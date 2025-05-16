From Our EIC: 10 Super Stylish Warm-Weather Items Under $100 

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With Memorial Day almost upon us, it is high time you take a look at your summer wardrobe and fill in any gaps that might present themselves. The good news is that warm-weather clothes and accessories tend not to be quite as much of an investment as cold-weather items: shorts are cheaper than pants, polos and T-shirts are less expensive than sweaters and coats, lightweight sneakers are a drop in the bucket compared to boots, etc.

You can still spend some serious cash if you want to, of course, but you definitely don’t have to. I think there’s a pretty good argument to be made against it, in fact. Do you really need to be dodging splattered grease in a Merz b. Schwanen T-shirt while you’re grilling in your backyard? Sweating through a Brioni polo while waiting for the subway?

So with that in mind, I present 10 perfectly stylish warm-weather items under $100 that’ll serve you well through the sweltering heat to come.

Huckberry Sunseekers Sunglasses I think you should try very hard to become the kind of adult who isn’t always losing sunglasses, but if that’s not in the cards for you right now, these are a great option. buy here: $45

Alex Mill City Bandana in Cotton Voile If you think you’ve got what it takes to be one of those dudes who can wear a bandana around his neck, more power to you. If you just want to keep it folded in your back pocket for when you have to discreetly wipe sweat from your brow, that’s also fine. buy here: $45

Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandal Is there a better dog-walking shoe for summer than the rubberized Birkenstock Arizona? A better shoe for the aforementioned dodging of splattered grease from the grill? There is not. buy here: $50

Gap Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirt Scoff if you will, but these fit me just right, and I find them to be the perfect weight. Available in a ton of colors, too. buy here: $25 $22

Patagonia Baggies Patagonia’s legendary Baggies are somewhat divisive in the IH office, but I’ve accumulated four or five pairs of ’em over the years, and I still turn to them more than any others I’ve got. Go for the 5″ version and crack open a beer. buy here: $69

Alex Crane Sun Tee A lightweight linen tee in a handsome striped pattern. Great on its own or as a base layer under an unbuttoned camp collar, perhaps. buy here: $69