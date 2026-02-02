The Best Watches of January 2026

January 2026 launched the horological year with a flurry of impressive releases from LVMH Watch Week, showcasing a vibrant mix of innovative complications and exquisite designs. From Blancpain's celebratory perpetual calendar to Jacob & Co.'s record-setting tourbillon, these standout timepieces set an exciting tone for the year.

Ever since the inauguration of LVMH Watch Week in early 2020, the horological world has hit the ground running each new year. Far from a sleepy wake-up, this trade show kick-starts a busy schedule full of big releases, global events and all manner of watch-related celebrations spread throughout the calendar. LVMH Watch Week certainly brought the heat in 2026, as plenty of brands emerged with guns blazing: Blancpain added a new Chinese-Gregorian perpetual calendar to celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse, MB&F added flyback functionality to its LM Sequential Flyback EVO and Toledano & Chan extended its b/1 lineup with a new 18K gold dial paired to a brushed Grade 5 titanium case.

In short, there’s plenty to see here. Check out some of our favorite watches from January 2026.

Each year, Blancpain launches a special timepiece that celebrates the Chinese Zodiac. For 2026, Year of the Fire Horse, the maison has released a 50-piece limited-edition perpetual calendar that combines a Gregorian date indicator, Chinese calendar and moonphase display. Housed in a 45.2mm platinum case, it boasts a salmon-colored grand feu enamel dial with a distinctive mix of elements — applied Roman indices combine with a peripheral Arabic date register and Chinese characters. Powered by Blancpain’s cal. 3638 automatic movement with a special gold rotor depicting a horse in mid-gallop, this collectible piece is proof of Blancpain’s considerable in-house savoir faire.

A fresh Seamaster Diver 300M in monochromatic, snowy white celebrates the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina. Measuring 43.5mm in grade 5 titanium, it features a white ceramic bezel insert with a laser-ablated elapsed-time scale and matching white ceramic dial with laser engraved “frosting,” featuring the Milano Cortina 2026 logo. Super-LumiNova-filled, applied hour plots and skeletonized sword hands help to maintain legibility, while the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer cal. 8806 provides accurate timekeeping. Paired to a white rubber strap with a grade 5 titanium buckle, this is perhaps the most snow-ready dive watch on the market.

Meshing classical watchmaking tropes with aesthetics inspired by English automotive racing, the new Czapek Faubourg de Cracovie “Crossroads” Victory Green Chronograph will provide 18 lucky owners with a beautiful way to track elapsed time. Sandblasted recesses within its otherwise polished 41.5mm stainless steel case give it a dynamic look, while an outer tachometer scale in black references vintage chronographs. The green dial is spectacular. The “Double Soleil” guilloché motif, excited by dial specialists Metalem, recalls the tire treads on sports cars. Powered by the COSC-certified Czapek cal. SXH3 automatic chronograph movement, it comes paired to a matching green leather strap.

Originating as customized version of Nodus’s Sector Deep and designed for a classified organization, the Sector Deep Pioneer features a host of highly useful features, ideally suited to a life in the field. In addition to 500m of water resistance, there’s a handy GMT complication for tracking a second time zone, plus a compass bezel for orienteering and an elapsed-time scale for diving. The new Ranger colorway adds a cool green ombré-effect dial, while a stainless steel multi-link bracelet provides a comfortable wearing experience. The bezel — which overhangs the 38mm case by some 4mm — is extremely easy to manipulate, and the left-hand “destro” crown keeps this component out of the way of one’s wrist.

There’s a particular shade of blue that lights up all the circuitry in a watch collector’s brain — namely, the robin’s-egg hue associated with Tiffany & Co. Now, a new limited-edition of 60 pieces is giving watch lovers a further opportunity to own a timepiece in this most famous of colors. The Tiffany Timer, made in celebration of 150 years since the debut of the brand’s first chronograph, features a 40mm platinum case, the Zenith El Primero cal. 400 automatic movement, 100m of water resistance, and a to-die-for dial with baguette-cut diamond indices, a triple-register display and subtle date window at 6 o’clock. Flip it over, and the Tiffany “Bird on a Rock” motif is present on the movement’s winding rotor.

Having preceded the quartz revolution via its high-tech Accutron technology, Bulova has long been on the cutting edge of contemporary horology. Its CURV model — which contains the world’s first curved chronograph movement — is one example of its pioneering spirit. Beating at a whiplash-inducing 262 Hz, its componentry follows the contours of the new CURV 10th Anniversary Edition’s wrist-hugging 41mm stainless steel case. Paired to a matching steel multi-link bracelet with a subtle butterfly clasp, this fresh take on the CURV also boasts a translucent brown dial that gives a view into the cal. NR20 HPQ CURV ticking away beneath.





While the typical tourbillon cage completes one revolution per minute, that of the new Jacob & Co. God of Time whips around once every four seconds, making it officially the world’s fastest such device. Designed to reduce weight and ensure a fast rotational speed, the new Jacob & Co. cal. JCAM60 hand-wound movement is housed within a 44.5mm rose gold case with sides sculpted in the likeness of Corinthian capitals. It’s a fitting architectural addition given the motif on the dial: A rose gold appliqué version of Chronos, the Greek god of time, pops off the dial in dynamic sculptural detail, the result of several days of hand-work. A left-hand crown sets the watch, while a secondary crown inset into the caseback takes care of winding duties.

For many, the Big Crown series is the most recognizable staple in the Oris collection, with the Pointer Date constituting its most iconic form. The new Bullseye revamps a beloved vintage iteration of this classic complication, upsizing the stainless steel case to a contemporary 38mm diameter but maintaining the famous “tuxedo” motif of the original. Split into alternating black and white sections, it has the double effect of enhancing legibility while offering a unique look that Oris likens to a dartboard, hence the name. Powered by an automatic movement and listed for less than $2,500, it’s an excellent choice for both new collectors and vintage heads alike.

While many in the watch world are intimately familiar with both Seiko and its high-end sister brand Grand Seiko, fewer know very much about Credor, the ultra-luxe Seiko offshoot founded in 1974. While the brand’s remit originally focused on precious metals — “Credor” is from “Crete d’Or,” or “pinnacle of gold” — it has expanded to include more pedestrian materials like stainless steel. The new Goldfeather ref. GCBY991, for example, is an ultra-thin steel dress watch with a spectacular dial inspired by Imari Nabeshima porcelain. In cobalt blue with a subtle white feather motif, the dial is fired multiple times until it measures just 1mm thick, lending it a stunning, nearly translucent quality.

Maurice Lacroix combined its long history with the retrograde complication with skeletonization in the new 1975 Master Grand Date Retrograde, a 42mm stainless steel watch powered by its in-house cal. ML302 automatic movement. Boasting a retrograde day-of-the-week indicator in an arc above 6 o’clockm, an outsize “digital” date display below 12 o’clock and a luminous leaf handset, it features an open dial through which it’s possible to view the movement’s rhodium-plated componentry, including a handsome bridge design that lends the watch a contemporary aesthetic. Subtle correctors inset into the case’s left-hand flank allow for easy control of the day and date functions.

As if 2022’s LM Sequential Flyback EVO wasn’t complicated enough on its own (its double-chronograph included independent, lap timing, cumulative timing and split-second mode via a special “Twinverter” switch), watchmaking genius Stephen McDonnell, along with MB&F, decided to up the ante. The new LM Sequential Flyback EVO adds flyback functionality to the chronographs, plus a sportier 44mm EVO case in grade 5 titanium with 80m of water resistance, a shock-protecting FlexRing dampener and a screw-down crown. Kitted out with a cool aquamarine dial plate and a signature tilted dial, it’s a heck of a way to kick off 2026 and bodes well for a year full of exciting MB&F releases.

For its fourth release, breakout microbrand Toledano & Chan has rethought its popular b/1 design by giving it a titanium housing paired to an incredible gold dial with a cool “ripple” effect. Inspired by the vintage Rolex Midas model, it features a case and crystal based on a window in the Met Breuer building (now Christie’s) in Manhattan. Both Brutalist and distinctly luxurious, the ripple dial gives distinctive Arrakis-like vibes, while the brushed surface of the case and integrated bracelet feel industrial and utilitarian. Powered by a small automatic Sellita caliber and produced in Switzerland, the b/1.3 is the type of watch that vintage enthusiasts and the design set will surely fall in love with in equal measure.



