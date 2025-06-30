From Our EIC: How My 10-Year-Old Helped Me Discover My New Favorite Skincare Brand

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Like lots of other kids her age, my 10-year-old daughter is currently obsessed with all manner of beauty and skincare products. I’m aware that no 10-year-old needs anything beyond soap and sunscreen, of course, but what can I say? I like to encourage a hobby, especially when it involves any hint of collector urge — an affliction I have lots of experience with myself.

All of this is to say that I spend an inordinate amount of time at Sephora as she wanders the aisles loading “maybes” into her basket before ultimately deciding between, say, a Laneige sleep mask or a new Sol de Janeiro scent. While she does this, I too wander, vaguely in search of products that are marketed toward, or at least suitable for, men. There’s only so many times I can sample the same Tom Ford cologne or glance at the same Kiehl’s Age Defender products I already own.

During a standard weekend visit a few months ago, I was pleased to discover Salt & Stone, an L.A.-based brand that makes what they call “skincare and self-care for a life lived in motion,” boasting ingredients taken “from the sea and mountains” and combined with “functional fragrances.” If this sounds a little too Goop-coded for you, I understand. But know that it all boils down to this: They make a full range of products that smell really good, can be used in combination or on their own, and feature tastefully designed packaging that will look great in your home.

Here’s how I recommend getting into their stuff.

Mini Deodorant Discovery Set Deodorant is the brand’s most popular product, and I think your best bet is to start off with the Discovery Set of minis so you can choose your favorite scent and go from there. I’m partial to Santal & Vetiver at the moment. There’s a woodsiness to it that I find masculine but unique. Buy Here : $44

Santal & Vetiver Body Mist Once you’ve chosen a deodorant, I think the body mist is your next move. This is where you can really start building a scent that will stick with you all day. It’s crazy, too, that these things cost $45 and last the way they do. I’ve gotten more compliments on this than I have on colognes that cost five times as much. Buy Here : $45

Saffron & Cedar Body Lotion Keep building that base with a fast-absorbing and extremely luxurious feeling body lotion. I opt for the larger 450ml bottle with the pump as opposed to the 100ml tube, which I find frustrating to use once you get into the second half of it. Buy Here : $49

Body Care Ritual Set If you’re fully on board looking for the full experience — not to mention some outstanding bang for your buck — you’d be wise to get the Body Care & Ritual Set, which includes the deodorant, lotion, body wash and body mist. Buy Here : $121 $103

Saffron & Cedar Candle They make candles, too, and this is where I recommend straying from your base scent. A little variety is a good thing. This one’s nice and light. Buy Here: $49