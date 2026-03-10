Barbour and J.Crew Just Reissued the Perfect Spring Slicker

J.Crew and Barbour have once again teamed up, reissuing J.Crew's iconic '80s Barn Jacket with Barbour's signature waxed cotton and tartan lining, creating a perfect transatlantic blend of American prep and British country style for spring.

Country or Ivy? You no longer have to choose. In a transatlantic collision of heritage and unabashed prep, J.Crew and Barbour are teaming up for a reworked take on transitional seasonal outerwear — just not the one you might expect. For their latest joint venture, the duo is reexamining a goodie from J.Crew’s archives: the Barn Jacket, the iconic ’80s design that’s become synonymous with New England–coded prep over the better part of four decades.

While notably distinct from the stiff-bodied Bedales of the world, the just-dropped collab isn’t all Anglophilic lip service and Instagram posts. (To be clear, there are those, too, starring creative director and model Marcos Fecchino.) The style is, after all, inherently synergistic with the sharpened sartorial sensibilities of classic British countrywear, where Barbour reigns supreme as the outerwear of choice.



A closer look at the new Barbour x J.Crew Barn Jacket. J.Crew The newest Barbour x J.Crew coat comes correct with four-ounce waxed cotton and classic tartan lining. J.Crew

While the reworked Barn Jacket may have retained its all-American workwear silhouette — the contrast corduroy collar, snap front and drop pockets are all present and accounted for — the archival ‘Crew icon is getting the full English treatment.

Most notably, the outer shell of the Barbour x J.Crew Barn Jacket has been fully remade in a lightweight four-ounce waxed cotton, establishing water-repellent functionality and making it ideal for shoulder-season weather. Likewise, the coat’s details — the signature tartan lining and generous fit, with enough room to comfortably layer over a tweed blazer or cashmere sweater — ensure that the style remains instantly recognizable as a Barbour brainchild.

Unlike the previous version, a trad-leaning “Olive” hue which dropped in early February and is still available for purchase at the time of writing, the new “Navy” color feels more directed towards the guy who’d rather trade takes than bond futures. This is not to suggest it can’t still go full Industry mode, only that it’d look equally at home paired with some light-wash denim and a crispy OCBD.

This is not the first Barbour x J.Crew release to impress. Barbour’s archive of collabs teeters on historic, with the brand’s partnership dating back years. Under the prep-friendly direction of designer and Noah founder Brendon Babenzien, the duo has produced a variety of reverent outerwear campaigns, including a highly coveted, instantly memorable striped Bedale capsule that featured some of NYC’s biggest personalities. (The brand even released a similarly done-up Barn Coat way back in 2019.)

With the recent announcement of Babenzien’s departure — the designer is reportedly leaving to focus on Noah full-time — it remains unclear whether or not the trend of pumping out water-repellent heat will continue; luckily for interested parties, both the “Olive” and Navy” editions of the Barbour x J.Crew Barn Coat, which retails for $425, are still available to shop (for now) at J.Crew. You don’t want to miss this one.



