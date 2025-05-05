Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet: The Biggest and Best Celebrity Looks

Fashion’s biggest day is upon us — Cinco de Mayo the Met Gala 2025 red carpet is officially here. The charity fundraiser, hosted by The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, has become an annual red carpet blowout, with a cabal of influential celebrities and tastemakers showing out in fashion’s finest, loudest and wackiest in a bid to nail the esoteric themes and generally prove their icon status mettle.

This year’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” is particularly exciting for sartorial enthusiasts. The retrospective celebrates the history of Black dandyism, and the subsequent dress code, “Tailored for You,” should adequately inspire a variety of #menswear-esque looks from guests, including heavy-hitter co-chair hosts Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour (one of these things is not like the others).

We’re here to cover it all, with a continuously updated list of the incredible celebrity looks of the Met Gala 2025 red carpet in real time. Find the best below.

The best-dressed man in NYC. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/

A$AP Rocky

Pretty Flacko has arrived.

Swagged out. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Pharrell Williams in Louis Vuitton

Shockingly subdued (and masterfully executed) pearly whites from Skateboard P.

Checks and polka dots and plaid, oh my! (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Getty Images

Colman Domingo in Valentino

You are not going to believe what he had on over this exquisite Valentino joint.

That’s my co-chair right there. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Getty Images

Colman Domingo in More Valentino

Ta-da!

Come for the perfectly cropped cut, stay for the regalia. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Lewis Hamilton in Wales Bonner

Move over, Green Berets — there’s a new drill sergeant in town.

Bowling bag and all. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) WireImage

Bad Bunny in Prada

Hat! Bag! Stache!

Supermodel Alton Mason knows how to make an impression. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Alton Mason

Very dandy.

Ice-cold Joey B on the blue carpet. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Getty Images

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow? What are you doing here???

Who let this freak out? (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Barry Keoghan

I…don’t know what to make of this.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have arrived. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

The best-dressed couple out there.

This feels very Jeremy O. Harris. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Jeremy O. Harris in Balmain

Classic dandyism on downtown’s hottest playwright.

A brit abroad. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Getty Images

Brian Tyree Henry

The devil’s in the details.

Someone took the theme seriously. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Getty Images

Zendaya

Big hat game. Respect.

Pusha T pushing double-breasted suiting. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Pusha T in Louis Vuitton

Early contender for look of the night.

I don’t remember this scene in Severance. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tramell Tillman in Thom Browne

Milchick-coded.

Tyler Mitchell with a look to remember. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Tyler Mitchell

Boots? With the fur?

Mr. NYC in NYC. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Saquon Barkley in Thom Browne

Saquon’s blacked-out H. Moser & Cie. watch alone could run through a wall.

We’re gonna need a bigger red carpet. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Gustav Magnar Witzoe

Hold up…I just lost my train of thought.

Huge fit on this guy. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images) Getty Images

Kwame Onwuachi

A king deserves a crown.

A checked long coat looks better than we would have thought. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Derek McLane

First tailcoats of the night (most certainly not the last) spotted.

Tom Francis browns out at the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Tom Francis in Todd Snyder

When we say relaxed suiting, this is what we mean.