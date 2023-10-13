Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Busy people like yourself might not have all day to online shop…which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From powerful portables to ‘fit-god favorites, these are the best deals we’ve found on the internet this week for you to add to your cart.

Moon Juice Magnesi-Om We use Moon Juice’s magnesium powder to help get our body into a relaxed state before bed. Just mix a teaspoon of the powder into water or your preferred beverage and let the mineral work its magic. Buy Here : $42 $34

JoyJolt Claire 14oz Red Wine Glass Set Sometimes, despite all our good efforts to bring you fresh and revolutionary content daily, we feel like something of a broken record. After all, we can’t count the number of times we’ve harked at you to grab Outerknown’s bestselling Blanket Shirt, the coziest thing you’ll ever wear. So just do it already, okay? Buy Here : $42 $21

Timex Full-Size Ironman Classic 100 Watch Long before Garmin could pinpoint your lat-long to the millimeter, Timex was the champion of fitness wearables, buoyed by their unbreakable Ironman watch. Sporting 100-lap memory and interval training timer, it was (and is) the perfect option for any analog fitness junky, and currently still on sale at Amazon. Buy Here : $82 $54

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Bang & Olufsen is known for their high quality home speakers and sleek design. That same quality and design identity can be found in the Beosound A1. It has an 18 hour battery life, touch controls and waterproofing. You can pick one up and get 29% off right now at Amazon. Amazon : $280 $200

Giant-fit Oxford Shirt Everything at J.Crew is big right now. The discounts, the hype, and, of course, the actual fits. Case and point: the retailer’s new Giant-Fit Oxford shirts have already hit super sale, with a mega discount to match. Buy Here : $98 $28

Caraway Cookware Set This starter set includes all the cooking essentials: a 10.5″ fry pan, 3qt sauce pot, 4.5″ saute pan and a 6.5 qt Dutch oven — all made with Caraway’s good-looking, non-toxic coating. Buy Here : $545 $395 Kiehl's Your skin needs a lot of help this fall/winter — so your best bet in surviving and thriving during the cold is with a little help from Kiehl’s. Right now the skincare brand is taking 25% off nearly everything, from face moisturizers to hand salves to body lotion. Shop the Sale Here