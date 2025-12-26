Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Spend Your FSA Money on Some New Eyewear

GlassesUSA.com is here to help

By Shelby Slauer
December 26, 2025 2:29 pm EST
Spend those remaining dollars on quality frames and sunnies.
GlassesUSA.com

An FSA (flexible spending account) and HSA (health savings account) can be incredibly helpful when it comes to paying for certain out-of-pocket expenses. You can also add money to these accounts whenever you want throughout the year, with the convenience being that, unlike other day-to-day purchases, you won’t pay any taxes on your HSA and FSA expenditures. But when it comes to an FSA, there is a caveat — unlike a health savings account, you have to use your FSA dollars by the end of the year. They don’t roll over.

Review: You Should Start Ordering Your Glasses Online
 Easy-to-order eyeglasses and sunglasses at miraculously affordable prices? Count us in

Luckily, there are myriad purchases to be made that all qualify as FSA expenditures, and can be simply ordered online, especially since there’s less than a week to go before the new year. As such, we’ve got one prime recommendation for you to that end: glasses, glasses and more glasses.

We know what you’re thinking: glasses require a visit to an optometrist. No longer. Might we recommend our preferred online brand, GlassesUSA.com, where you can find eyeglasses, prescription sunglasses and contact lenses, all FSA and HSA eligible. In order to help your FSA money go further, the biggest online collection of designer and in-house brands that support every need and lens type, from single vision lenses to digital blue light protection, has got your back.

Here’s a few reasons why we feel like GlassesUSA.com is a cut above the rest:

  • Shipping: 7–10 days, with next day delivery and free shipping available
  • Return Policy: 45 days home try-on (the longest on the market!)
  • Virtual Try-On, Pairfect Match AI tool
  • Vision Insurance Accepted
  • HSA/FSA Accepted

If that’s not enough to tip you in the right direction, they’ve also pretty much always got a sweet promotion going on, and now is no different (literally, these promo codes are evergreen):

  • 40% off sitewide including designer frames with code HOOK40
  • 30% off contact lenses with code CONTACTSNEW30
  • Buy One Get One Free (BOGO) for eyeglasses and sunglasses with code BOGOFREE
  • 50% off lens upgrades with code LENSES50
  • 50% off progressives and lens upgrades for eyeglasses and sunglasses with code PROG50

Clock’s ticking, so take a look at our top picks from the retailer, below:

Shop GlassesUSA.com:

Ray-Ban RX7216 New Clubmaster
Buy Here : $222
Muse Zenith
Buy Here : $88 $44
Ottoto Tito
Buy Here : $84 $59
Revel Breezy
Buy Here : $78 $55
Ottoto Waterloo
Buy Here : $98 $69
Ottoto Piero
Buy Here : $74 $52
Ottoto Roland
Buy Here : $106 $74
Muse Optimum
Buy Here : $96 $67
Oakley OX8055 Exchange
Buy Here : $242
O’Neill ONS-Harwood 2.0 x GlassesUSA.com
Buy Here : $114 $62
Versace VE1274
Buy Here : $478 $258

Spend Those HSA Dollars On Glasses, Why Don’t You?
