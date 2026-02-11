Todd Snyder’s Latest Watch Collab Was Designed to Sell Out

Todd Snyder, known for his discerning eye, has partnered with AERA to launch a duo of hyper-durable D-1 Diver Watches, combining tastefully muted aesthetics with robust design in two colorways. These extremely limited-edition timepieces, with just 25 units per shade, are all but guaranteed to sell out, cementing their place in Snyder's acclaimed watch collaborations.

If there are two things to know about Todd Snyder (and, by proxy, his eponymous NYC-based label), it’s that he has a hell of an eye for design, and he doesn’t do things halfway. These core tenets run through the elite menswear that has established Snyder as one of the premier American designers and are on full display in his latest project: a duo of extremely limited-edition timepieces created in collaboration with the up-and-coming British watchmakers AERA.

The all-new Todd Snyder x AERA D-1 Diver Watch combines tastefully muted aesthetics with a hyper-durable diver form factor, resulting in a sleek, minimalist diver that’s built to withstand decades of wear and might prove to be Snyder’s best watch ever — a high bar considering the designer’s historical canon of elite timepiece collaborations.

Delivered in contrasting “Whiteout” and “Blackout,” the stark color palette is purportedly inspired by terrestrial forces of Iceland that Snyder discovered during a recent off-roading expedition. The new diver cribs much of its build from AERA’s D-1 Diver, featuring the same hulking 44mm grade 2 titanium casing, now finished in a tonal DLC (black or gray, depending on the colorway).

True to form, the oversized, hi-vis dial comes complete with blaze orange detailing on the second hand and matching bezel pip, while the contrasting SuperLuminova markers and classic diver-style bezel markings cement the collaborative timepiece as both a work of art and a serious piece of gear. It’s powered by a Sellita Swiss automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve, 300 meters of water resistance and a quick-release rubber strap for maximum utility when you need it most.

The Todd Snyder x AERA D-1 Diver Watch is a work of art. Todd Snyder

It’s no coincidence that Todd tapped AERA to tackle his latest timepiece composition. Despite their relative youth (the brand was founded in 2022), the independent watchmakers have already built a reputation for crafting premium, minimalist tool watches — the brand dabbles in a variety of rugged styles, including field watches, pilot’s watches and divers — that, beyond looking the part, are crafted with enough souped-up specs and professional-grade hardware to perform for decades.

To call the Todd Snyder x AERA D-1 Diver Watch limited would be to do its exclusivity a disservice — just 25 individually numbered units were created in each colorway, meaning the release is all but guaranteed to sell out, especially considering its (relatively) affordable price tag at $2,898. Still, at the time of writing, both colors are still in stock on AERA’s website, meaning if you’re in the market for a new daily diver that’ll accentuate your hardwearing ethos, you’re very, very lucky.

