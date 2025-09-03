Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We write a lot about cologne: The best colognes for every season. The best colognes of the month. The best colognes of the year, even. You could say we’re scent-obsessed creatures.

As a woman, I don’t wear cologne, but I strongly believe it’s a nonnegotiable grooming essential for men. A dash of scent is the easiest way to generate a sense of allure. A good-smelling man is one I want to cozy up to.

If you’re in the market for a new signature scent, you can, of course, consult any one of these expertly penned articles; these lists typically feature luxury scents housed in visually appealing bottles. But can I let you in on a secret? You don’t have to pay an exorbitant amount of money to smell good 24/7. You actually don’t need to pick up a new bottle of cologne after all. Just make a small upgrade to the one grooming essential you already use daily: Your deodorant.

When it comes to deodorant, I need the chemicals. I am an unabashedly sweaty person, so I do not play when it comes to the appropriate antiperspirant. It’s why I was extremely surprised when I first tried Salt & Stone’s aluminum-free deodorant. It’s non-irritating, looks good on my dresser and actually keeps me smelling good all day. (And into the next day, as it has 48-hour protection.)

If you’re unfamiliar with Salt & Stone, the internet-favorite grooming brand was founded by professional snowboarder Nima Jalili and is known for blending unisex scents with minimal design and natural but effective formulas. This summer, the brand intensified its commitment to providing high-performance protection by teaming up with professional athletes, including golfer Charley Hull and NBA forward Jerami Grant, to promote its line of extra-strength, aluminum-free deodorants. Salt & Stone uses prebiotics — natural ferments that balance the skin’s microbiome, which becomes unbalanced during exercise and other sweat-inducing activities — along with seaweed extracts that keep skin feeling smooth and moisturized.

When choosing underarm protection, long-lasting odor defense is paramount. The formula Salt & Stone employs in its line of deodorants does a sufficient job of keeping you feeling comfortably dry, but the brand’s unique scents really take the collection to another category of deodorant.

Salt & Stone offers five award-winning, gender-neutral scents: warm amber and woodsy Santal & Vetiver, clean and citrusy Bergamot & Hinoki, floral and earthy Black Rose & Oud, herbaceous and bright Neroli & Basil and salty and ozonic Saffron & Cedar. Each scent is also available in the brand’s body wash, lotion, body mist and other grooming categories.

Unsure which scent is for you? Salt & Stone offers a discovery set with five of its famous scents in travel-friendly sizes. This way, not only can you discover your signature scent, but you can also throw a portable-sized stick in your gym duffel, work bag and Dopp kit. I like to keep an extra Santal & Vetiver deodorant stick in my Pilates bag for a quick post-class refresh.

While I still wholeheartedly believe that every man should have his signature cologne or two, with a premium deodorant, you don’t have to waste a spray of your favorite bottle on a post-workout zhuzh or kick yourself when you leave the house and forget to spritz; you can rest assured you’ll still smell good.