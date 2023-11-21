Leisure > Style

The Best Women’s Gifts Under $100

And $75…and $50…and $25

A sampling of the best gifts for women under $100.
A great gift for any budget.
InsideHook
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
November 21, 2023 8:05 am
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Finding the best gifts for the women in your life can be overwhelming. It’s why we took the liberty to narrow the big wide world of women’s products into one, comprehensive gift guide. (You can check that out here.)

However, we understand that we might need to get even more specific, particularly as it relates to price.

Whether you’re looking to pick up something extra to tack on to the main attraction, or you’re just looking for something sumptuous that doesn’t break the bank, below are 20 pretty darn good gifts — all of them under $100. 

The 100 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
The 100 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
 Wife, mom, daughter, girlfriend…we’ve got you covered

Women’s Gifts Under $100

Duer Midweight Denim Wide Leg
Duer Midweight Denim Wide Leg

You’re looking at our new favorite pair of women’s jeans. They’re comfortable, yet still feature an on-trend midrise/wide-leg silhouette.

Buy Here : $139$89
Fossil FB-01 Three-Hand Date Stainless Steel Watch
Fossil FB-01 Three-Hand Date Stainless Steel Watch

Because your dimepiece deserves a killer timepiece.

Buy Here : $140$98
Local Eclectic Solid Gold White Topaz Pear Chain Ring
Local Eclectic Solid Gold White Topaz Pear Chain Ring

Set with a pear-shaped white topaz on a dainty chain, this ring is a simple but striking accessory for her finger.

Buy Here : $89
Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging

Alo’s best-selling compressive legging offers a sculpting, flattering and secure fit. It’s also currently 30% off during the brand’s Black Friday sale.

Buy it now : $128$89
Baublebar Spell It Out Custom Blanket
Baublebar Spell It Out Custom Blanket

Save 20% on Baublebar’s highly giftable throw blanket, which can be customized with her name or initials.

Buy Here : $98$78

Women’s Gifts Under $75

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress

You’re looking at the workout dress that launched a thousand workout dresses: The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress. The first workout dress I’ve ever owned, it has been with me through so much: working out, traveling, walks to the bodega. It’s beyond comfortable, super cute and features adjustable straps, plus two handy pockets in the built-in short. It’s currently just $60 when you use code HOLIDAY2023.

Buy Here : $100$60
Calpak Small Clear Cosmetics Case
Calpak Small Clear Cosmetics Case

She can stow all of her toiletries, skincare and beauty products safely and neatly in Calpak’s transparent travel case — and view them without even needing to unzipper her bag.

Buy Here : $75$60
Free People Nyla Mini Dress
Free People Nyla Mini Dress

Free People’s asymmetrical mini dress is a unique, flattering take on the classic LBD, and it’s perfect for year-round wear.

Free People : $60
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils

Elevate her kitchen with premium olive oils sourced from family-run farms in California. These come in a pair to complement a variety of dishes: one is ideal for sauteing and roasting while the other is best for salads and baked goods.

Buy it now : $74
Zoe Lev Gold Vermeil Thick Oval Hoops
Zoe Lev Gold Vermeil Thick Oval Hoops

A true everyday hoop, Zoe Lev’s rectangle hoop earrings are quite minuscule — making them perfect for chill, day-to-day activities like working out and sleeping.

Zoe Lev : $70

Under $50

Buck Mason Pima Boxy Crew
Buck Mason Pima Boxy Crew

I love this T-shirt so much that I genuinely get sad when I realize it’s in the laundry and can’t wear it. Buck Mason has perfected the white tee with this short sleeve crewneck that’s made from unbelievably soft and lightweight slub cotton.

Buy it now : $45
Great Jones Beyond Measure 4-Cup
Great Jones Beyond Measure 4-Cup

Even her more mundane kitchen essentials should be interesting to look at.

Buy Here : $45$40
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women’s Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Sweatpants
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women’s Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Sweatpants

Nike’s best-selling sweatpants are cozy enough for lounging but still stylish enough to wear beyond the confines of her home.

Buy Here : $60$45
Soft Services Buffing Bar
Soft Services Buffing Bar

If she has textured skin, suffers from pesky ingrown hairs or loves a faux tan, this microcrystal exfoliating bar (a consistent best-seller) is a must-have. 

Buy Here : $26
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle

She has candles that smell like the ocean, fall and her favorite flowers. But what about a candle that smells like a ripe, thick Heirloom Tomato? This best-seller features notes of tomato vine, holy basil and black pepper.

Buy Here : $58$47

Under $25

Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Oil
Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Oil

This highly coveted lip oil from Lady Gaga’s beauty brand keeps lips hydrated while adding a subtle dash of color.

Buy it now : $24
Material Forever Peeler
Material Forever Peeler

Another elevated kitchen essential, this durable stainless peeler features an ergonomic U-shape design. She’ll never have to buy another peeler again.

Buy it now : $28$21
Viski Cocktail Picks (Set of 6)
Viski Cocktail Picks (Set of 6)

Her cocktails will never look better.

Buy Here : $22
Bombas Women’s Lightweight Frill Quarter Socks
Bombas Women’s Lightweight Frill Quarter Socks

A party sock if we’ve ever seen one.

Buy it now : $18$14
Ouai Travel Size Hair Spray
Ouai Travel Size Hair Spray

She doesn’t want to haul around a giant bottle of hair or texturizing spray. This Ouai not only combines the two styling products but offers its top-rated spray in a travel-friendly can.

Buy it now : $14

More Like This

A sampling of the best exercise dresses to gift the woman in your life.
Take It From a Woman: She Wants You to Buy Her an Exercise Dress. These Ones Are on Sale.
Need a Very Good Holiday Gift? Aurate Has It on Sale.
Need a Very Good Holiday Gift? Aurate Has It on Sale.
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a gold background
Lululemon Belt Bag: The Ultimate Gift for the Fitness Fanatic
Level Up Your Gift Giving With Diamonds From Frank Darling
Level Up Your Gift Giving With Diamonds From Frank Darling

Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Our Favorite Luxury Sheets Are on Sale
Our Favorite Luxury Sheets Are on Sale

$160$130

Grab Some Slouchy Socks for Just $21
Grab Some Slouchy Socks for Just $21

$49$21

Everlane’s Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater Makes for a Great Gift
Everlane’s Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater Makes for a Great Gift

$198$139

New Balance 998
The SSENSE Sale Includes Made in USA New Balance 998s

$185$130

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The banner and crowd from WhiskyFest 2023, held in November in NYC
The 6 Best Things We Tried at WhiskyFest￼
Four yellow comic book voice bubbles against a light blue background.
What Is “Chatter”? We Explain How to Take Back Your Brain.
a collage of jeans on a white gradient background
The Black Friday Deals on Men’s Jeans Are Selvedge Levels of Solid
A close-up of the Delta Pique Polo, now on sale at Rhone during its Black Friday sale
Take 25% Off During Rhone’s Black Friday Sale
Apple logo on iPhone. The tech company just announced they are extending free service of their Emergency SOS satellite feature.
Apple Extends Free Emergency Satellite Service for Another Year
Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Chiefs drops a late pass.
Issue That Killed Chiefs in Week 1 Dooms Them Again in Week 11 vs. Eagles

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

a collage of jeans on a white gradient background

The Black Friday Deals on Men’s Jeans Are Selvedge Levels of Solid

A close-up of the Delta Pique Polo, now on sale at Rhone during its Black Friday sale

Take 25% Off During Rhone’s Black Friday Sale

A sampling of the best exercise dresses to gift the woman in your life.

Take It From a Woman: She Wants You to Buy Her an Exercise Dress. These Ones Are on Sale.

a collage of items from the Mr Porter Black Friday Sale on a tan patterned background

The Menswear at Mr Porter’s Black Friday Sale Is Next Level

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

three bottles of wine on a tan background with thanksgiving illustrations

The Best Wines to Pair With a Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich

Barry Sanders runs the ball for the Lions in 1991.

Barry Sanders Talks Thanksgiving Games, the Lions’ Chances and “Bye Bye Barry”

Hitching Post co-owner George Zeppos poses for a photo with one of the turkeys that his restaurant has prepared in advance of Thanksgiving. At The Hitching Post restaurant in Bern Township Tuesday evening November 21, 2017

Why You Should Eat Thanksgiving Dinner at a Restaurant

The pool deck at TWA Hotel

Add the Domestic Stopover to Your Travel Hack Toolkit