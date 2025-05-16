Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

From Our EIC: 10 Super Stylish Warm-Weather Items Under $100 

It's getting hot in here

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
May 16, 2025 12:50 pm EDT
Alex Crane, Birkenstock, Patagonia

With Memorial Day almost upon us, it is high time you take a look at your summer wardrobe and fill in any gaps that might present themselves. The good news is that warm-weather clothes and accessories tend not to be quite as much of an investment as cold-weather items: shorts are cheaper than pants, polos and T-shirts are less expensive than sweaters and coats, lightweight sneakers are a drop in the bucket compared to boots, etc.

 Including knit jerseys and leather boat shoes

You can still spend some serious cash if you want to, of course, but you definitely don’t have to. I think there’s a pretty good argument to be made against it, in fact. Do you really need to be dodging splattered grease in a Merz b. Schwanen T-shirt while you’re grilling in your backyard? Sweating through a Brioni polo while waiting for the subway?

So with that in mind, I present 10 perfectly stylish warm-weather items under $100 that’ll serve you well through the sweltering heat to come.

Todd Snyder Seersucker Dad Cap
Todd Snyder Seersucker Dad Cap

Made from the same fabric they use in their outstanding Italian seersucker suiting. A perfect summer accessory.

buy here: $98
Huckberry Sunseekers Sunglasses
Huckberry Sunseekers Sunglasses

I think you should try very hard to become the kind of adult who isn’t always losing sunglasses, but if that’s not in the cards for you right now, these are a great option.

buy here: $45
Vans Premium Authentic Duck Canvas Sneaker
Vans Premium Authentic Duck Canvas Sneaker

A versatile classic in a fun color. Wear ‘em with shorts, with chinos, some light-wash, lightweight denim, whatever.

buy here: $80
Madewell Fatigue Shorts in Garment-Dyed Cotton Twill
Madewell Fatigue Shorts in Garment-Dyed Cotton Twill

Fatigue shorts like these are a nice casual option that sits between something like the Baggies below or the Buck Mason Deck Shorts and stuffier chino shorts.

buy here: $88
Alex Mill City Bandana in Cotton Voile
Alex Mill City Bandana in Cotton Voile

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be one of those dudes who can wear a bandana around his neck, more power to you. If you just want to keep it folded in your back pocket for when you have to discreetly wipe sweat from your brow, that’s also fine.

buy here: $45
Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandal
Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandal

Is there a better dog-walking shoe for summer than the rubberized Birkenstock Arizona? A better shoe for the aforementioned dodging of splattered grease from the grill? There is not.

buy here: $50
J. Crew Short-Sleeve Washed Linen Shirt
J. Crew Short-Sleeve Washed Linen Shirt

J.Crew’s linen shirts have been summer staples of mine for years now. Always on sale, always reliable. (Also always wrinkled, but you gotta just lean into it.)

buy here: $98 $59
Gap Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirt
Gap Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirt

Scoff if you will, but these fit me just right, and I find them to be the perfect weight. Available in a ton of colors, too.

buy here: $25 $22
Patagonia Baggies
Patagonia Baggies

Patagonia’s legendary Baggies are somewhat divisive in the IH office, but I’ve accumulated four or five pairs of ’em over the years, and I still turn to them more than any others I’ve got. Go for the 5″ version and crack open a beer.

buy here: $69
Alex Crane Sun Tee
Alex Crane Sun Tee

A lightweight linen tee in a handsome striped pattern. Great on its own or as a base layer under an unbuttoned camp collar, perhaps.

buy here: $69

Leisure > Style
Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
Apple’s Most Affordable Watch Is Now Even Cheaper

$249$189

Vitamix E310
This Powerful Vitamix Blender Is Down to $300

$380$300

Hydrow Wave Rower
Save Up to $450 on the Hydrow Rower

Traeger Grills Pro 34
It’s Grilling Season! Save $200 on This Traeger Grill.

$700$500

