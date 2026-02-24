Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Subscribe
Leisure > Watches

Watchword: Double-Signed

We explore how a manufacturer-retailer relationship can send a timepiece’s price into the stratosphere

By Oren Hartov
February 24, 2026 10:47 am EST
Double-signed
Double-signed watches are all the rage.
InsideHook

The Gist

The distinctive "double-signed" watch, bearing both manufacturer and retailer names on its dial, represents a cherished horological tradition that elevates certain timepieces into coveted collectibles. From Patek Philippe's enduring partnership with Tiffany & Co. to other historic collaborations, these rare signatures offer a unique blend of provenance and rich storytelling for enthusiasts.

Key Takeaways

  • Double-signed watches feature both the watchmaker's and a specific retailer's name on the dial, a practice common from the early to mid-20th century.
  • Patek Philippe and Tiffany & Co. share one of the longest-standing double-signature relationships, continuing into the 21st century with special editions.
  • These watches are highly valued by collectors for their rarity, historical context and the unique stories they tell about their origins and specific eras.

Welcome to Watchword — a series in which we break down key terminology to help you better understand the lay of the horological land. In this episode, we dig into the manufacturer-retailer double-signature and its effect upon watch prices.

When one thinks of Patek Philippe, one invariably conjures images of old-world Europe: of the Jet d’Eau proudly spewing 7,000 gallons of Evian per minute into the Genevan atmosphere, of young regents donning their dress uniforms with solid-gold perpetual calendar-chronographs poking out from their cuffs, of dinners that begin slowly at 8 p.m. and continue into the wee hours of the following morning. 

The Best Skeleton and Openworked Watches
The Best Skeleton and Openworked Watches
 These fascinating pieces give a glimpse inside a watch as it’s working

That’s all well and good, to be sure, but did you know that among the maison’s oldest commercial relationships is that with Tiffany & Co, an American jeweler? (Or, at least it was an American jeweler until it was acquired by LVMH in 2021 for nearly $16 billion.) After concluding an informal handshake deal in New York City in 1854 — three years after Tiffany began selling Patek Philippe timepieces — Antoine Norbert de Patek and Charles Tiffany signed an exclusive agreement in 1876 that would lead to one of the most profitable and longstanding maker-retailer relationships in the world. 

Patek Philippe yellow gold chronograph, retailed by Tiffany & Co
Patek Philippe yellow gold chronograph, retailed by Tiffany & Co
The Keystone

In honor of this partnership, Patek would add the Tiffany & Co. wordmark to the dials of certain watches sold within Tiffany locations — a sign of distinction that further served to differentiate such timepieces from otherwise-identical pieces sold elsewhere. In fact, beginning in the 1930s, Patek allowed Tiffany & Co. to sign the dials themselves upon taking delivery of the watches — an honor that not many other retailers shared. (In industry parlance, we call this a “double-signed” watch.)

There were, of course, other retailers: Those who have a penchant for flipping through auction catalogs will recognize Swiss names such as Beyer, Gübelin and Bucherer (the latter now owned by Rolex) as well as famed South American retailers, now defunct, like Serpico y Laino, Freccero and Gondolo & Labouriau, which was once responsible for as much as a third of Patek’s annual sales. And this is to say nothing of other well-established European retailers outside of Switzerland such as London’s Asprey, Rome’s Hausmann & Co, Milan’s Ronchi and Naples’s Trucchi Orologeria. Patek’s partnerships with certain of these esteemed businesses spanned decades or well over a century — in the case of Beyer, the relationship is closing in on two centuries! — and resulted in myriad double-signed watches sold throughout the old and new world.

An early Rolex "Pink on Pink" double-signed chronograph
An early Rolex “Pink on Pink” double-signed chronograph
Phillips

Patek, however, was hardly the only maison whose watches carried the signature of famous retail partners: Auction catalogs and watch resellers are rife with Rolex pieces carrying the wordmarks of the aforementioned names, plus others such as Canada’s Birks, Paris’s Cartier, Zürich’s Meister, New York City’s Abercrombie & Fitch and Nairobi’s Dobbies Ltd. Other watchmakers also engaged of the practice, which was common from the beginning of the 20th century through the midcentury, and then tapered off both as retailers closed their doors (Serpico y Laino, for example); as brands themselves ceased operations or changed hands (Universal Genève); or as watchmakers ended the relationship (Rolex and Tiffany).

Perhaps predictably given their pedigree, the double-signature practice has continued unabated into the 21st century in the form of the relationship between Patek Philippe and Tiffany & Co, with the retailer offering a handful of references each year that feature its wordmark subtly displayed on the dial — the offerings are updated as Patek debuts new references and retires old ones — as well as limited-edition runs of special pieces like the blue-dialed Nautilus ref. 5711. Representing the pinnacle of both jewelers/luxury retailers and watchmaking, this mutually beneficial relationship bears the torch for a practice that largely fell by the wayside and is only recently enjoying somewhat of a renaissance — albeit in slightly altered form.

Vintage double-signed Abercrombie & Fitch Seafarer
Vintage double-signed Abercrombie & Fitch Seafarer
Wild Vintage

In 2017, Tudor launched an exclusive version of its flagship Black Bay 41 in concert with Harrod’s, the famed London retailer, offering a green bezel inspired by the department store’s signature color and a special caseback engraving. While the watch isn’t double-signed on the dial, it does offer a configuration unique to this edition, marking a unique evolution of the watchmaker-retailer partnership model. 

Other examples of such pieces include Bucherer’s line of special-edition watches produced by the likes of Breitling, Girard-Perregaux, Blancpain and others and various makes and models produced especially for the Emirati retailer Ahmed Seddiqi, which often feature Eastern Arabic dials. Likewise, Patek Philippe continues to make special-edition pieces in concert with other of its important retailers such as Beyer, which might be double-signed either on the dials or on the casebacks.

Moritz Grossmann and Ahmed Seddiqi's TEENUT 75th Anniversary Edition, honoring Ahmed Seddiqi's 75-year legacy
Moritz Grossmann and Ahmed Seddiqi’s TEENUT 75th Anniversary Edition, honoring Ahmed Seddiqi’s 75-year legacy
Ahmed Seddiqi

Today, double-signed watches continue to fascinate the collecting community for their rarity, storytelling and association with particular locations and eras. Indeed, Phillips’ Double Signed thematic auction offered no fewer than 60 of these incredibly special watches in 2019, while other non-thematic auctions continue to feature them regularly. Meanwhile, vintage watch retailers and dealers such as Eric Wind of Wind Vintage and James Lamdin of Watches of Switzerland’s Analog:Shift offer them for sale on their respective websites. 

“All vintage watches tell a story — a picture can be painted of the life they have lived and the things they have been witness to by factoring in their age, style, condition and historical data points about the model or brand,” says Lamdin. “But it’s rare that an enthusiast collector is able to glean much in the way of specific provenance pertaining to an individual timepiece — and short of being handed a decades-old watch from the original owner with a detailed diary of their life to go along with it, a double-signature or engraving can go a long way to ensuring that the picture being painted is an accurate depiction.”

Indeed, it’s the storytelling associated with vintage watches that is at least partially responsible for their absolute explosion in popularity over the past 15 years. While brand-new watches offer a “clean slate” for an owner to imprint his or her memories upon, there’s something intangible about a decades-old timepiece — especially one with a particularly double-signature — that stirs the imagination. 

“While a collector may not feel any particular association with the company or retailer specifically, these signatures fall solidly into the category of ’emotional X-factor’ that drives so many enthusiasts to collect,” continues Lamdin. “It is the unknowable romance of vintage things — just ever so slightly more knowable.”

Meet your guide

Oren Hartov

Oren Hartov

Oren Hartov writes about watches — and occasionally menswear, design, travel and other things — for InsideHook and other publications. He tries to blend his deep love of history with a fascination with horology, focusing on military watches, tool watches and the beautiful dress watches of the mid-20th century. A gigging musician, SCUBA diver and military veteran, he has a particular love for purpose-built timepieces such as the Rolex Submariner or Omega Speedmaster — but feels just at home writing about an elegant Patek Philippe Calatrava. 
More from Oren Hartov »

More Like This

Sector Dial
Watchword: The Sector Dial 
Leonardo DiCaprio Rolex
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Deepcut Rolex Just Won BAFTA’s Best Watch Award
The Toledano & Chan b/1.3r watch with a solid gold dial and titanium case and bracelet
Toledano & Chan’s b/1.3r Meshes Brutalism and Luxury Like No Other Watch
Taschen "Ultimate Collector Watches" book
Taschen’s Latest Book Is a Must-Buy for Every Serious Watch Nerd

Leisure > Watches

Most Popular

Take-out window at Backdoor 43
The Smallest Bar in the World Is Worth the Trip
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
A Nordic skier lunges for the finish line, with Norwegian fans in the stands behind him.
Meet the VO2 Max Kings of the Winter Olympics
Skopje is one of Europe’s most confounding, compelling capitals.
Welcome to the “Weirdest Capital City in Europe”
A couple holding hands over a table while on a date
The Viral Relationship Prank About Asking Permission to Eat
Deals of the week
From $119 Trench Coats to 4K Televisions: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Recommended

Suggested for you

Take-out window at Backdoor 43
The Smallest Bar in the World Is Worth the Trip
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
A Nordic skier lunges for the finish line, with Norwegian fans in the stands behind him.
Meet the VO2 Max Kings of the Winter Olympics
Skopje is one of Europe’s most confounding, compelling capitals.
Welcome to the “Weirdest Capital City in Europe”
A couple holding hands over a table while on a date
The Viral Relationship Prank About Asking Permission to Eat
Deals of the week
From $119 Trench Coats to 4K Televisions: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Watches, Right This Way

A Panda Dial watch

The Best Panda-Dial Chronographs

Double-signed

Watchword: Double-Signed

Leonardo DiCaprio Rolex

Leonardo DiCaprio's Deepcut Rolex Was the Best Watch at the BAFTAs

A collage of Bell & Ross, Maurice Lacroix, Mido, and Zenith openworked watches.

The Best Skeleton and Openworked Watches

Explore More Watches

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?