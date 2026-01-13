Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Subscribe
Leisure > Watches

Omega Finally Unveils Its Secret Speedmaster: A Reverse Panda

After teasing the watch on Colman Domingo’s wrist back in May, the brand officially released the new model in both steel and Moonshine Gold

By Oren Hartov
January 13, 2026 12:10 pm EST
One of the new Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional watches with a black and white reverse panda dial, this model is gold while the other is stainless steel
Feast your eyes on the new "Reverse Panda" Speedmaster.
Omega

In May of 2025, actor Colman Domingo surreptitiously wore an unreleased Omega Speedmaster to the Met Gala, causing horological internet sleuths everywhere to break out their loupes in a desperate bid to suss out the truth.

Now we finally know what, exactly, was on his wrist.

On Tuesday, Omega released two new versions of the Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional in Black and White — or, as the watch world is inevitably going to call it, the “Reverse Panda.” (A “panda” is a white-dialed chronograph with black subdials, while a “reverse panda” features a black dial with white subdials.) While there have been reverse-panda Speedies before, these have largely been “reduced” automatic Speedmaster watches or special editions such as the “Speedy Tuesday” made with Fratello in 2017. What there has never been is a modern catalog version of the Moonwatch with a reverse panda dial, and collectors are sure to eat it up; vintage and modern panda and reverse-panda watches such as certain versions of the famed Rolex Cosmograph Daytona and Heuer Carrera are perennial watch-world favorites. 

Omega Speedmaster
The new Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional “Reverse Panda,” as compared to the previous all-black model.
Omega

For those worried that the only version would be an out-of-reach solid-gold watch worn by the likes of A-list actors, fear not. There are two versions of the new reverse panda, one in 18K Moonshine Gold (as worn by Domingo) and one in stainless steel. With the exception of the case material, both share several defining attributes: The case design is the standard 42mm “twisted-lug” spec that features on every Moonwatch, which in this instance includes a ceramic bezel insert with a tachymeter scale in white enamel. (The insert is anodized aluminum on the standard Moonwatch.) If you’re a Speedmaster diehard, you’ll notice that the included brushed bracelet in matching metal features contrasting polished inner links, indicating that the crystal used is modern sapphire rather than Hesalite. (Unlike the standard Moonwatch, the reverse panda only comes with sapphire crystals front and back.)

The Complete MoonSwatch Buying Guide
The Complete MoonSwatch Buying Guide
 The history and specs of the most collectible watch series of the 21st century

The dial, of course, is where all the fun is. As opposed to the normal Moonwatch — which features color-matched subdials and slightly vintage-tinted Super-LumiNova — the new steel reverse panda features a top plate in varnished and lacquered black with a white-transferred minute track. The subdials, which feature rhodium-plated frames, are in varnished and lacquered white with transferred numerical tracks in black. Rhodium-plated hands, hour indices and the Omega logo create a consistent aesthetic, making for a distinctly handsome take on the Speedmaster that doesn’t differ all too much from that of the standard Moonwatch.

The two new reverse panda Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch watches
The steel model is priced at $10,400 while the gold retails for $49,300.
Omega

On the 18K Moonshine Gold version, the configuration is largely the same, albeit with a main handset, sundial handset and hour indices in gold with white Super-LumiNova, and a central seconds hand in PVD Moonshine Gold. (The watch’s bracelet is also in matching Moonshine Gold, making this a significantly heavier watch than its steel cousin.) Both watches are powered by Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Cal. 3861, the hand-wound successor to the famed 861 that powered the Moonwatch for nearly three decades prior to the 2021 redesign

The wrists of celebrities have become go-to spots for teasing new watch releases months ahead of their hard debuts. In this particular case, it took Omega quite a while to roll out the (official) red carpet for its new Speedmaster — but now that it’s here, it was sure worth the wait. Fresh versions of the Moonwatch don’t come along very often, and when they do, they invariably capture the hearts of collectors everywhere. 

Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch “Black and White”
Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch “Black and White”

Case: Stainless Steel
Diameter: 42mm
Movement: Omega cal. 3861 hand-wound
Water Resistance: 50m

Buy Here: $10,400
Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch “Black and White”
Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch “Black and White”

Case: 18K Moonshine Gold
Diameter: 42mm
Movement: Omega cal. 3861 hand-wound
Water Resistance: 50m

Buy Here: $49,300

Meet your guide

Oren Hartov

Oren Hartov

Oren Hartov writes about watches — and occasionally menswear, design, travel and other things — for InsideHook and other publications. He tries to blend his deep love of history with a fascination with horology, focusing on military watches, tool watches and the beautiful dress watches of the mid-20th century. A gigging musician, SCUBA diver and military veteran, he has a particular love for purpose-built timepieces such as the Rolex Submariner or Omega Speedmaster — but feels just at home writing about an elegant Patek Philippe Calatrava. 
More from Oren Hartov »

More Like This

The Temporal Works Series A watch with a blue dial, from The Armoury's new in-house watch brand
Every Watch Guy’s Favorite Menswear Shop Has Its Own Watch Brand Now
A collage of three of the best new watches from December 2025, including pieces from Jaeger-LeCoultre, A. Lange & Söhne, and H. Moser & Cie
The Best Watches of December
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Land-Dweller
Luxury Watch Prices Are On the Rise This Year
Watch storage
A Guide to Watch Storage and Travel

Leisure
Leisure > Watches

Most Popular

An airline chicken breast with romesco sauce and mini bell peppers, from The Ranch at Rock Creek. I got the recipe.
An Unforgettable Chicken Recipe That’s Easy Enough for Weeknights
A man and a woman sitting down to dinner in a photo illustration with a downward trending arrow
Are We in a Relationship Recession? We Asked a Dating Expert. 
Best Woody Colognes Hero
The Best Woody Colognes That Go Deeper Than the Base Notes
A knife next to chopped vegetables.
This Dinnertime Is Good for Your Health — and Beloved by Gen Z
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Flint and Tinder Hoodies to Yeti Tumblers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
You're gonna want to check these out.
Products of the Week: Axes, Sunglasses and Petrichor Scents

Recommended

Suggested for you

An airline chicken breast with romesco sauce and mini bell peppers, from The Ranch at Rock Creek. I got the recipe.
An Unforgettable Chicken Recipe That’s Easy Enough for Weeknights
A man and a woman sitting down to dinner in a photo illustration with a downward trending arrow
Are We in a Relationship Recession? We Asked a Dating Expert. 
Best Woody Colognes Hero
The Best Woody Colognes That Go Deeper Than the Base Notes
A knife next to chopped vegetables.
This Dinnertime Is Good for Your Health — and Beloved by Gen Z
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Flint and Tinder Hoodies to Yeti Tumblers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
You're gonna want to check these out.
Products of the Week: Axes, Sunglasses and Petrichor Scents

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Watches, Right This Way

One of the new Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional watches with a black and white reverse panda dial, this model is gold while the other is stainless steel

Omega Finally Unveils Its Secret Speedmaster: A Reverse Panda

The Temporal Works Series A watch with a blue dial, from The Armoury's new in-house watch brand

Every Watch Guy’s Favorite Menswear Shop Has Its Own Watch Brand Now

A collage of three of the best new watches from December 2025, including pieces from Jaeger-LeCoultre, A. Lange & Söhne, and H. Moser & Cie

The Best Watches of December

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Land-Dweller

Luxury Watch Prices Are On the Rise This Year

Explore More Watches

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch