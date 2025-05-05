Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet: The Biggest and Best Celebrity Looks

These are the best celebrity looks from the Met Gala 2025 red carpet.
Getty Images
Fashion’s biggest day is upon us — Cinco de Mayo the Met Gala 2025 red carpet is officially here. The charity fundraiser, hosted by The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, has become an annual red carpet blowout, with a cabal of influential celebrities and tastemakers showing out in fashion’s finest, loudest and wackiest in a bid to nail the esoteric themes and generally prove their icon status mettle.
This year’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” is particularly exciting for sartorial enthusiasts. The retrospective celebrates the history of Black dandyism, and the subsequent dress code, “Tailored for You,” should adequately inspire a variety of #menswear-esque looks from guests, including heavy-hitter co-chair hosts Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour (one of these things is not like the others).
We’re here to cover it all, with a continuously updated list of the incredible celebrity looks of the Met Gala 2025 red carpet in real time. Find the best below.
A$AP Rocky
Pretty Flacko has arrived.
Pharrell Williams in Louis Vuitton
Shockingly subdued (and masterfully executed) pearly whites from Skateboard P.
Colman Domingo in Valentino
You are not going to believe what he had on over this exquisite Valentino joint.
Colman Domingo in More Valentino
Ta-da!
Lewis Hamilton in Wales Bonner
Move over, Green Berets — there’s a new drill sergeant in town.
Bad Bunny in Prada
Hat! Bag! Stache!
Alton Mason
Very dandy.
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow? What are you doing here???
Barry Keoghan
I…don’t know what to make of this.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
The best-dressed couple out there.
Jeremy O. Harris in Balmain
Classic dandyism on downtown’s hottest playwright.
