Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Finding the best gifts for the women in your life can be overwhelming. It’s why we took the liberty to narrow the big wide world of women’s products into one, comprehensive gift guide. (You can check that out here.)

However, we understand that we might need to get even more specific, particularly as it relates to price.

Whether you’re looking to pick up something extra to tack on to the main attraction, or you’re just looking for something sumptuous that doesn’t break the bank, below are 20 pretty darn good gifts — all of them under $100.

Women’s Gifts Under $100

Women’s Gifts Under $75

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress You’re looking at the workout dress that launched a thousand workout dresses: The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress. The first workout dress I’ve ever owned, it has been with me through so much: working out, traveling, walks to the bodega. It’s beyond comfortable, super cute and features adjustable straps, plus two handy pockets in the built-in short. It’s currently just $60 when you use code HOLIDAY2023. Buy Here : $100 $60

Calpak Small Clear Cosmetics Case She can stow all of her toiletries, skincare and beauty products safely and neatly in Calpak’s transparent travel case — and view them without even needing to unzipper her bag. Buy Here : $75 $60

Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils Elevate her kitchen with premium olive oils sourced from family-run farms in California. These come in a pair to complement a variety of dishes: one is ideal for sauteing and roasting while the other is best for salads and baked goods. Buy it now : $74

Under $50

Buck Mason Pima Boxy Crew I love this T-shirt so much that I genuinely get sad when I realize it’s in the laundry and can’t wear it. Buck Mason has perfected the white tee with this short sleeve crewneck that’s made from unbelievably soft and lightweight slub cotton. Buy it now : $45

Soft Services Buffing Bar If she has textured skin, suffers from pesky ingrown hairs or loves a faux tan, this microcrystal exfoliating bar (a consistent best-seller) is a must-have. Buy Here : $26

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle She has candles that smell like the ocean, fall and her favorite flowers. But what about a candle that smells like a ripe, thick Heirloom Tomato? This best-seller features notes of tomato vine, holy basil and black pepper. Buy Here : $58 $47

Under $25

Ouai Travel Size Hair Spray She doesn’t want to haul around a giant bottle of hair or texturizing spray. This Ouai not only combines the two styling products but offers its top-rated spray in a travel-friendly can. Buy it now : $14