. 

Campbell’s Soup Cans is a new, limited-edition drink debuting the first weekend of February at Narkara, a Northern and Northeastern Thai restaurant in New York’s Union Square. The inventive cocktail, a blend of Abasolo whiskey, Nixta corn liqueur, dry curacao, ghee-clarified butter and roasted corn, was conceived by bartender Kamalarat “Mimi” Kimmins (Izakaya Mew).

“This cocktail is inspired by the iconic soup can imagery in the work of Andy Warhol, often associated with repetition, everyday consumption and the quiet uniformity of modern life,” Kimmins told us. “For me, these images are not about monotony, but about the value of the ordinary. The repeated soup cans remind us how deeply we are attached to familiar things. Corn soup is something I always reach for. Its simple flavor connects me to an early memory — a bowl of soup my mother made for me when I was sick. It was the first soup I ever tasted, and the one I kept asking for again and again. That experience taught me that even when ingredients remain the same, the emotions carried by taste never do. Meaning comes not from the food itself, but from the people and moments surrounding it. This corn soup cocktail is an acceptance of the ordinary, a memory carried forward, reinterpreted in liquid form, with the hope that it may become a memory of your own.”

For a Fresh Take on Cocktails, Head to a Thai Restaurant
For a Fresh Take on Cocktails, Head to a Thai Restaurant
 Inspired by the flavors of regional cuisines, these Thai restaurants are serving some of the most exciting drinks in the country right now

The debut of Soup Cans is part of a larger one-night guest bartender pop-up done in collaboration with WAYD? (What Are You Drinking?), a Thai-led bar collective founded by Kimmins and 2025 New York Bartender Week Award winner Teddy Chantarasombat (Mangestsu). The event is being held on Feb. 1 (if you’re in town, you can make a Resy here). 

WAYD? is debuting four original cocktails created exclusively for the night. Kimmin’s drinks are inspired by Yellow and (as mentioned) Campbell’s Soup Cans, while Chantarasombat’s are inspired by Van Gogh’s Sunflowers and Frida Kahlo’s Self Portrait: Time Flies. As a press release notes, rather than literal references, the drinks are meant to translate the “emotion, memory, and mood of each work into flavor, structure and texture — blending Thai and Southeast Asian ingredients with classic cocktail forms and modern techniques.”

Other cocktails debuting at Narkara
Other art-inspired cocktails debuting at Narkara
Resy

So, can you recreate Campbell’s Soup Cans at home? Technically, yes, though it’s pretty difficult. Kimmins did share a base recipe — feel free to experiment. 

Cocktail base: Nixta, Abasolo, Verjus, dry Curacao, roasted corn with oat milk cordial* (add ingredients into a shaker. Shake well with ice. Strain into a chilled can or serving glass. Top with corn whipped cream**. Garnish with roasted corn.)
* Oat milk cordial: Roasted corn sauteed with ghee butter, oat milk, maple syrup, salt, peppercorn (blend until smooth, strain to obtain a clear cordial).
** Corn whipped cream: Cream, rum, roasted corn with oat milk Cordial (mix ingredients and pour into a whipped cream siphon. Charge and chill before use).

Meet your guide

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.
More from Kirk Miller »

More Like This

The Drinking Culture of Thailand
The Drinking Culture of Thailand
different plates of thai food
Where to Find the Best Thai Food in NYC
Abasolo
Review: Abasolo Aims to Put Mexican Whisky on the Map
Art Basel Miami Beach
Andy Warhol’s Portrait of Muhammad Ali Sold for $18 Million

Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails
Leisure > Drinks
New York > Drinks
Leisure
New York

Most Popular

people on the stairs
A Nasty Phone Habit We All Need to Retire This Year
A car on the Fiorano Circuit, where Ferrari tests its F1 cars and production vehicles alike. It's also where Ferrari's half marathon takes place.
The World’s Coolest Half Marathon Is in Ferrari’s Backyard
Sex scenes
In Defense of Movie Sex Scenes
a bunch of kitchen gadgets in a collage
The Best Single-Use Kitchen Tools, According to Chefs
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Airpods Pro 3s to $28 J.Crew Sweaters: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Noah Wyle [third from left] with the season 2 cast of "The Pitt"
Is the Weekly Release Schedule to Blame for the Sophomore Slump of "The Pitt"?

Recommended

Suggested for you

people on the stairs
A Nasty Phone Habit We All Need to Retire This Year
A car on the Fiorano Circuit, where Ferrari tests its F1 cars and production vehicles alike. It's also where Ferrari's half marathon takes place.
The World’s Coolest Half Marathon Is in Ferrari’s Backyard
Sex scenes
In Defense of Movie Sex Scenes
a bunch of kitchen gadgets in a collage
The Best Single-Use Kitchen Tools, According to Chefs
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Airpods Pro 3s to $28 J.Crew Sweaters: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Noah Wyle [third from left] with the season 2 cast of "The Pitt"
Is the Weekly Release Schedule to Blame for the Sophomore Slump of "The Pitt"?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Abercrombie & Fitch NFL

Abercrombie & Fitch’s NFL Fan Gear Is Stocked for Super Bowl LX

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Airpods Pro 3s to $28 J.Crew Sweaters: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Campbell's Soup Cans at Narkara

It’s Only January, But This Is Already the Year’s Coolest Cocktail

a collage of digital watches

The Best Digital Watches for Analog Fans

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch