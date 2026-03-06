Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

From Our EIC: Shop This Quiet Huckberry Sale

From Flint & Tinder to Camp Snap, all are available at deep discounts

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
March 6, 2026 12:38 pm EST
This one's not to be missed.
This one's not to be missed.
InsideHook/Huckberry

The Gist

The editor-in-chief enthusiastically recommends exploring Huckberry's current sale, where an extra 15% off in-cart creates "crazy deals" across a range of apparel and home goods. He personally highlights 11 standout items, from a $78 insulated jacket to a $26 Stanley Quencher.

Key Takeaways

  • Huckberry's sale section offers an additional 15% discount on items once added to the cart.
  • The editor-in-chief identified 11 particularly strong deals from the promotion.
  • Featured items include apparel from RRL and Flint & Tinder, along with home goods and accessories, at significantly reduced prices.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I have two pieces of advice for you today. First, go buy the new Bonnie “Prince” Billy record, We Are Together Again. It just came out today and it’s great.

From Our EIC: Consider This Spring Essential
From Our EIC: Consider This Spring Essential
 From cotton to merino to mesh

Second, take a look at Huckberry’s current sale section, where all items are an additional 15% off once you put them in your cart. There are some very crazy deals to be had, and I’ve taken the liberty of highlighting 11 of them below.

RRL Oxford Dress Shirt
RRL Oxford Dress Shirt
Buy Here : $265 $168

A perfectly crisp and trim dress shirt from a brand that can pretty much do no wrong. Regularly $265, marked down first to $198 and now to less than $170.

Jacques Soloviere Chukka
Jacques Soloviere Chukka
Buy Here : $520 $309

For the fashion-forward among you, the iconic Jacques Soloveire chukka can be had for just over $300, down from its original $520.

Flint & Tinder 365 Chino Pant
Flint & Tinder 365 Chino Pant
Buy Here : $108 $68

Flint & Tinder’s classic-fit 365 Pant in its chino formulation for $68.

Flint & Tinder Midweight Terry Crewneck
Flint & Tinder Midweight Terry Crewneck
Buy Here: $98 $57

And their pitch-perfect crewneck for $57! These are like Gap prices.

Luca Drift Moc Toe Boot
Luca Drift Moc Toe Boot
Buy Here : $245 $166

Here’s your chance to save $80 on these very handsome and very versatile heritage-inspired chukkas.

Relwen Windzip Hoodie
Relwen Windzip Hoodie
Buy Here : $298 $150

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: the Windzip Hoodie puts its competition to shame. Lightweight, warm and extremely durable. And now just $150, down from $298.

Camp Snap Screen-Free Digital Camera
Camp Snap Screen-Free Digital Camera
Buy Here : $65 $45

A perfect gift for any young person who’s curious about how we lived in the old days — which is to say with cameras that did not have big screens on the back. Now $45.

Flint & Tinder Jackson Insulated Jacket
Flint & Tinder Jackson Insulated Jacket
Buy Here : $228 $78

This one doesn’t even make sense. Flint & Tinder’s $228 Jackson Insulated Jacket for $78 — and in this very nice green color.

Brightech Emma Floor Lamp
Brightech Emma Floor Lamp
Buy Here : $150 $87

A minimalist floor lamp that’ll lend a refined look to any living space while only setting you back around $85.

Stanley Quencher 2.0
Stanley Quencher 2.0

Buy Here: $45 $26

I recently started using my 11-year-old daughter’s old hot pink Stanley (because she only drinks out of Owallas now?), but then she and her sister started making fun of me, so I coughed up $45 for a black one. You, on the other hand, can snag this gray one for a little over $25.

Vans Premium Authentic Sneaker
Vans Premium Authentic Sneaker
Buy Here : $75 $51

At just $51, a total no-brainer. Nice color, too.

Meet your guide

Mike Conklin

Mike Conklin

Mike Conklin is InsideHook’s Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, guitars, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men’s Journal.
More from Mike Conklin »

More Like This

You're gonna want to check these out.
Products of the Week: Cast Iron, Runners and New MacBooks
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Retro Fleeces to Dress Watches: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Every Product I Swear By as a Pilates Instructor
Every Product I Swear By as a Pilates Instructor
A man and a woman wearing Robert Marc eyewear from the first collection by John Juniper and Jeff Solorio
A Cool-Guy Essential for Decades, Robert Marc Enters a New Era

Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Patagonia’s Retro Fleece Is Now Under $100
Patagonia’s Retro Fleece Is Now Under $100

$150$95

Now’s the Best Time to Pick Up a Pair of Sunglasses
Now’s the Best Time to Pick Up a Pair of Sunglasses

$115$59

La Roche-Posay’s Cult-Favorite Face Moisturizer Is 20% Off
La Roche-Posay’s Cult-Favorite Face Moisturizer Is 20% Off

$25$20

Time for a Bedding Refresh
Time for a Bedding Refresh

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of a bathroom
Take It From a Woman: Your Bathroom Is a Dealbreaker. Here’s How to Fix It.
memento mori estate door in hillside
One of Napa’s Most Exclusive Wineries Could Soon Be Open to the Public
Yellowstone Recollection Series, in a bottle and poured in a glass
It’s Only March, and This Might Be 2026’s Best Bourbon
lifestyle image of Jon Hamm in Landman via Paramount+
Rock Jon Hamm’s “Landman” Shades Without Breaking the Bank
Nicole Kidman, Courtney Barnett, Ryan Gosling and Jamie Lee Curtis, all of whom have new projects coming out in March 2026
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for March
The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 x Formula 1 Edition watch on a man's wrist
The 16 Best Watches of February

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

This one's not to be missed.

From Our EIC: Shop This Quiet Huckberry Sale

You're gonna want to check these out.

Products of the Week: Cast Iron, Runners and New MacBooks

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Retro Fleeces to Dress Watches: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

A man and a woman wearing Robert Marc eyewear from the first collection by John Juniper and Jeff Solorio

A Cool-Guy Essential for Decades, Robert Marc Enters a New Era

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?