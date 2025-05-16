From Our EIC: 10 Super Stylish Warm-Weather Items Under $100 

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
With Memorial Day almost upon us, it is high time you take a look at your summer wardrobe and fill in any gaps that might present themselves. The good news is that warm-weather clothes and accessories tend not to be quite as much of an investment as cold-weather items: shorts are cheaper than pants, polos and T-shirts are less expensive than sweaters and coats, lightweight sneakers are a drop in the bucket compared to boots, etc.
All the Style Drops You Should Care About This WeekIncluding knit jerseys and leather boat shoes
You can still spend some serious cash if you want to, of course, but you definitely don’t have to. I think there’s a pretty good argument to be made against it, in fact. Do you really need to be dodging splattered grease in a Merz b. Schwanen T-shirt while you’re grilling in your backyard? Sweating through a Brioni polo while waiting for the subway?
So with that in mind, I present 10 perfectly stylish warm-weather items under $100 that’ll serve you well through the sweltering heat to come.
Todd Snyder Seersucker Dad Cap
Made from the same fabric they use in their outstanding Italian seersucker suiting. A perfect summer accessory.
Huckberry Sunseekers Sunglasses
I think you should try very hard to become the kind of adult who isn’t always losing sunglasses, but if that’s not in the cards for you right now, these are a great option.
Vans Premium Authentic Duck Canvas Sneaker
A versatile classic in a fun color. Wear ‘em with shorts, with chinos, some light-wash, lightweight denim, whatever.
Madewell Fatigue Shorts in Garment-Dyed Cotton Twill
Fatigue shorts like these are a nice casual option that sits between something like the Baggies below or the Buck Mason Deck Shorts and stuffier chino shorts.
Alex Mill City Bandana in Cotton Voile
If you think you’ve got what it takes to be one of those dudes who can wear a bandana around his neck, more power to you. If you just want to keep it folded in your back pocket for when you have to discreetly wipe sweat from your brow, that’s also fine.
Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandal
Is there a better dog-walking shoe for summer than the rubberized Birkenstock Arizona? A better shoe for the aforementioned dodging of splattered grease from the grill? There is not.
J. Crew Short-Sleeve Washed Linen Shirt
J.Crew’s linen shirts have been summer staples of mine for years now. Always on sale, always reliable. (Also always wrinkled, but you gotta just lean into it.)
Gap Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirt
Scoff if you will, but these fit me just right, and I find them to be the perfect weight. Available in a ton of colors, too.
Patagonia Baggies
Patagonia’s legendary Baggies are somewhat divisive in the IH office, but I’ve accumulated four or five pairs of ’em over the years, and I still turn to them more than any others I’ve got. Go for the 5″ version and crack open a beer.
Alex Crane Sun Tee
A lightweight linen tee in a handsome striped pattern. Great on its own or as a base layer under an unbuttoned camp collar, perhaps.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.