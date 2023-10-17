The 100 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Finding the best gifts for the women in your life can be an overwhelming, time-consuming endeavor. There are like a bajillion products marketed towards women, all claiming to enhance their lives in one way or another, and we know you’re a remarkably busy person who might not have time to sift through it all aimlessly.
That’s why I — InsideHook’s all-powerful, foremost authority on women’s products and gifting — have narrowed that glossy, goopy world down to 100 items. Items that your mom, wife, girlfriend, sister, daughter, grandma and all the other ladies you hang out with will undoubtedly love. Why trust me? Well, over the past five years, I have tirelessly and diligently tested countless women’s products spanning all pertinent categories — beauty and wellness, home and kitchen, style and fitness — and now have a well-trusted catalog of items I use daily, have gifted and recommend whenever I get the chance. I also just have very good taste.
Below you’ll find the best gift ideas for women in every aspect of their life — stuff to keep them relaxed, the gear they need for their workouts and travels, items to spruce up their homes, kitchens and closets, and the beauty products that actually might change their lives.
Top Gifting Picks
Alo Yoga Gold Rush Puffer
Alo’s on-trend cropped puffer jacket provides medium-level warmth and protection in inclement weather.
Flint and Tinder Women’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Did someone say matching couples waxed trucker jackets?
Bombas Women’s Ribbed Seamless High End Hipster 3-Pack
Finally! A high-waisted pair of underwear that’s actually high-waisted. Extremely flattering, stretchy and soft, Bombas’s Ribbed Seamless High End Hipster is the perfect lounging-at-home-in-just-your-underwear underwear.
Style
Lilysilk Heavy Crepe Silk Iris Pant
I recently traveled around Paris (before the bedbug outbreak!) in these 100% Mulberry silk pants on a 90-degree day. They kept me cool, comfortable and looking très chic despite my excessive perspiring. But they’re also a go-to staple for me this fall and winter.
Naadam Featherweight Cashmere Cropped Cardigan
For when the weather doesn’t require a bulky, grandpa-esque cardigan, this dainty cashmere number, with a cute cropped fit, will do just fine.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
You can read our full review of the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag here. But TLDR; the internet-famous belt bag is a favorite for good reason. It’s been my personal go-to fanny pack for over two years now and is still in great condition (sans a slight zipper snag I recently noticed.) Its clean, low-profile design makes it easy to pair with any outfit and it’s pretty roomy — I can typically fit my keys, wallet, kindle, phone and chapstick without having to cram. And it’s loaded with pockets: three mesh pockets on the inside and a zippered pocket that spans across the bag’s entire back for even more room.
Alex Mill Standard Short Sleeve Jumpsuit
Selena Gomez, Greta Gerwig, Sydney Sweeny and other A-listers have all been spotted rocking Alex Mill’s best-selling jumpsuit, presumably for good reason. The utiliarty-inspired garment is effortlessly fashionable and functional, with deep pockets and an adjustable fit.
Larroude Ines Pump
A quintessential holiday party pump if I’ve ever seen one.
Buck Mason Felted Blanket Coat
It’s not hard to fall in love with Buck Mason’s felted merino wool blanket coat. The thoughtfully crafted layer features a comfortable relaxed fit — but doesn’t appear baggy and too oversized. For easy, sophisticated layering this winter, this coat is a must-have.
Alohas East Alli Croc Boots
2023 was the year of the tall boot, and I suspect 2024 will be no different. She likely already owns a pair of black knee-high boots, so let’s spice up her shoe rack with with this eye-catching, and sustaintably made brown croc leather boot that features a sturdy block heel.
Everlane Merino Pullover
It doesn’t get any cozier than Everlane’s chunky rib stitch turtleneck.
Aquatalia Lungo Glove
These nappa leather gloves are lined with cashmere for a seriously luxurious cold-weather essential.
Abercrombie & Fitch Textured Chunky Scarf
This winter, bring on the chunk.
Lunya Washable Silk Slip Dress
She can wear it to bed, she can wear it out on the town, Lunya’s washable silk slip dress is a sultry marvel.
Cuyana Concertina Phone Bag
Think of Cuyana’s phone bag as a more elevated belt bag. Crafted in Italian pebbled leather and lined in suede, the minimal accessory keeps her small necessities neatly organized on the go.
Free People Nyla Mini Dress
Free People’s asymmetrical mini dress is a unique, flattering take on the classic LBD, and it’s perfect for year-round wear.
Kate Spade Morgan Matchbox Embossed Bifold Wallet
A very fun take on the ordinarily unassuming bifold wallet.
Staud Alec Bag
If she’s in need of a phenomenal going-out bag, Staud’s polished leather bag is her gal. She also comes in a surfeit of chic colors.
Skims Cotton Jersey T-shirt
The best gifts IMO? High-quality basics. Pick up two (or more) of this best-selling stretch-cotton tee.
Everlane Day Glove
Sore feet be damned! She can log miles in these sleek flats and never feel a thing.
July Everyday Small Tote
This structured tote from Australian travel brand July can be used as a personal item, commuter bag or everyday carrier. It has a designated laptop pouch, a secure zipper closure and a convenient luggage band she can easily attach to her luggage.
Beauty & Wellness
Therabody TheraFace Mask
Following last year’s launch of the TheraFace Pro — a sophisticated 8-in-1 facial device — comes Therabody’s latest innovation in the beauty and facial health space: a red light therapy mask. Now, I know it looks absolutely terrifying but after using the new wellness tool for nearly two months now, I can attest that it’s a pretty cool device. The Theraface Mask offers a 9-minute, full-face LED light treatment that combines Red, Red + Infrared and Blue light therapies, along with tension-relieving vibrations. Basically, she’ll get a soothing head massage and firmer, younger-looking skin with this luxury beauty device.
Foreo UFO 3 Mini
You could spring on a fancy facial or gift her this transformative beauty gadget that’ll deliver the same results at home. The UFO mini 2 combines heating, LED light, massage and a face mask all in one easy-to-use handheld device.
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
An impressive in-home wellness and recovery tool, this top-rated sauna blanket encourages relaxation, muscle rehabilitation and circulation — a perfect addition to her post-workout routine. You can read our full review of the #1 sauna blanket here.
Maude Tub Kit no. 3
This bathtime kit includes two hand-harvested, nourishing blends — mineral bath salts and a coconut milk bath soak — that infuse water with vitamins and minerals to soothe her tired limbs.
Initio Parfums Prives 3 oz. Atomic Rose Eau de Parfum Spray
Every time I wear this fragrance, I get compliments.
Act+Acre Detox Gua Sha System
This set includes Act+Acre’s best-selling scalp detox, which is formulated to promote hydration, combat itchiness and break down product build-up on the scalp, along with a natural jade Gua Sha tool.
Ouai Hand Lotion
Because no one wants to buy fancy hand lotion for themselves.
Alo Aura Diffuser
With 22 hours of mist time, this modern-looking oil diffuser will bring calm and good smells to even her largest rooms.
First Aid Beauty Hydration Wonderland Kit
Winter is coming, and the products that will effectively combat dry, itchy, red skin are in this convenient gift set. For just $49, you can gift four of First Aid Beauty’s best-selling products (including the beloved Ultra Repair Cream).
Rhode Peptide Lip Set
While the Hailey Bieber mania is a bit overdone, I can’t deny the model makes a very good, deeply hydrating lip balm.
Crown Affair Hair Towel
As someone with an obnoxiously thick, oily head of hair, air-drying takes forever, and oftentimes, just leaves it looking greasy. That was until I started incorporating this highly absorbent waffle knit hair towel into my regular shower routine. $45 for a hair towel may seem insane, but after one dry with Crown Affair’s microfiber towel, I noticed a substantial difference in my hair’s appearance. It has the ability to gently dry hair quickly without damage, so you’re left with shiny, healthy-looking hair after every wash. If there is one beauty essential I’d take to a desert island, it would be this towel.
Image Skincare Vital C
This delicious blend of hyaluronic acid, ceramides and vitamins makes for a plump, revitalizing overnight face mask.
Apothekary Sober Sips Wine Alternatives
For the sober curious (or the person who just wants to wind down with something other than alcohol), Apothekary’s zero-proof, stress-relieving herbal wine alternatives are a suitable substitute.
Chanel Les 4 Rouges Eyeshadow and Blush Palette
I’ll let you in on a secret: Chanel beauty items make for the best gifts. Just like its higher-end offerings, the designer brand’s makeup and skincare come beautifully wrapped in Chanel’s signature packaging. She’ll love the luxury gift wrap and you’ll love not having to spend $5,000 on a purse. Not sure what to buy? I’d go with this multi-use eyeshadow and blush palette that’s branded with the iconic double “C” logo.
Jones Road Fragrance in Shower
If you want a more wallet-friendly fragrance offering, I’d recommend Jones Road’s “Shower,” a perfect everyday, non-overpowering scent. As its name suggests, it’s light and fresh with notes of neroli, orange blossom and sea spray.
Loftie Lamp
The Loftie Lamp has a bevy of well-researched light features that will help her get to sleep and wake up in a gentler, more natural fashion. Not to mention, it’ll look pretty dapper on her nightstand.
Bearaby Cotton Napper
This chunky weighted blanket works to relieve stress and induce relaxation. It also looks great draped over a couch or on the foot of the bed.
Recess New Mood Sparkling Water Sampler
When she’s in need of a midday mood boost, she’ll reach for a can of one of these top-rated adaptogen drinks.
Pure Enrichment PureBliss Luxury Towel Warmer
An unnecessary luxury? Sure, but who wouldn’t love a toasty towel on demand?
HeyDay Gift Card
With locations across multiple states, including New York, California and Texas, Heyday is a premier skincare destination that offers no-fuss, personalized facials. With this gift card, she can book her own 50-minute facial or stock up on top-rated skincare available on Heyday’s website.
Merit Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara
There are a ton of lengthening mascaras out there, but Merit is my current go-to — primarily because it has the softest brush I’ve tried.
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
You may recall when we encouraged you to buy the woman in your life Dyson’s Supersonic Hairdryer. Well, we’re doing it again, but this time with the company’s other top-rated, award-winning hair care product. The styling tool to rule all styling tools — feast your eyes and get ready to shell out some cash on the Dyson Airwrap. It dries, it curls, it waves and smooths all without using extreme heat for happier, healthier, perfectly styled hair. You’ll be the gift giver of the century for this one, we promise.
Home & Kitchen
Sardel Organic
Of the 21 olive oils the InsideHook staff tried this year, Sardel was the bottle that surprised us the most, and we agreed it would be perfect for a special occasion or to give as a gift.
Caraway Cookware Set
This starter set includes all the cooking essentials: a 10.5″ fry pan, 3qt sauce pot, 4.5″ saute pan and a 6.5 qt Dutch oven — all made with Caraway’s good-looking, non-toxic coating.
Material The reBoard
Impressively upcycled from kitchen plastic scraps, this simple, colorful cutting board makes for a reliable cooking companion.
Made In Cheese Knife
Finally, a multipurpose cheese knife. Forged in France by a 5th-generation bladesmith, this limited edition beauty is sure to stun on her charcuterie board.
New York Times Birthday Book
You can read all about why the New York Times Birthday Book is the best gift ever here. But to sum it up: This truly unique, deeply personal coffee table book includes every front cover from New York Times on the recipient’s birthday, starting with the year they were born.
Great Jones Baking Mats
These reusable, silicone mats are a total baking game-changer. They make clean-up simple and are way cuter than boring parchment paper.
Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set
If you really want to spoil them, treat them to one of Brooklinen’s most premium bedding offerings: some seriously soft cashmere sheets.
Mercado Famous Charcuterie Newbie
This charcuterie set includes some seriously mouth-watering meats including Jamón 50% Ibérico, Chorizo Ibérico and Lomo 50% Ibérico.
MaCkenzie Childs Spoon Rest
Handmade, hand-glazed and hand-painted in Aurora, this ceramic checkered spoon rest is a stovetop statement piece.
Our Place Hosting Apron
The traditional apron is functional, sure, but is it cute? Not really. Thankfully Our Place designed a flattering dress-like apron this year, so she can seamlessly transition from preparing to partying.
Dyson Gen5detect
Dyson’s most technologically advanced vacuum to date, the Gen5detect makes for an impressive gift.
Coop The Original Pillow
Give the gift of a better night’s sleep with Coop’s premium, adjustable pillow that comes with removable fill for her preferred level of support.
Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter
Believe it or not, this unassuming comforter is equipped with not one, but two layers of temperature-regulating technology that’s got NASA’s stamp of approval. It may be the best thing I’ve slept with in a while. (It’s even received compliments on its silky smooth feel from guests.)
Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt.
Yes, it’s expensive. And yes, it will last a lifetime. Stews, sauces, soups, bread … the possibilities are endless.
Mannkitchen Pepper Cannon
A pepper grinder might not be the sexiest of gifts, but a pepper cannon? That’s hot. This bad boy grinds pepper extremely fast, with great consistency and astoundingly little effort. It also looks and feels like an art object.
Riedel Veloce Cabernet/Merlot
Florent Martin, Head Sommelier of The Peninsula Paris, uses Riedel’s red wine glasses to serve spectacular wines “from Bordeaux and the Rhône Valley.” If it’s good enough for the French, it’s good enough for us.
Ami Ami Vin Rouge Boxed Wine
Of the many trendy boxed wine brands now on the market, Ami Ami is one of my favorites. Their red tastes as good as if it came from a bottle, and it stays fresh for up to 6 weeks after opening. Oh, and they’ve got great branding.
AeroGarden Harvest
For apartment dwellers and those lacking a green thumb: the AeroGarden Harvest is an indoor, all-season home garden with the ability to grow fresh herbs, lettuce and more.
Steamery Cirrus 3 Iron Steamer
The Swedish-designed steamer is elegantly designed, clearly, but also presses creases out exceptionally fast.
Kardiel Dream 17″ Bedside Table
This well-crafted walnut nightstand from family-run furniture company Kardiel makes for a stunning, sturdy place to store her bedside necessities.
Framebridge Gift Card
Surely she has some beloved art pieces in need of framing. She’ll never get around to it unless you help streamline the process with custom framing service Framebridge.
Fitness & Outdoor
Hoka Clifton 9
Hoka’s most cushioned Clifton to date, the ninth iteration of the award-winning running shoe features 3mm more midsole foam, a lighter weight and an improved durabrasion rubber outsole. The Clifton 9 is ideal for runners looking for a softer, plusher ride during easy runs.
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Replace the equivalent of 15 sets of weights with this versatile workout system.
lululemon Women’s Power Stride Tab Sock 5 Pack
No more pausing a sweat sesh to adjust her socks. These low-profile pairs are ingeniously designed to hug her feet for complete arch support and a secure but almost invisible feel.
Outdoor Voices RecTrek Pants
While Outdoor Voices is most famously known for its Exercise Dress (which also makes for a stellar gift), the brand’s Rectrek Pant is deserving of the same acclaim. Whether she’s hitting the trail or the grocery store, these highly versatile pants will see her through, in comfort and style.
Nike Swoosh Women’s Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike’s classicly designed sports bra features medium-impact support, ideal for her Peloton rides, yoga and cardio classes.
Public Rec Here To There Legging
My leggings drawer is overflowing, but I always find myself insctually reaching for Public Rec’s Here To There Legging when it’s not in the hamper.
Alta Luxe Resistance Bands
Providing up to 60 pounds of resistance, these at-home bands feel luxe in hand and can be used for a multitude of upper body, lower body and abs exercises.
Oura Ring Gen3
As someone who wants to track their sleeping habits but refuses to wear their Apple watch to bed because it’s hella uncomfortable, a smart ring is a pretty sick alternative. More specifically Oura, an advanced, unobtrusive wearable that provides accurate information about sleep and recovery — and won’t clash with her outfit, like other wearable devices tend to.
Hypervolt 2 Pro Heat Pack
A recovery essential, this bundle includes Hyperice’s best-selling massage gun and its new “game-changing” heated head attachment.
Terraflame Stone Fire Bowl
This beautifully crafted stone fire bowl offers a relaxing, smoke-free fireplace experience, and can be used inside and outdoors.
Winesulator™
Still one of the best gifts I’ve personally given, this insulated bottle not only keeps wine at a nicely chilled temperature for hours, but it makes enjoying her favorite vino at the beach, the park and beyond a delightful, mess-free endeavor.
Calpak Trnk 2-Piece Luggage Set
This luggage set embodies the chicness of vintage trunks, but with the durability to handle the damage TSA will inflict on it.
Kinfield Sweat Set
This 3-piece sport-ready bundle includes a natural deodorant that won’t stain her cute workout clothes, a soothing anti-chafe and -blister balm and plant-based micellar wipes which are particularly useful for a quick post-workout refresh.
Bose Quiet Comfort II Earbuds
Bose’s new earbuds personalize your noise cancellation, feature intuitive touch controls and give you up to six hours of playtime per charge.
Red Wing Heritage Women’s Classic Moc Boot
A pair of American-made work boots for all of her harder-wearing activities.
Girlfriend Collective Trail Short
Cute, sporty and sustinable, Girlfriend Collective’s Trail Short features a complimentary high-rise fit and water-repellent properties.
Stanley 40 Oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
If for any reason she doesn’t already own Stanley’s viral insulated drinking companion, it’s your duty to gift her the beloved 40L hydration mammoth.
NordicTrack Commercial 1750
The new Commerical 1750 makes for an extravagant gift. With a 14” HD display and compact, space-saving design, this treadmill includes over 1,000 trainer-led workouts, from running to yoga to HIIT.
Jewelry
Monica Vinader Kate Young Large Hoop Earrings
A pair of quality gold hoops is essential in any jewelry box. These 18k gold vermeil hoops from Monica Vinader were made in collaboration with Hollywood stylist Kate Young, and don a noticeably dramatic dome shape.
Eden + Elie Modern Peranakan Gold Narrow Bangles Set Of 2
Add a splash of color to her wrists with these beaded 14k gold-plated bangles handwoven by Singapore artisans.
Breda Women’s Jane Tethered Watch
We’re big fans of Breda, the Dallas-based watch brand offering beautifully designed, modern silhouettes. This best-selling style from the brand makes for a solid timepiece gift.
Aurate Mini Quilted Gold Ring
A new offering from the New York-based jewelry brand, this dainty ring is embossed with a unique cross-hatch design. Like a sweater, for her finger.
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Bar Bracelet
Mejuri’s slim Pavé Diamond Bar Bracelet is the epitome of understated elegance.
Zoe Lev Gold Vermeil Thick Oval Hoops
A true everyday hoop, Zoe Lev’s rectangle hoop earrings are quite minuscule — making them perfect for chill, day-to-day activities like working out and sleeping.
Freshwater Coin-Shaped Baroque Pearl Bracelet
A handmade, 14K gold-plated link chain bracelet with gorgeous coin-shaped freshwater pearls.
Retrofête Alphabet Earring
A personalized, statement-making accessory. Even Selena Gomez is a fan.
Open Spaces Nesting Tray (3 pcs)
She needs a place to put all of this fabulous jewelry you’re gifting her.
Dagne Dover Frankie Jewelry Case
Safely transporting your jewelry can be a real pain in the ass. This protective case from female-founded brand Dagne Dover ensures her accessories stay secure and neatly organized en route.
Lisa Says Gah Anchovy Earrings
For the tinned fish lover in your life.
Catbird One O’Cock Tennis Bracelet
If you’re feeling generous this holiday season.
Birthdate Pendant Necklace
For the astrology girlie in your life, Birthdate’s recently launched line of glistening, personalized jewelry makes for a phenomenal gift. The personalized astrology brand’s Birthdate Pendant is a fully custom necklace set with gemstones and crystals, which are determined by the wearer’s birthdate. The piece is super thoughtful and is available in gold and sterling silver.
Baublebar You Say Tomato, I Say Bloody Mary Earrings
Baublebar has some of the coolest novelty earrings on the market, specifically for the cocktail-obsessed. Whether she’s into bloody marys or dirty martinis, there’s a sparkly, party earring for her.
