From Our EIC: Consider This Spring Essential

The EIC, braving winter's lingering chill, makes a compelling case for the long-sleeve polo as a versatile spring essential, reclaiming its classic status from modern, often-maligned iterations.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I assure you, the irony is not lost on me as I sit here writing about spring-appropriate menswear while a solid foot of snow is covering my front lawn. Every year around this time, then once again as we inch toward fall, wishful thinking begins to play an integral role in how we get dressed, or at least in how we shop.

I’ve been trying lately to focus on items that could work across a wide range of temperatures and climates. Overshirts, for instance, as well as high-quality chinos, chambray button-ups and, the subject of today’s email, long-sleeve polo shirts.

Polos get a bad rap these days, given how so many of them now fall into one of two categories:

1. The super slim-fitting ones made by expensive athleisure brands of “performance” materials that show off the physique of the office/gym bros who love them, or

2. The super shiny ones made of even worse but still allegedly performance-based materials and favored by suburban golf dads.

But the traditional polo, done up in 100% cotton — or even lightweight merino — can serve as a timeless component of any man’s wardrobe. And at this time of year, I think we should consider one variant in particular: the long-sleeve polo. There is basically nothing it can’t do. Wear it under a sport coat with some pleated trousers. Wear it on its own with some nice dark denim and loafers. Hell, wear it with some sweats or shorts when you run out to grab coffee.

Below, five to consider:

Meet your guide Mike Conklin Mike Conklin is InsideHook’s Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, guitars, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men’s Journal. More from Mike Conklin »