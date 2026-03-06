From Our EIC: Shop This Quiet Huckberry Sale

The editor-in-chief enthusiastically recommends exploring Huckberry's current sale, where an extra 15% off in-cart creates "crazy deals" across a range of apparel and home goods. He personally highlights 11 standout items, from a $78 insulated jacket to a $26 Stanley Quencher.

I have two pieces of advice for you today. First, go buy the new Bonnie “Prince” Billy record, We Are Together Again. It just came out today and it’s great.

Second, take a look at Huckberry’s current sale section, where all items are an additional 15% off once you put them in your cart. There are some very crazy deals to be had, and I’ve taken the liberty of highlighting 11 of them below.

A perfectly crisp and trim dress shirt from a brand that can pretty much do no wrong. Regularly $265, marked down first to $198 and now to less than $170.

For the fashion-forward among you, the iconic Jacques Soloveire chukka can be had for just over $300, down from its original $520.

Flint & Tinder’s classic-fit 365 Pant in its chino formulation for $68.

And their pitch-perfect crewneck for $57! These are like Gap prices.

Here’s your chance to save $80 on these very handsome and very versatile heritage-inspired chukkas.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: the Windzip Hoodie puts its competition to shame. Lightweight, warm and extremely durable. And now just $150, down from $298.

A perfect gift for any young person who’s curious about how we lived in the old days — which is to say with cameras that did not have big screens on the back. Now $45.

This one doesn’t even make sense. Flint & Tinder’s $228 Jackson Insulated Jacket for $78 — and in this very nice green color.

A minimalist floor lamp that’ll lend a refined look to any living space while only setting you back around $85.

I recently started using my 11-year-old daughter’s old hot pink Stanley (because she only drinks out of Owallas now?), but then she and her sister started making fun of me, so I coughed up $45 for a black one. You, on the other hand, can snag this gray one for a little over $25.

At just $51, a total no-brainer. Nice color, too.

