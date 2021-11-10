Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

As someone who has worn prescription glasses since middle school, I understand the burden of not only having to acquire new glasses every couple of years but wanting those glasses to complement my face. The latter is often harder. No offense to my eye doctor and brick-and-mortar optical shops, but sometimes the selection just isn’t up to par, and in an age where glasses are so stylish that even those with 20/20 vision want to wear them (gag!), the visually impaired among gotta keep up. May I introduce to you, then, the world of online prescription eyeglass stores?

• Best assortment of online prescription glasses: GlassesUSA

• Best trendy online prescription glasses: Warby Parker

• Best affordable luxury online prescription glasses: EyeBuyDirect

• Best vintage inspired online prescription glasses: Caddis

• Best value online prescription glasses: Zenni

• Best affordable stylish online prescription glasses: Liingo

• Best celebrity favorite online prescription glasses: Diff

• Best premium grade online prescription glasses: Tomahawk Shades

How to shop for online prescription glasses

Before I tested these services, I had no prior knowledge, or real interest, in shopping for glasses online. For whatever reason, they just seemed like a hassle — what if they don’t fit my semi-large face, or what if the frames aren’t what I expected? Then I’ll have to ship them back and start the entire process over. As with all online shopping, you always run this risk when buying prescription eyeglasses online. However! There are a ton of pros I wasn’t aware of.

• Cost: For starters, buying online prescription eyeglasses is often more cost-effective because you’re cutting out the middleman. According to Consumer Reports, people paying out of pocket for their glasses paid a median of $111 online, while those buying in-store paid $234.

• Virtual & Home Try-On: There’s also the obvious convenience of getting to choose and try on frames in the comfort of your own home, and there are endless options. No more settling for the best worst pair at the eye doctor.

• Insurance: If you’re like me and were curious/confused as to how your insurance could play a part in acquiring a spanking new pair of frames, luckily most online prescription eyewear companies take vision insurance from a variety of providers or allow you to utilize your FSA/HSA benefits.

• Shipping & Returns: Most online glasses retailers offer fast shipping times and robust return policies that allow you anywhere from 14 to 60 days to try glasses before you decide they might not be the right fit. Glasses are a deeply personal fit and sometimes have a few days to figure out if it works for your face is an added bonus.

So if I’ve convinced you to take a chance and choose online services for your next pair of spectacles, below are eight of the best places to shop for prescription glasses online right now.

The Best Online Prescription Glass Retailers for 2024

GlassesUSA.com

Take 40% off sitewide with code LABORDAY.

Shipping: 7 – 10 days | Return Policy: 14 days for single-vision glasses orders and 30 days for multifocal glasses orders | Virtual Try-On: Yes | Vision Insurance Accepted: Yes

What’s notable: The retailer’s selection of frames (including ones from designer brands) is frequently marked down.

The retailer’s selection of frames (including ones from designer brands) is frequently marked down. What needs work: Wide selection can be overwhelming.

What to know: One of the largest online prescription glass retailers, GlassesUSA.com offers an array of high-quality designer and house brand glasses from Ray-Ban to Gucci. I was able to try a pair of the Ray-Ban RX7066, and the process couldn’t have been easier. Simply find the frames you like, select lenses and either fill out your prescription online or upload a copy of it. Each order includes single-vision lenses that are made to order in-house, but you can also choose upgrades like progressive or transition lenses. After your frames are crafted, they undergo a series of inspections to ensure alignment precision and optical accuracy. As for the fit? Perfect. No returns required. (But if you do need a return, GlassesUSA.com has a 14-day return policy for single-vision glasses, no questions asked.)

Warby Parker

Free shipping and free 30-day returns. Try five glasses at home for free before you buy.

Shipping: 7 – 10 days | Return Policy: 30 days | Virtual Try-On: Yes | Vision Insurance Accepted: Yes

What’s notable : You can pick five shades to try on at home for free before you buy. Also, all eyeglasses come with built-in protection against smudges, scratches and UV light.

: You can pick five shades to try on at home for free before you buy. Also, all eyeglasses come with built-in protection against smudges, scratches and UV light. What needs work: You can pay upwards of $195 for a pair of frames depending on what style you select, and the brand doesn’t run promotions often.

What to know: Probably the best-known online prescription glasses brand, Warby Parker specializes in the trendiest specs. All frames start at $95 — not too shabby for basic prescription lenses. Similar to GlassesUSA.com, my Warby Parker experience was simple. Once you choose your frames, you’ll be asked to select a frame width, prescription type (here’s where you can upgrade to progressives), lens type (add blue-light filtering and light-responsive features to your lenses) and lens material. The company also offers a service called Home Try-On where you can pick five shades to try on at home for free before you buy. Or you can download Warby Parker’s app which features a virtual try-on feature allowing you to swipe through a bunch of frames on your face.

EyeBuyDirect

Buy one pair of frames get one free with code TAKE2. Save 30% on a pair of designer frames with code DBSAVE30.

Shipping: 7 to 14 days | Return Policy: 14 days | Virtual Try-On: Yes | Vision Insurance Accepted: No, but FSA and HSA Accepted

What’s notable: EyeBuyDirect offers the most affordable collection of frames we’ve seen online.

EyeBuyDirect offers the most affordable collection of frames we’ve seen online. What needs work: Glasses and sunglasses must be returned in their original boxes, and a shipping fee may apply for a one-time replacement.

What to know: EyeBuyDirect specializes in affordable but high-quality eyewear. Seriously, you can get frames for like $6 at this place (though, that doesn’t include prescription lenses.) Like the retailers above, you can add blue-light blocking to your lenses or even turn them into sunglasses if you so choose. And they offer a nice assortment of styles. So if you’re looking for a pair of specs on the cheap, hit up EyeBuyDirect.

Caddis

Sale frames start at $55.

Shipping: 7 – 10 days for a $5 flat fee | Return Policy: 60 days for a $5 flat fee | Virtual Try-On: No | Vision Insurance Accepted: No, but FSA and HSA Accepted

What’s notable: Style is at the forefront of Caddis.

Style is at the forefront of Caddis. What needs work: While FSA and HSA is accepted, vision insurance isn’t. You’ll also have to pay for shipping and returns.

What to know: The self-proclaimed “anti anti-aging brand,” Caddis is leaning into the fact that we’re all growing older and our eyesight is worsening. Instead of trying to mask our age with trendy specs, they’re embracing tradition by offering readers, prescription glasses and blue light glasses your grandpa would love. The vintage, ’70s influence is evident in Caddis’ catalog (ironically, an aesthetic quite hip and trendy at the moment). All in all, if you want to make a statement with your eyewear — whatever your age — Caddis is your guy.

Zenni

Buy one, get 20% off an additional pair with code BOGA20.

Shipping: 7 – 10 days | Return Policy: 30 days for a one-time store credit or 50% refund | Virtual Try-On: Yes | Vision Insurance Accepted: No, but FSA and HSA Accepted

What’s notable: Zenni also offers a wide selection of prescription sunglasses.

Zenni also offers a wide selection of prescription sunglasses. What needs work: Doesn’t accept insurance.

What to know: Founded in 2003 by two scientists who answered the question: “Doesn’t everyone deserve to look good while wearing an affordable pair of glasses?” You can shop for well-made pairs that start at $6.95 and stop at $45.95 (and that number includes standard prescription lenses.) While you won’t find any high-rollers in Zenni’s selection, the company offers reliable, complimentary basics, which as those of us who require glasses know, is really all you need. And if you need assistance choosing a pair, Zenni’s optical stylists will guide you through your frame selection.

Liingo

Shipping: Up to 14 days | Return Policy: 60 days for a return or exchange | Virtual Try-On: Yes | Vision Insurance Accepted: Liingo is an out-of-network provider on most vision plans, but FSA and HSA are accepted.

What’s notable: You can use the measurements of your current glasses to find similarly sized Liingo frames using the website’s fit calculator. If you need minor comfort tweaks to your frames, you can take them to an optical shop and Liingo will reimburse up to $25 for any adjustment fees.

You can use the measurements of your current glasses to find similarly sized Liingo frames using the website’s fit calculator. If you need minor comfort tweaks to your frames, you can take them to an optical shop and Liingo will reimburse up to $25 for any adjustment fees. What needs work: Liingo is an out-of-network provider on most vision plans.

What to know: Liingo has Warby Parker vibes in terms of style, but less of a selection. But that isn’t necessarily the worst thing in the world — lots of these online eyewear brands have vast collections, which can be overwhelming, specifically for first-time buyers. Like the brands above, Liingo makes shopping for handsome spectacles a breeze, offering free in-home try-ons along with virtual ones.

Diff

Buy one, get one free.

Shipping: 4 – 9 days | Return Policy: 14 days | Virtual Try-On: No | Vision Insurance Accepted: No, but FSA and HSA Accepted

What’s notable: For $15 you can purchase a protection plan which covers any accidental damage to your glasses that would potentially inhibit you from wearing it for 2 years.

For $15 you can purchase a protection plan which covers any accidental damage to your glasses that would potentially inhibit you from wearing it for 2 years. What needs work: Protection plans can only be redeemed once.

What to know: Luxe, sleek eyewear is Diff’s bread and butter. The celebrity favorite brand has surprisingly affordable prescription glasses, sunglasses and blue light glasses suitable for any face and any style — all handmade from premium materials in Southern California. Plus, every Diff purchase helps fund eye exams, surgeries, glasses and medicine for someone in need.

Tomahawk Shades

Buy one, get two free.

Shipping: 7 – 14 days | Return Policy: 14 days | Virtual Try-On: No |Vision Insurance Accepted: No

What’s notable: The brand’s prescription lenses are made from a polycarbonate material that’s up to 10 times stronger than standard quality lenses.

The brand’s prescription lenses are made from a polycarbonate material that’s up to 10 times stronger than standard quality lenses. What needs work: No virtual try-on function.

What to know: Want premium-grade shades for under $100? Look no further than Tomahawk Shades. Launched in 2012 by Andrew and Ryan Shapiro who set out to provide handsome glasses without the handsome price tag, the company keeps prices low and quality high through small-batch manufacturing, which is why, compared to other eyeglass retailers, the selection may seem minimal. Again — not a bad thing! There are still enough styles to fit any preference, from smart square frames to more modern, oval frames, all made from durable, scratch-resistant materials and equipped with 100 UV protection. (The brand also offers sunglasses, blue light glasses and even snow goggles.)

Quay

Free shipping on purchases over $50.

Shipping: 5-7 days | Return Policy: 30 days | Virtual Try-On: Yes |Vision Insurance Accepted: No

What’s notable: Starting at $165, the brand’s QUAYRx glasses include frames and prescription lenses with serious specs appeal. Their prescription lenses are high-index and feature blue light filtering, anti-reflection, UV protection, and scratch- and smudge-resistance.

Starting at $165, the brand’s QUAYRx glasses include frames and prescription lenses with serious specs appeal. Their prescription lenses are high-index and feature blue light filtering, anti-reflection, UV protection, and scratch- and smudge-resistance. What needs work: Quay is an out-of-network provider for all vision insurance plans.

What to know: While Quay may be more commonly known for its stylish sunglasses, the Australian brand also offers an array of design-forward prescription glasses. Quay’s frames are impressively lightweight, ship quickly and include a ton of add-ons in their prices, including high-index lenses that are scratch-resistant and feature both blue light and UV protection.

Jins

Free shipping and 30-day returns on all orders.

Shipping: 2-6 weeks | Return Policy: 30 days | Virtual Try-On: Yes |Vision Insurance Accepted: No

What’s notable: Jins offers hundreds of frame styles to fit a diverse range of face shapes and nose bridges. The brand’s most popular option, Airframe, weighs just 20 grams and features a durable shape-memory material that’s flexible enough to go back to its original shape after being bent or twisted.

Jins offers hundreds of frame styles to fit a diverse range of face shapes and nose bridges. The brand’s most popular option, Airframe, weighs just 20 grams and features a durable shape-memory material that’s flexible enough to go back to its original shape after being bent or twisted. What needs work: If you make an exchange of your glasses or frame, the new item selected will be considered final sale.

What to know: Tokyo-based premium eyewear label Jins believes eyewear should be more than just a necessity; it should be an expression of your personal taste. (If eyes are the windows to your soul, then glasses are the frames of the windows to your eyes and all that.) The brand has been providing functional, clever and lightweight eyewear for over two decades now, most of which is highly customizable to fit your unique style.

Hubble

Shipping: 7-14 Days | Return Policy: You can return any unopened boxes or frames within 14 days for a full refund. | Virtual Try-On: Yes |Vision Insurance Accepted: No

What’s notable: All prescription glasses start at just $50.

All prescription glasses start at just $50. What needs work: If you need an adjustment at an optical shop, Hubble does not offer reimbursement.

What to know: With prescription glasses prices starting at just $50, Hubble is the premier destination for affordable, on-trend glasses, as well as cost-friendly contacts. And every pair of prescription lenses ships free to your door.

Peepers

Free standard shipping on orders over $40.

Shipping: 1-2 Days | Return Policy: 90 days | Virtual Try-On: Yes |Vision Insurance Accepted: No

What’s notable: Take a quiz to find out your perfect pair of readers, blue light glasses, progressives or sunglasses.

Take a quiz to find out your perfect pair of readers, blue light glasses, progressives or sunglasses. What needs work: Does not sell prescription glasses.

What to know: While Peepers doesn’t offer prescription glasses, if you’re in the market for readers, blue light glasses or progressives with a distinguishable look, the Oprah-favorite optical brand is the place to shop.