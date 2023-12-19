Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
If you’re still in the market for a special gift for the woman in your life, whether it’s your partner, mom, aunt or grandma, there are, shockingly, still some non-crap items that’ll show up in time.
But you’re cutting it close if you want your gifts in time for Christmas. So below are a few items — including cozy quilt jackets, statement jewelry and fluffy slippers — that’ll make the perfect last-minute gift for her and ship to your home this week — but act now!
Best Last-Minute Gifts for Women
Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket
It doesn’t get cozier than an oversized quilted knit jacket.
Alo Aura Diffuser
With 22 hours of mist time, this modern-looking oil diffuser will bring calm and good smells to even her largest rooms. Alo is also offering free (1) 2-day shipping.
Catbird Ballerina Bracelet
Order by 12/20 to receive this simple, delicate solid 14k yellow gold bracelet, or any one of Catbird’s timeless pieces, by December 24th.
Everlane Day Glove
Sore feet be damned! She can log miles in these sleek flats and never feel a thing. Get free expedited shipping when you spend $200+.
Foreo UFO 3 Mini
You could spring on a fancy facial or gift her this transformative beauty gadget that’ll deliver the same results at home. The UFO mini 2 combines heating, LED light, massage and a face mask all in one easy-to-use handheld device.
The Citizenry La Brisa Alpaca Throw
While you might not be able to give her a baby alpaca, you can gift her the next best thing: A throw made from its unbelievably soft wool. Hand-loomed by master weavers in a quiet mountain village in the Peruvian Andes, this luxurious, lightweight blanket from The Citizenry will also look spectacular just about anywhere: the back of her couch, sprawled on her bed, but most importantly wrapped around her. Snag it by 12/24 with expedited shipping.
Aurate Mini Quilted Gold Ring
A new offering from the New York-based jewelry brand, this dainty ring is embossed with a unique cross-hatch design. Like a sweater, for her finger.
Sur La Table Stainless Steel Bench Scraper
They can use this dough scraper to swiftly and neatly sweep up their chopped, diced and minced ingredients, put them in a bowl or add them to your dish without creating a big ol’ mess (which is how we used to cook). It seems like a simple, maybe even odd gift, but the cook in your life will 100% appreciate it. Choose 2-day shipping for delivery by Christmas.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
The internet-famous belt bag is famous for a reason. It’s been my personal go-to fanny pack for over two years now and is still in great condition. Its clean, low-profile design makes it easy to pair with any outfit and it’s pretty roomy — I can typically fit my keys, wallet, kindle, phone and chapstick without having to cram. And it’s loaded with pockets: three mesh pockets on the inside and a zippered pocket that spans across the bag’s entire back for even more room.
Hedley & Bennett Apron
If they don’t yet own a quality, durable apron, we’d recommend picking up one from Hedley & Bennett. The brand’s Essential Apron is an item we deem a non-negotiable kitchen essential, and is available in 68 different colors and patterns (yes we counted.) Spend $125+ and recieve free 2-day shipping.
Monica Vinader Kate Young Large Hoop Earrings
A pair of quality gold hoops is essential in any jewelry box. These 18k gold vermeil hoops from Monica Vinader were made in collaboration with Hollywood stylist Kate Young, and don a noticeably dramatic dome shape. Order by 12/20.
Our Place Hosting Apron
The traditional apron is functional, sure, but is it cute? Not really. Thankfully Our Place designed a flattering dress-like apron this year, so she can seamlessly transition from preparing to partying. Order today to get in time for X-mas.
Nike Swoosh Women’s Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
When I need extra support during my workouts, I reach for this reliable Nike bra.
UGG Women’s Coquette Slipper
A trendy, supremely cozy slipper with a durable sole, so she can slip these babies on and head out in total comfort.
SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Using caffeine-rich Guaraná Extract, this award-winning firming cream, frankly, tightens the skin on her ass for a noticeably smoother appearance. (But really you should gift her this lotion because it smells utterly delicious.)
Trtl Pillow
This uniquely designed neck pillow is the only thing that has helped us sleep while in flight. The TRTL travel neck pillow is lightweight and easily fits in a carry-on bag. The internal support is strong and flexible, so it won’t get crushed amongst the contents of your over-packed bag. It works for all body types and accommodates all different sleep preferences, plus it’s extremely easy to use. A bonus is that the cover is machine washable.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Sometimes chapstick doesn’t get the job done, so she’ll need this leave-on lip mask that soothes and moisturizes for smoother, more supple lips overnight.
