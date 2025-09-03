Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Wellness > Grooming

Take It From a Woman: A Deodorant That Can Replace Your Cologne

It's time to pick up a stick of Salt & Stone's viral deodorant

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
September 3, 2025 11:53 am EDT
Swimmers jumping off a Salt & Stone deodorant stick.
An essential grooming upgrade.
Getty/InsideHook

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We write a lot about cologne: The best colognes for every season. The best colognes of the month. The best colognes of the year, even. You could say we’re scent-obsessed creatures.

As a woman, I don’t wear cologne, but I strongly believe it’s a nonnegotiable grooming essential for men. A dash of scent is the easiest way to generate a sense of allure. A good-smelling man is one I want to cozy up to.

If you’re in the market for a new signature scent, you can, of course, consult any one of these expertly penned articles; these lists typically feature luxury scents housed in visually appealing bottles. But can I let you in on a secret? You don’t have to pay an exorbitant amount of money to smell good 24/7. You actually don’t need to pick up a new bottle of cologne after all. Just make a small upgrade to the one grooming essential you already use daily: Your deodorant.

 Five products to get you into Salt & Stone

When it comes to deodorant, I need the chemicals. I am an unabashedly sweaty person, so I do not play when it comes to the appropriate antiperspirant. It’s why I was extremely surprised when I first tried Salt & Stone’s aluminum-free deodorant. It’s non-irritating, looks good on my dresser and actually keeps me smelling good all day. (And into the next day, as it has 48-hour protection.)

If you’re unfamiliar with Salt & Stone, the internet-favorite grooming brand was founded by professional snowboarder Nima Jalili and is known for blending unisex scents with minimal design and natural but effective formulas. This summer, the brand intensified its commitment to providing high-performance protection by teaming up with professional athletes, including golfer Charley Hull and NBA forward Jerami Grant, to promote its line of extra-strength, aluminum-free deodorants. Salt & Stone uses prebiotics — natural ferments that balance the skin’s microbiome, which becomes unbalanced during exercise and other sweat-inducing activities — along with seaweed extracts that keep skin feeling smooth and moisturized.

When choosing underarm protection, long-lasting odor defense is paramount. The formula Salt & Stone employs in its line of deodorants does a sufficient job of keeping you feeling comfortably dry, but the brand’s unique scents really take the collection to another category of deodorant.

Salt & Stone offers five award-winning, gender-neutral scents: warm amber and woodsy Santal & Vetiver, clean and citrusy Bergamot & Hinoki, floral and earthy Black Rose & Oud, herbaceous and bright Neroli & Basil and salty and ozonic Saffron & Cedar. Each scent is also available in the brand’s body wash, lotion, body mist and other grooming categories.

Unsure which scent is for you? Salt & Stone offers a discovery set with five of its famous scents in travel-friendly sizes. This way, not only can you discover your signature scent, but you can also throw a portable-sized stick in your gym duffel, work bag and Dopp kit. I like to keep an extra Santal & Vetiver deodorant stick in my Pilates bag for a quick post-class refresh.

While I still wholeheartedly believe that every man should have his signature cologne or two, with a premium deodorant, you don’t have to waste a spray of your favorite bottle on a post-workout zhuzh or kick yourself when you leave the house and forget to spritz; you can rest assured you’ll still smell good.

Salt & Stone Deodorant Santal & Vetiver
Salt & Stone Deodorant Santal & Vetiver
Buy Here : $20
Salt & Stone Deodorant Bergamot & Hinoki
Salt & Stone Deodorant Bergamot & Hinoki
Buy Here : $20
Salt & Stone Deodorant Black Rose & Oud
Salt & Stone Deodorant Black Rose & Oud
Buy Here : $20
Salt & Stone Deodorant Neroli & Basil
Salt & Stone Deodorant Neroli & Basil
Buy Here : $20
Salt & Stone Deodorant Saffron & Cedar
Salt & Stone Deodorant Saffron & Cedar
Buy Here : $20
Salt & Stone Mini Deodorant Discovery Set
Salt & Stone Mini Deodorant Discovery Set
Buy Here : $44

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

