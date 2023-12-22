Wellness

Here’s How to Use Your FSA Money Before Time Runs Out

Don't let your money go to waste — invest in your health as the deadline draws near.

By Cam Vigliotta
December 22, 2023 8:00 am
A sampling of the best items to spend your FSA money on.
When the time comes to spend your FSA money, consider what you need.
A flexible spending account, or FSA, is a special account you put money into that can be used to pay for certain out-of-pocket expenses. Unlike other day-to-day purchases, you won’t pay taxes on your FSA expenditures, which gives you an opportunity to save a little money when paying for qualified odds and ends. But there’s a caveat — you have to use your FSA money by the end of the year.

It can be difficult to decide where that money should go, but one option includes medical expenses that aren’t covered by your health plan, such as deductibles, co-pays, daycare, and, maybe, dental care and vision. The details depend on the plan established with your employer, but the best place to shop for qualifying products is through the FSA store and the Amazon FSA store, where you’ll find thousands of curated essentials.

Of course, in spite of the huge number of products currently available, these online shops don’t have everything you need. For instance, certain necessities, such as eyewear, require a visit to a local optometrist or a consultation with a preferred online brand like GlassesUSA or Warby Parker. In order to help your FSA money go further, we recommend these online collections of designer and in-house brands that support every need and lens type, from single vision lenses to contacts to digital blue light protection.

When the time comes to spend your FSA money, consider what you need. If it’s a service like vision or dental care, speak with your employer to determine your options. And if you’re looking for a specific product, visit the online shops mentioned above to find goods within your budget.

Below, our favorite qualifying products, some of which are on sale.

Glasses

GlassesUSA Ottoto Pier
GlassesUSA Ottoto Pier
Buy Here : $98$69
GlassesUSA Muse Elliot
GlassesUSA Muse Elliot
Buy Here : $94$66
GlassesUSA Freddy
GlassesUSA Freddy
Buy Here : $68$48
Warby Parker Carlton
Warby Parker Carlton
Buy Here : $95
EyeBuyDirect Morning Glasses
EyeBuyDirect Morning Glasses
Buy Here : $42

Medical

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test
BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

Stay safe and get test results in just 15 minutes with the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test. This pack includes four easy-to-use at-home tests, and is currently $10 off.

Buy Here : $40$30
Vicks DayQuil & NyQuil LiquiCaps
Vicks DayQuil & NyQuil LiquiCaps

It’s always a good idea to have flu medicine on hand.

Buy Here : $21
Renu Contact Lens Solution
Renu Contact Lens Solution

It’s probably time to restock your contact lens solution.

Buy Here : $13
American Red Cross Deluxe Family First Aid Kit
American Red Cross Deluxe Family First Aid Kit

This deluxe first aid kit from the American Red Cross features more than 100 items to help treat minor injuries.

Buy Here : $65
Theraflu Multi-Symptom Flu Relief Max Strength Day & Night Powder, Honey Lemon, 12 ct.
Theraflu Multi-Symptom Flu Relief Max Strength Day & Night Powder, Honey Lemon, 12 ct.

Peace, love, Theraflu.

Buy Here : $20

Fitness

Oura Ring 3.0
Oura Ring 3.0

Oura condenses the benefits of a health tracker in a tiny ring package, complete with accurate information about sleep and recovery and sans any bulk or annoying or silly-looking wearable straps.

Oura : $299
Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots
Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots

High-end compression boots that provide instant leg pain relief.

Buy Here : $850$750
Aura Revive Heated Deep Muscle Pain Relief Device
Aura Revive Heated Deep Muscle Pain Relief Device

A post-workout necessity.

Buy Here : $200
Dr. Scholl’s Heavy-Duty Support Orthotics
Dr. Scholl’s Heavy-Duty Support Orthotics

On your feet all-day? Might be a good idea to slip these supportive soles into your shoes.

Buy Here : $15
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Because you still need to still lather on your sunscreen in the wintertime. Treat yourself to our absolute favorite, non-greasy face SPF.

Buy Here : $36
Chirp Wheel+ 3-Pack
Chirp Wheel+ 3-Pack

Forget foam rollers, this deep tissue wheel will fix your spine.

Buy Here : $110
CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser, 8 oz.
CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser, 8 oz.

A very reliable face cleanser is eligible.

Buy Here : $15

Cam Vigliotta

