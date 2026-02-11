Jacob Elordi’s Generational “Wuthering Heights” Wardrobe Needs to Be Studied

Ask 100 impressionable young men — or anyone with an AMC Stubs membership — who the coolest celebrity out there is, and chances are the lion’s share of responses will mention Jacob Elordi. (Asking about hair goals will yield a similar answer.) Informed by a body of cinematic work that includes cultural hits like Euphoria, Saltburn and Frankenstein, Elordi has firmly established himself as one of the leading men of his generation — a modern-day Pitt or DiCaprio, with better facial hair and more than a few extra inches in height.

As much as his acting chops, Elordi’s much-deserved street cred is a product of his unimpeachable personal style. Whether he’s stunning in swoon-worthy new Bottega, channeling his best babygirl impression in boxy cardigans and torpedo sneakers or single-handedly saving the paperback industry, the actor’s seemingly innate A-lister swag — no doubt carefully cultivated by legendary celebrity stylist duo Wendi and Nicole — has seen his stock as one of the best-dressed men not just in Hollywood but on the planet rise to prolific heights.

Jacob Elordi’s “Wuthering Heights” press run has been nothing short of legendary. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) WireImage

The press tour for Emerald Fennell’s ultra-horny adaptation of Wuthering Heights, in which Elordi stars alongside Margot Robbie as the smoldering Heathcliff, is further proof that the Aussie actor has officially graduated from “internet boyfriend of the month” to certified style icon. Galvanized by memorable ‘fit after memorable ‘fit and a chameleon-like sartorial ability, Elordi has been on a wardrobe run for the ages; in the span of just a few weeks, he’s pulled off an impressive array of looks, drawing from all corners of the menswear universe.

Take, for instance, the film’s recent U.K. premiere in dreary London. As you might expect, Elordi looked incredibly dapper in a long, grey-green Bottega Veneta two-piece, with trench-inspired tailoring — the look included a floor-length coat, generously pleated trousers and a tonal leather tie — a welcome addition to the actor’s sartorial canon of custom Bottega, for which he has been a brand ambassador for years. (It was made all the more romantic-lead-coded when classic English weather left the actor’s perfect micro-mullet and oversized frame more drenched than Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice.)

A charming custom crimson coat, courtesy of Bode. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Elordi is dressing like he’s the main character in a Vampire Weekend song. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage) WireImage

This red carpet flex alone would have been enough to cement his claim to the menswear king throne. Instead, it’s only the tip of the coronation iceberg. Elordi has been spotted in nonstop heat: a bad-boy Bode look — an ensemble featuring a charmingly crimson suede jacket and matching workwear trousers — and custom Valentino suit separates, complete with rail-thin repp tie that might aptly be described as prep-school gangster chic, immediately come to mind.

Nor is the actor committed to traditional red carpet fare. A Netflix-hosted BAFTA Q&A saw Elordi in his menswear insider baseball bag, decked out in a Gore-Tex shell from Canadian outdoor label Arc’teryx, ultra-wide drawstring trousers and fan-favorite crinkled box-toe leather Saint Laurent loafers, capped off (literally) with some shameless self-promotion in the form of a navy Frankenstein-branded dad hat.

It’s the kind of unexpected ‘fit that’s lovingly referred to as a high-low masterclass, and, if nothing else, serves to flaunt Elordi’s range. (It’s also important to remember that these are the kind of ‘fits that, if a lesser man attempted them, would traditionally end up as fodder for a downtown NYC meme page.)

Elordi is also adept at keeping it casual. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix) Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Wuthering Heights comes out Feb. 13, which, if our napkin math calculations are correct, means we could still see upwards of half-a-dozen more home runs from the current ‘fitspo king. Not that you’ll be able to pull ’em off.

