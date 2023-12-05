Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We understand that shopping for the women in your life can be taxing, which means finding a unique enough gift that’ll seriously impress sounds downright impossible. What do you get the woman who has everything? The woman with impeccable taste? The woman you’re dying to dazzle with your good taste and your thoughtfulness and your willingness to splurge on an exceptional item? You get her something from this list below.

Here at InsideHook, we pride ourselves on being pretty damn good gift-givers — especially when it concerns women’s gifting.

Whether it’s for year-round gifting or special occasions, we got you. If she needs a new piece of jewelry or a sexy lingerie set, give us a ring. And if she has all that stuff and you’re in desperate need of a one-of-a-kind gift to knock her socks off, we also have ideas.

Below you’ll find a dozen of the best unique gifts for women, including ethically grown cooking staples, permanent jewelry and playful glassware.

Unique Gifts for Women

Great Jones The Picnic Blanket In collaboration with female-founded, Brooklyn-based shop Calhoun & Co, this 50″ x 60″ blanket is an ode to tinned fish. So if she’s got a penchant for sardines and other fishy snacks, this indoor/outdoor throw is a quirky, decorative gift. Buy Here : $145

Pi Prime Pizza Oven For your Trader Joe’s pizza-making date nights, this beginner-friendly, backyard pizza oven makes creating wood-fired pizzas as much fun as eating them. Also, Solo Stove’s unique dual fuel option allows the use of both wood and propane. Buy Here : $350 $300

Flamingo Estate The Chef’s Kiss You’re looking at a collection of ethically-grown garden picks, including raw honey, smokey salsa macha and olive oil made from organic, handpicked olives. This beautifully branded set from Flamingo Estate — a glam 7-acre home and apothecary located atop the hills of Los Angeles — stars some seriously unique goodies with distinctive flavor profiles she won’t taste anywhere else, conveniently wrapped up in a stunning gift box. Buy Here : $106

Catbird Permanent Jewelry One of the coolest things you can gift is a forever bracelet from Catbird. At one of Catbird’s NYC, LA or Boston, locations, a jeweler will “zap” a beautiful solid 14k gold chain of her choice onto her wrist. Book an appointment here or, make it easy on yourself, and send her a gift card in the amount you’d like to gift which she can redeem at the time of zapping. Buy Here

Rubirosa Pasta Sampler This holiday, skip the popcorn and gift her a tin full of pasta from the famous NYC restaurant Rubirosa instead. The sampler includes three pounds of unique pasta shapes. Buy Here : $43

Jolie Filtered Showerhead Elevate her showering experience and switch out her old shower head for Jolie. The easy-to-install, handsome-looking fixture from the beauty wellness brand filters out heavy metals and chlorine that strip hair and skin of natural oils, which can cause dry hair, acne and irritated skin. Buy From Jolie : $165 Buy From Huckberry : $165

Therabody SmartGoggles The new wearable facial device from the percussive therapy company creates customized treatments to lower stress, ease headaches and eye strain, and even help her fall asleep. Buy Here : $199 $169

Maison Balzac Dot Coupes A jovial take on the sophisticated coupe glass from Australian designer Maison Balzac, this celebratory drinkware duo will shine on her bar cart and look even better in her hand. Buy it now : $115

Prose Hair Brush Because she’s not going to spend $72 on a hairbrush for herself, and a luxury, wooden hairbrush makes for a phenomenal gift that no one ever really thinks of. This one from Prose is handcrafted from sustainable European beechwood. It can also be hand-engraved with any three initials for an ultra-special touch. Buy it now : $72

New York Times Birthday Book You can read all about why the New York Times Birthday Book is the best gift ever here. But to sum it up: This truly unique, deeply personal coffee table book includes every front cover from New York Times on the recipient’s birthday, starting with the year they were born. Buy Here : $100 $75 – $145