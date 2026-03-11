Here’s What You Should Wear This Spring, According to Cool Women

With spring in full swing, the women of the editorial team are dishing out their top fashion picks for men, offering insights on everything from essential outerwear to the perfect accessories to elevate any look.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As I’m typing this, it is currently 74 degrees in New York City. Yes, I’m aware of the “fake spring” phenomenon, but I’m taking every second I can to revel in it before we head back to the low 40s and 30s next week. Besides planning after-work drinks on a Midtown sidewalk somewhere, I’ve been using these last two unseasonably warm days to plan something else: My spring wardrobe. It might be something you’ve been pondering as well.

My colleague Paolo Sandoval, InsideHook’s style editor, has been doing nothing short of a superb job outlining a slew of spring style possibilities, including the dopest lightweight jackets you can sport this season. However, I do believe it’s time to get a woman’s perspective on spring fashion — specifically, what we ladies are desperate to see you men wear this season.

It’s why I consulted the coolest women I know, the ladies I work with, to get their insight on all of the trends, accessories, layers and more that they want to see you strut around town in this spring.



A Flex-Worthy Jacket

Sunday afternoon, before embarking on a very long dog walk on what was the nicest day of the year so far, I pulled out a brand-new jacket I didn’t have the chance to wear all winter. And, wow, did it feel great. Along the way, I clocked a lot of really cool jackets, and damn did the wearers look good. Whether you’re pulling out the stops with pockets, prints or preppy know-how, you can’t go wrong with showing off the lightweight outerwear this spring. — Amanda Gabriele, Senior Editor

A Raglan Shirt

There are a lot of reasons to love spring, but for me, the main one is always the start of baseball season. And look, I’m not saying you should be toting a bat around or walking to work in a full MLB uniform. (Although, I wouldn’t be mad if you did!) But you can celebrate America’s pastime and look your best if you decide to sport a baseball tee — otherwise known as a raglan shirt. You’d be surprised how flattering it is: the diagonal seam that runs from the underarm to the neckline makes your shoulders look broader and narrows your waist, and the pop of color on the sleeves is also a fun way to draw our eyes to your arms. It’s a good way to look casual and comfortable but still snatched. — Bonnie Stiernberg, Managing Editor

A Crisp Linen Suit

With warmer weather quickly approaching, you likely have a list of outdoor events that require some cocktail- or formal-leaning dress codes, and you simply cannot go wrong with a classic, breathable, well-fitted linen suit. Traveling somewhere warm and need something lightweight and polished? Linen suit. Fancy dinner plans with your partner? Linen suit. Outdoor wedding? Linen suit. Kentucky Derby plans? Linen suit. Needless to say, there’s almost always a reason you can be sporting one of these. You’ll feel great, you’ll look great and you’re bound to get lots of compliments. — Joanna Sommer, Editorial Assistant

Bold Stripes

I love a man in bold stripes — the thicker and more vibrant, the better. They can give an otherwise simple outfit a little flavor, making you look good without seeming like you tried too hard. If that feels outside your comfort zone, start with something low-stakes, like a rugby shirt. They’re classic, easy to wear and pair well with just about anything. Whether it’s a $128 version from Huckberry or a $35 option from Prana, there’s something about them that feels effortlessly cool to me, and especially right for spring. (Though if you’re really looking to send it, I recommend something more like this.) — Lindsay Rogers, Travel Editor

Colorful, Loose, Short Shorts

This weekend, I was in New Orleans, where I found myself at a bar called The Swamp. Let me tell you: the swamp creatures were out. The drunkest, barely-21-year-old college kids were swarming the premises (or more accurately, swaying around the premises and filming themselves dancing on TikTok). After realizing we were the oldest patrons there, my group and I swiftly maneuvered our way out of the crowd of intoxicated children, but not before noticing that all of the men there were dressed the same. It was polo shirts paired with tight, light khaki short shorts as far as the eye could see. I have been a proponent of short shorts for years, so I’m not taking issue with the length here, but rather the the awkward tightness of the bottoms and the outfit as a whole. Instead of channeling SEC frat boy this spring, ensure you’re elevating your day-drinking ‘fits with a pop of color and a touch of retro bagginess. I like a Patagonia baggie or a loose, drawstring pull-on short over the rigidity of a thigh-hugging khaki. Throw on a crewneck sweater or a crinkly button-down, and you’re good to go. — Logan Mahan, Commerce Editor

A Little Chain

No matter the season, but especially as we start to peel our winter layers off, my favorite thing to see on a man is a little chain. Whether it’s gold or silver, they subtly elevate any look and instantly make you 100% cooler. Try one on; you’ll never want to take it off. — Shelby Slauer, Affiliate Marketing Editorial Assistant

Birkenstock Bostons

While I don’t believe in completely restricting men’s dogs from being out, I do think that a hybrid option, like a clog, is a great compromise. Clogs are non-scandalous for a few reasons: They cover the toes (especially if you’re between pedicures), they’re universally acceptable to be paired with socks and they have a nice neutral silhouette that goes well with many looks. Everyone needs a pair of shoes they can slip on for a quick outing, dog walk, garbage run, etc., and these are easy to slide into and run out the door without looking like a crazy person in flip-flops. The leather look is a tad more elevated in my opinion, which means they don’t feel limited to just those situations either. — Elisabeth Chambry, Director of Commerce & Partnerships

Baggy Jeans

In case you haven’t heard, we kicked skinny jeans to the curb a while ago. There’s nothing wrong with leaving more of your manly figure for the mind to imagine as temps fluctuate. As a Canadian tuxedo ally, I’ve noticed a severe lack of denim bottoms lately. Fellas, let’s bring it back and spice it up! While I’m usually not too keen on anything ripped, this pair of Japanese selvedge jeans with patchwork hits that effortlessly cool look people are always aiming for. Carhartt’s double-front dungarees have a similar subtle flair; they’re cargo-adjacent and just plain fun. For the simple man, there are countless solid options, but what has grabbed my attention are the non-classic washes like Abercrombie’s baggy brown wash, which is more interesting for a weekend activity over khakis. Whatever your denim embellishment threshold, just remember: Size for the thighs, and then leave a lot of extra room. — Olivia Sheehy, Art Director

Meet your guide Logan Mahan InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen. More from Logan Mahan »