Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Finding the best gifts for the women in your life can be overwhelming. It’s why we took the liberty to narrow the big wide world of women’s products into one, comprehensive gift guide. (You can check that out here.)
However, we understand that we might need to get even more specific, particularly as it relates to price.
Whether you’re looking to pick up something extra to tack on to the main attraction, or you’re just looking for something sumptuous that doesn’t break the bank, below are 20 pretty darn good gifts — all of them under $100.
Women’s Gifts Under $100
Duer Midweight Denim Wide Leg
You’re looking at our new favorite pair of women’s jeans. They’re comfortable, yet still feature an on-trend midrise/wide-leg silhouette.
Fossil FB-01 Three-Hand Date Stainless Steel Watch
Because your dimepiece deserves a killer timepiece.
Local Eclectic Solid Gold White Topaz Pear Chain Ring
Set with a pear-shaped white topaz on a dainty chain, this ring is a simple but striking accessory for her finger.
Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo’s best-selling compressive legging offers a sculpting, flattering and secure fit. It’s also currently 30% off during the brand’s Black Friday sale.
Baublebar Spell It Out Custom Blanket
Save 20% on Baublebar’s highly giftable throw blanket, which can be customized with her name or initials.
Women’s Gifts Under $75
Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress
You’re looking at the workout dress that launched a thousand workout dresses: The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress. The first workout dress I’ve ever owned, it has been with me through so much: working out, traveling, walks to the bodega. It’s beyond comfortable, super cute and features adjustable straps, plus two handy pockets in the built-in short. It’s currently just $60 when you use code HOLIDAY2023.
Calpak Small Clear Cosmetics Case
She can stow all of her toiletries, skincare and beauty products safely and neatly in Calpak’s transparent travel case — and view them without even needing to unzipper her bag.
Free People Nyla Mini Dress
Free People’s asymmetrical mini dress is a unique, flattering take on the classic LBD, and it’s perfect for year-round wear.
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Elevate her kitchen with premium olive oils sourced from family-run farms in California. These come in a pair to complement a variety of dishes: one is ideal for sauteing and roasting while the other is best for salads and baked goods.
Zoe Lev Gold Vermeil Thick Oval Hoops
A true everyday hoop, Zoe Lev’s rectangle hoop earrings are quite minuscule — making them perfect for chill, day-to-day activities like working out and sleeping.
Under $50
Buck Mason Pima Boxy Crew
I love this T-shirt so much that I genuinely get sad when I realize it’s in the laundry and can’t wear it. Buck Mason has perfected the white tee with this short sleeve crewneck that’s made from unbelievably soft and lightweight slub cotton.
Great Jones Beyond Measure 4-Cup
Even her more mundane kitchen essentials should be interesting to look at.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women’s Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Sweatpants
Nike’s best-selling sweatpants are cozy enough for lounging but still stylish enough to wear beyond the confines of her home.
Soft Services Buffing Bar
If she has textured skin, suffers from pesky ingrown hairs or loves a faux tan, this microcrystal exfoliating bar (a consistent best-seller) is a must-have.
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle
She has candles that smell like the ocean, fall and her favorite flowers. But what about a candle that smells like a ripe, thick Heirloom Tomato? This best-seller features notes of tomato vine, holy basil and black pepper.
Under $25
Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Oil
This highly coveted lip oil from Lady Gaga’s beauty brand keeps lips hydrated while adding a subtle dash of color.
Material Forever Peeler
Another elevated kitchen essential, this durable stainless peeler features an ergonomic U-shape design. She’ll never have to buy another peeler again.
Viski Cocktail Picks (Set of 6)
Her cocktails will never look better.
Bombas Women’s Lightweight Frill Quarter Socks
A party sock if we’ve ever seen one.
Ouai Travel Size Hair Spray
She doesn’t want to haul around a giant bottle of hair or texturizing spray. This Ouai not only combines the two styling products but offers its top-rated spray in a travel-friendly can.
