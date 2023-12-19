Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you’re still in the market for a special gift for the woman in your life, whether it’s your partner, mom, aunt or grandma, there are, shockingly, still some non-crap items that’ll show up in time.

But you’re cutting it close if you want your gifts in time for Christmas. So below are a few items — including cozy quilt jackets, statement jewelry and fluffy slippers — that’ll make the perfect last-minute gift for her and ship to your home this week — but act now!

Best Last-Minute Gifts for Women

Alo Aura Diffuser With 22 hours of mist time, this modern-looking oil diffuser will bring calm and good smells to even her largest rooms. Alo is also offering free (1) 2-day shipping. Alo : $98

Everlane Day Glove Sore feet be damned! She can log miles in these sleek flats and never feel a thing. Get free expedited shipping when you spend $200+. Everlane : $135

Foreo UFO 3 Mini You could spring on a fancy facial or gift her this transformative beauty gadget that’ll deliver the same results at home. The UFO mini 2 combines heating, LED light, massage and a face mask all in one easy-to-use handheld device. Amazon : $199

The Citizenry La Brisa Alpaca Throw While you might not be able to give her a baby alpaca, you can gift her the next best thing: A throw made from its unbelievably soft wool. Hand-loomed by master weavers in a quiet mountain village in the Peruvian Andes, this luxurious, lightweight blanket from The Citizenry will also look spectacular just about anywhere: the back of her couch, sprawled on her bed, but most importantly wrapped around her. Snag it by 12/24 with expedited shipping. Buy it now : $189 $125

Aurate Mini Quilted Gold Ring A new offering from the New York-based jewelry brand, this dainty ring is embossed with a unique cross-hatch design. Like a sweater, for her finger. Aurate : $234 $90

Sur La Table Stainless Steel Bench Scraper They can use this dough scraper to swiftly and neatly sweep up their chopped, diced and minced ingredients, put them in a bowl or add them to your dish without creating a big ol’ mess (which is how we used to cook). It seems like a simple, maybe even odd gift, but the cook in your life will 100% appreciate it. Choose 2-day shipping for delivery by Christmas. Buy it now : $12

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag The internet-famous belt bag is famous for a reason. It’s been my personal go-to fanny pack for over two years now and is still in great condition. Its clean, low-profile design makes it easy to pair with any outfit and it’s pretty roomy — I can typically fit my keys, wallet, kindle, phone and chapstick without having to cram. And it’s loaded with pockets: three mesh pockets on the inside and a zippered pocket that spans across the bag’s entire back for even more room. Buy Here : $38

Hedley & Bennett Apron If they don’t yet own a quality, durable apron, we’d recommend picking up one from Hedley & Bennett. The brand’s Essential Apron is an item we deem a non-negotiable kitchen essential, and is available in 68 different colors and patterns (yes we counted.) Spend $125+ and recieve free 2-day shipping. Hedley & Bennett : $85

Monica Vinader Kate Young Large Hoop Earrings A pair of quality gold hoops is essential in any jewelry box. These 18k gold vermeil hoops from Monica Vinader were made in collaboration with Hollywood stylist Kate Young, and don a noticeably dramatic dome shape. Order by 12/20. Monica Vinader : $395

Our Place Hosting Apron The traditional apron is functional, sure, but is it cute? Not really. Thankfully Our Place designed a flattering dress-like apron this year, so she can seamlessly transition from preparing to partying. Order today to get in time for X-mas. Our Place : $50 $40

UGG Women’s Coquette Slipper A trendy, supremely cozy slipper with a durable sole, so she can slip these babies on and head out in total comfort. Amazon : $120

SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Using caffeine-rich Guaraná Extract, this award-winning firming cream, frankly, tightens the skin on her ass for a noticeably smoother appearance. (But really you should gift her this lotion because it smells utterly delicious.) Buy Here : $22

Trtl Pillow This uniquely designed neck pillow is the only thing that has helped us sleep while in flight. The TRTL travel neck pillow is lightweight and easily fits in a carry-on bag. The internal support is strong and flexible, so it won’t get crushed amongst the contents of your over-packed bag. It works for all body types and accommodates all different sleep preferences, plus it’s extremely easy to use. A bonus is that the cover is machine washable. Buy Here : $60

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Sometimes chapstick doesn’t get the job done, so she’ll need this leave-on lip mask that soothes and moisturizes for smoother, more supple lips overnight. Buy Here : $24