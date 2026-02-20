From Our EIC: The Low-Key Best Time of Year to Buy Outerwear

As spring approaches, smart shoppers are looking past transitional wear to seize deep discounts on quality outerwear, like the significant savings currently available on handsome Billy Reid coats, ensuring a well-prepared wardrobe for the cooler months ahead.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As we inch ever closer to March and the onset of spring, you’re going to start seeing all your favorite websites and newsletters talking about transitional menswear. Lightweight cotton sweaters and chinos, suede loafers, etc.

But real ones know that this is also the best time of year to buy discounted outerwear you’ll be very pleased to have added to your wardrobe come October.

Case in point, the current sale offerings from Billy Reid, which include no shortage of their extremely handsome coats for right around half off.

I’m loving the pattern and texture on this very versatile overcoat, currently marked down to $298 from $598. Pick it up now and you’ll get plenty of wear out of it this season, too.

This one you can definitely get away with wearing through spring — a quilted shirt jacket that will work as well over a thick sweater as it will a T-shirt.

It’s not every day you get the opportunity to save $900 on a piece of clothing, but such is the case with this twill overcoat, which is marked down from $1500 all the way to $598.

It’s a bit of an understatement to say that shearling does not come cheap, and Billy Reid’s Blake jacket is no exception, but its current $1,000 price tag is much more palatable than its regular $2,000 one, wouldn’t you say?

If your daily attire leans more towards dark denim and casual chinos than more tailored pieces, I think a brown herringbone overcoat is the move. And this one’s currently $150 off.

Meet your guide Mike Conklin Mike Conklin is InsideHook’s Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, guitars, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men’s Journal. More from Mike Conklin »