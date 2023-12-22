Here’s How to Use Your FSA Money Before Time Runs Out

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
A flexible spending account, or FSA, is a special account you put money into that can be used to pay for certain out-of-pocket expenses. Unlike other day-to-day purchases, you won’t pay taxes on your FSA expenditures, which gives you an opportunity to save a little money when paying for qualified odds and ends. But there’s a caveat — you have to use your FSA money by the end of the year.
It can be difficult to decide where that money should go, but one option includes medical expenses that aren’t covered by your health plan, such as deductibles, co-pays, daycare, and, maybe, dental care and vision. The details depend on the plan established with your employer, but the best place to shop for qualifying products is through the FSA store and the Amazon FSA store, where you’ll find thousands of curated essentials.
Of course, in spite of the huge number of products currently available, these online shops don’t have everything you need. For instance, certain necessities, such as eyewear, require a visit to a local optometrist or a consultation with a preferred online brand like GlassesUSA or Warby Parker. In order to help your FSA money go further, we recommend these online collections of designer and in-house brands that support every need and lens type, from single vision lenses to contacts to digital blue light protection.
When the time comes to spend your FSA money, consider what you need. If it’s a service like vision or dental care, speak with your employer to determine your options. And if you’re looking for a specific product, visit the online shops mentioned above to find goods within your budget.
Below, our favorite qualifying products, some of which are on sale.
Glasses
Medical
BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test
Stay safe and get test results in just 15 minutes with the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test. This pack includes four easy-to-use at-home tests, and is currently $10 off.
Vicks DayQuil & NyQuil LiquiCaps
It’s always a good idea to have flu medicine on hand.
Renu Contact Lens Solution
It’s probably time to restock your contact lens solution.
American Red Cross Deluxe Family First Aid Kit
This deluxe first aid kit from the American Red Cross features more than 100 items to help treat minor injuries.
Theraflu Multi-Symptom Flu Relief Max Strength Day & Night Powder, Honey Lemon, 12 ct.
Peace, love, Theraflu.
Fitness
Oura Ring 3.0
Oura condenses the benefits of a health tracker in a tiny ring package, complete with accurate information about sleep and recovery and sans any bulk or annoying or silly-looking wearable straps.
Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots
High-end compression boots that provide instant leg pain relief.
Aura Revive Heated Deep Muscle Pain Relief Device
A post-workout necessity.
Dr. Scholl’s Heavy-Duty Support Orthotics
On your feet all-day? Might be a good idea to slip these supportive soles into your shoes.
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Because you still need to still lather on your sunscreen in the wintertime. Treat yourself to our absolute favorite, non-greasy face SPF.
Chirp Wheel+ 3-Pack
Forget foam rollers, this deep tissue wheel will fix your spine.
CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser, 8 oz.
A very reliable face cleanser is eligible.
