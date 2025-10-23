Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Lumin Is Simplifying the Men’s Skincare Game

Skincare shouldn't be a guessing game

By Shelby Slauer
October 23, 2025 11:02 am EDT
Lumin eye mask lifestyle image
Lumin takes the guesswork out of skincare.
Lumin

The skincare market feels overwhelmingly saturated these days, making it difficult to weed out brands that actually work. That’s why we try to do the work for you to find products that are straightforward and science-backed (our grooming writer Michael Stefanov has a regular column, “Grooming Brands to Know,” dedicated to this quest).

Lumin is another skincare brand that recently came across our desks that, upon further research, we felt we must share. The first thing that caught our eye about Lumin is the product that made them a viral hit, their pro-level Luminator LED Eye Mask (more on that later).

Since then, Lumin has expanded their product line to a number of best-selling basics — from charcoal face washes to dark circle correctors — made of high-performance targeted formulas with over 10,000 five-star reviews and no guesswork involved. And as with all the best brands, there are no parabens, sulfates, phthalates or animal testing, ever.

We’ve dropped their must-haves below:

Best Men’s Eye Mask: Luminator LED Eye Mask

Lumin Luminator LED Eye Mask
Lumin Luminator LED Eye Mask
Buy Here : $99

Why We Love It: The reason the brand went viral, in just three minutes, this mask reduces eye bags, dark circles and fine lines, easily fitting into your daily routine.

Who It’s For: The hard worker who doesn’t want to look so hard-worked.

What’s More: FDA-approved, developed with NASA-grade light technology

Best Men’s Detoxing Daily Face Wash: Lumin Charcoal Face Wash

Lumin Charcoal Face Wash Daily Detox
Lumin Charcoal Face Wash Daily Detox
Buy Here : $20 $18

Why We Love It: Unlike other exfoliating face washes, this one can be used every day for tighter pores and smoother skin texture.

Who It’s For: Anyone who likes to scrub the day away.

Key Ingredients: Charcoal, Rose Flower Oil, Centella Asiatica | What’s More: Suitable for all skin types, lasts two months with standard usage

Best Men’s No-Nonsense Moisturizer: Lumin Daily Face Moisturizer

Lumin Daily Face Moisturizer
Lumin Daily Face Moisturizer
Buy Here : $30 $27

Why We Love It: A great everyday moisturizer full of only the good stuff.

Who It’s For: Normal to combination skin in need of a daily dose of moisture

Key Ingredients: Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Niacinamide, Ginger Extract | What’s More: Lasts two months with standard usage

Best Men’s Dark Circle Corrector: Lumin Instant Dark Circle Corrector

Lumin Instant Dark Circle Corrector
Lumin Instant Dark Circle Corrector
Buy Here : $22 $20

Why We Love It: This yellow-tone, color-correcting cream applies in seconds to give you that eight-hours-of-sleep look.

Who It’s For: The on-the-go guy who needs to look alive.

Key Ingredients: Caffeine, Hyaluronic Acid, Licorice Root Extract, Niacinamide

Best Men’s Eye Patches: Lumin Bags-Be-Gone Eye Patches

Lumin Bags-Be-Gone Eye Patches
Lumin Bags-Be-Gone Eye Patches
Buy Here : $19 $17

Why We Love It: Brightening eye patches that feel good and make a difference in minutes.

Who It’s For: Men who need that early morning, late night or red-eye flight pick-me-up.

Key Ingredients: Caffeine, Centella Asiatica, Hyaluronic Acid

Why You Should Trust Us

InsideHook is committed to the highest standard of independent, unbiased and trustworthy product journalism. With a team of field experts and industry veterans who routinely research and test new products, we offer in-depth and cutting-edge coverage, with the specific intention of delivering accurate, relevant and honest reviews of products we endorse and often personally use. We may earn a small affiliate commission when you purchase products through our links, but items featured are always independently selected.

