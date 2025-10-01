Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While I have swooned over men who wear crumpled white dress shirts, waxed poetic about the attractiveness of leather baggage and implored you to reach for the shacket this fall, I know that taste is subjective. Which is why last year, Take It From a Woman launched a quarterly series in which yours truly asks extremely cool women to share the fashions, trends and accessories they want to see men wear that season.

Last fall, the women I inquired with wanted more workwear, suede jackets, wide-legged pants and double-breasted suits. Whether or not you heeded those calls, we’ve made another trip around the sun and have a selection of all-new needs and wants from you stylistically this fall.

From classic autumnal fits like crewneck sweaters and flannels to bolder style choices like heeled boots and designer suiting, here’s what eight very cool, very knowledgeable women want you, a man, to wear this season.

Something Stunt-Worthy, Whatever That Means to You

Summer is a time of relaxation and simplicity. But when fall comes around, it’s time to show off your style and those pieces you’ve been waiting for the right time to debut. I want to see bold, interesting outerwear. I want to see you flex the fine leather goods. And for goodness’ sake, bust out the drippy sneakers and heeled boots. Fall is your time to shine before everything is covered with a big, puffy winter coat. — Amanda Gabriele, Senior Editor

British Quilts

If anyone has mastered coping with indecisive weather — light rain, brisk gusts, sudden sun — it’s the Brits. I say turn to them for the in-between pieces perfect for fall. Call me a traditionalist, but every man looks right in a Barbour. Quilted panels, charming collars, wax chore coats, earthy tones and just enough structure without feeling fussy. Are you off to the hunt? A romantic little date? Either way, I want it all. Jolly good. — Zoe de Leon, Social Editor

A Crewneck Sweater

Sweaters are always a good choice for fall: they’re timeless, they’re versatile and they know just how to keep you warm when it’s that perfect crisp fall temperature. They also never fail to look flattering — especially when it’s a crewneck. I’m not even sure what it is exactly about them that I find so attractive. Is it the loose casualness that makes outfits look so comfortable yet put-together? Is it that whenever I see my boyfriend in one I know I’m inevitably going to steal it from him for a perfect oversized look? Probably. That’s probably why you should get one too — for your girlfriend’s sake. — Joanna Sommer, Editorial Assistant



High-Quality Transitional Pieces

I think this fall is a great time for men to invest in high-quality, timeless transitional pieces. Not only are they perfect for layering this time of year, but I think they really set you apart style-wise from the sea of padded vests and puffer jackets. I personally love the fall because I get to break out all the pieces that have collected dust in my closet all year. Whether you live up north where fall can feel more like early winter, or further south where midday still feels like a milder summer, every wardrobe has a place for transitional pieces. — Dana Bandi, Designer and Founder of her namesake brand Dana Bandi

All the Flannel

I know it’s not exactly groundbreaking, but I love a man in a flannel. Maybe it’s my Upstate roots. But nostalgia aside, a flannel is, very simply, one of fall’s most versatile pieces. It works buttoned up, thrown over a tee or layered beneath a vest. However you wear it, a flannel adds just the right amount of edge to an outfit that might otherwise feel too polished (or too plain). And on a practical note, it’s the perfect layer for that in-between weather. If you want to take it up a notch? Skip the lumberjack vibe and lean Western instead — think a slightly sharper cut, paired with a statement belt or slim chinos. Rugged, but intentional. — Lindsay Rogers, Travel Editor

A Waffle Shirt

I’m not totally sure why a man in a waffle shirt is so consistently attractive to me. But if I had to guess, it probably has something to do with the fact that the shirts look like pajamas while still looking put-together enough to be worn in public. Something about them screams coziness and domesticity in a way that makes me want to cuddle whoever’s wearing them. A man in a waffle shirt is a man who will bring you coffee in bed or tell you how pretty you look in the light of a toasty fire at a ski lodge. Don’t you want to look like a lumberjack who has already peeled off his outer layers? — Bonnie Stiernberg, Managing Editor

Colors, Patterns (But Don’t Forget the Classics)

I’m a big lover of the Dandy aesthetic. I really embrace this primarily because I feel that men have gotten the short end of the stick in modern fashion. They were the belles of the ball in the 17th century, but as of late, they have been told that they are somewhat restricted in terms of color and pattern. So for men this year, I’m loving rugby prep, which is a great way to incorporate color and fun. Also, the return of the Armani suit in his memory. Of course, it’s retro for me — I saw it in real time in the ’80s and ’90s, but these are classic cuts that never go out of style. — Carla Rockmore, Digital Creator and Designer of her namesake brand

A Leather Jacket

One thing I wish men would reach for more often once fall hits: a leather jacket. And no, I don’t mean the black biker version dripped in studs and hardware. That one belongs in a very specific lane (usually occupied by a Harley). Instead, I’m talking about a simple brown leather jacket. One with clean lines, barely-there pockets, the kind of structure that looks intentional but not too try-hard. A no-fuss piece that can work its way into any man’s getting-colder rotation without hijacking his personal style. Here’s the thing about brown leather: it works with every earthy tone, grounds an all-black fit, it looks cooler with wear and brushes up just about anything you already own. Zip it up with trousers and we’ve got something sharp. Unlike the black leather jacket, the brown leather jacket isn’t niche, it’s timeless AND underrated. — Olivia Sheehy, Graphic Designer