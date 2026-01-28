Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Omega Just Dropped a Frosty Ceramic Seamaster for the Winter Olympics

The much-hyped Seamaster Diver 300M rounds out a trio of Milano Cortina 2026 exclusives

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
January 28, 2026 3:38 pm EST
Omega Olympics
The new Omega Seamaster Ceramic Diver 300M, an exclusive launch for the upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.
Omega

The Gist

As anticipation builds for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Omega, the official timekeeper, has unveiled a strikingly cool, limited-edition Seamaster Diver 300M. This "frosty" ceramic timepiece, with its snow-hued case and icy design elements, commemorates the games and the brand's enduring legacy of precision.

Key Takeaways

  • The new Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina 2026 honors the upcoming winter games.
  • Its design features a white ceramic case, a frosted laser-engraved white ceramic dial and titanium accents.
  • The timepiece houses a METAS-certified automatic Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806 with a 55-hour power reserve.

With the 2026 Winter Olympics mere days away — Italy’s alpine Milano Cortina region will play host — the anticipation for the world’s games is palpable, and, by all accounts, red-hot. Omega, however, is decidedly playing it cool.

Literally, in this case. The hallowed watch label (and official timekeeper of the Olympic Games) released a limited edition variant of its iconic Seamaster Diver 300M earlier this week; in celebration of the imminent festivities, the commemorative timepiece features a snow-hued ceramic case, with a specially engraved back to monumentalize the occasion.

Created to honor “the brand’s history of sporting precision, and the excellence of the athletes who compete on snow and ice,” the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M features a distinctive white ceramic case, with a frosted laser-engraved white ceramic dial, aforementioned solid grade 5 titanium caseback and titanium bezel adding to the icy look. The dial is contrasted-printed with dark blue detailing on the indices, with a subtle blue gradient-coated seconds hand adding a touch of visual intrigue.

Omega Olympics
Omega
The new Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina 2026 comes complete with a special engraved caseback.

Noticeably larger than recent iterations, the Seamaster Diver 300M’s diameter clocks in at 43.5mm, with an equally substantial 14.37mm thickness adding to the heft. Housed within is the patented METAS-certified automatic Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806, offering a 55-hour power reserve and Omega’s best-in-case water resistance of 300 meters. The watch is finished with an integrated white rubber strap, and is packaged in a white commemorative box complete with OMEGA logo, the Milano Cortina emblem and Olympic rings.

The Ceramic Seamaster Diver 300M joins a slate of already released limited-edition Milano Cortina 2026 exclusives; Omega announced a similarly icy steel Speedmaster 38mm late last year and had previously dropped a $22,000, alligator strap 37mm Moonshine gold Seamaster to kick off the year-long countdown to the world’s games. (At time of writing, both are still available.)

The Omega Seamaster Ceramic Diver 300M is currently unavailable online, but that’s done little to curb our anticipation for the forthcoming games or our general enthusiasm about the frozen diver. Learn more about the release here.

Omega Seamaster Ceramic Diver 300M Milano Cortina 2026
Omega Seamaster Ceramic Diver 300M Milano Cortina 2026

Diameter: 43.5mm
Movement: Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806
Water Resistance: 300m

Learn More : $10,500

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

